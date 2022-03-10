Metronet Begins Construction on Hickory’s 100 Percent Fiber Optic Network

HICKORY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metronet today announced that construction has begun on its 100 percent fiber optic infrastructure in Hickory, North Carolina. Metronet is fully funding the multimillion-dollar project that will provide Hickory residents and businesses with access to ultra-high-speed internet. Upon completion, Hickory will become a Gigabit City with Metronet’s future-proof fiber optic network.

Construction activity has begun in the Kenworth area and will expand rapidly with the first customers being activated in the fall of 2022. As construction continues throughout the community, customers may sign up for presale, which will indicate their interest and will prioritize their installation when available in their area. Those interested in Metronet services may visit www.MetronetInc.com/signup to be notified when their address is available for installation and to sign up for presale.

“With access to Metronet’s symmetrical fiber optic network, Hickory will have the privilege of being named a Gigabit City. We appreciate Metronet’s commitment to great service and for providing a fiber optic infrastructure that will set our community apart from others,” said Mayor Hank Guess. “The City of Hickory will have access to unparalleled speeds that will support residents and businesses across our city.”

“Metronet is excited to join the Hickory community and to have the opportunity to provide more North Carolinians with access to our future-proof network that has the potential to improve working, learning, and playing from home,” said John Cinelli, Metronet CEO. “Metronet provides quality service to each of our customers through our fast and reliable fiber optic internet, while supporting the continued growth and economic development of the communities we serve.”

Metronet brings fiber directly to homes and businesses in underserved communities in America with affordable, symmetrical speeds up to 10 Gigabits with no long-term contracts. The company expects its network to be available to more than one million residential households and business locations in the near term, providing more service options to hundreds of communities.

Metronet is one of the fastest-growing providers of fiber optic high-speed broadband services in the country and is known for outstanding customer service provided by a strong local presence. Residents and businesses interested in Metronet services may visit construction.MetronetInc.com to receive updates on construction in their area.

Residents in construction areas will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to beginning, and the company provides additional messaging, such as yard signs, to let residents know when the temporary construction process is beginning in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are marked by ID tags and branded vehicles.

About Metronet:

Metronet is the nation’s largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet, full-featured Fiber Phone, and Fiber IPTV with a wide variety of programming. Metronet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, and has since grown to serving and constructing networks in more than 120 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, and Missouri. Metronet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. Metronet has been recognized by PC Mag as one of the Top 10 Fastest ISPs in North Central United States in 2020 and Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. Broadband Now has recognized Metronet as the Top 3 Fastest Internet Providers and Fastest Fiber Providers in the Nation in 2020, and #1 Fastest Mid-Sized Internet Provider in two states in 2020. In 2020, Metronet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award from Vectren. For more information, visit www.Metronetinc.com.

Contacts

Katie Custer



Katie@RunSwitchPR.com

502.821.6784