Metronet Begins Installing Lightning-Fast Fiber for Customers in East Moline, IL

EAST MOLINE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metronet is well on its way to bringing their 100 percent fiber optic network to East Moline and has begun installations to homes and businesses. As Metronet progresses through its construction plan, customers in the initial construction areas may now sign up for Metronet installation. Those interested in Metronet services may visit www.MetronetInc.com/signup to receive construction updates, access presale information and check their address for installation.

“The City of East Moline is now one step closer to becoming a Gigabit City with Metronet’s 100 percent fiber optic network,” said John Cinelli, Metronet CEO. “Businesses and residents will have the opportunity to live, work, and play online even faster than before and I look forward to seeing the positive impact that Metronet’s reliable, ultra-high-speed internet will make.”

East Moline customers may visit Metronet’s storefront in neighboring Davenport where customers will be able to speak with customer care representatives, sign-up for services and schedule installation.

Metronet brings fiber optic services directly to homes and businesses in underserved communities in America with affordable, symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 10 Gigabits with no long-term contracts. The company expects its network to be available to more than one million residential households and business locations in the near term, providing more service options to hundreds of communities.

As Metronet continues construction throughout East Moline, residents in construction areas will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to beginning and the company provides additional messaging, such as yard signs, to let residents know when the temporary construction process is beginning in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are marked by ID tags and branded vehicles.

To check the status of Metronet’s construction in your area and to sign up to be notified when Metronet services are available to be installed in your home or business, please visit construction.Metronetinc.com.

About Metronet:

Metronet is the nation’s largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet and full-featured Fiber Phone with a wide variety of programming. Metronet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, and has since grown to serving and constructing networks in more than 150 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, and New Mexico. Metronet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. Metronet has been recognized by PC Mag as one of the Top 10 Fastest ISPs in North Central United States in 2020 and Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. Broadband Now has recognized Metronet as the Top 3 Fastest Internet Providers and Fastest Fiber Providers in the Nation in 2020, and #1 Fastest Mid-Sized Internet Provider in two states in 2020. In 2020, Metronet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award from Vectren. For more information, visit www.Metronetinc.com.

