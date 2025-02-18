Metronet Completes Fiber-Optic Build in Des Moines

Another Iowa Community Powered by the Nation’s Fastest Internet Service Provider

EVANSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metronet, recognized as PCMag’s “Fastest Major ISP in the Country,” has completed construction of its $70 million fiber-optic network in Des Moines, Iowa. The city now has access to symmetrical, multigigabit internet speeds, with residential options up to five gigabits per second and business speeds up to ten gigabits per second.

Voted Des Moines’ Best Local Internet Service Provider in 2024 by readers of the Business Record, Metronet is making a long-term investment in the Des Moines community by engaging as a member of the business community and sponsoring local organizations, including Iowa Wild Hockey, Iowa Cubs Baseball, Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa, and Meals from the Heartland.

“The community has shown Metronet a lot of love, and we love it right back,” said Kris Smith, vice president of city relations at Metronet. “We deeply appreciate our partnership with the city’s leadership and the community as a whole, and we look forward to delivering world-class internet speeds to the city for years to come.”

Metronet has also built fiber-optic networks in nearby Ankeny, Altoona, Carlisle, Clive, Grimes, Johnston, Norwalk, Pleasant Hill, Saylorville, Urbandale, Waukee, West Des Moines and Windsor Heights. In all, Metronet has invested more than $130 million to bring world-class internet infrastructure to communities in the greater Des Moines area.

The new 100% fiber-optic network in Des Moines delivers symmetrical speeds, ensuring smooth upload and download performance for residents and businesses alike. Interested customers can sign up for service by visiting metronet.com/ia/des-moines.

While the initial planned build is largely complete, residents can expect to see continued smaller expansion projects throughout the community as Metronet’s network grows alongside the growth of Des Moines.

Metronet has made dozens of significant investments across Iowa, bringing its advanced fiber-optic technology to cities including Ames, Bettendorf, Cedar Falls, Davenport, Sioux City, Waterloo, and more than 40 other locations statewide. For more information, visit metronet.com/ia.

