MetroNet Announces Expansion of 100 Percent Fiber Optic Network to Daytona Beach and Surrounding Communities, Construction to Begin this Summer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metronet today announced that the company will soon bring ultra-high-speed 100 percent fiber optic internet service directly to homes and businesses of Daytona Beach, Holly Hill and Ormond Beach. Metronet, the nation’s largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic provider, will fully fund the project through a private multimillion-dollar investment.

Metronet’s two-year construction process will begin this summer, with the first customers able to receive service before the end of 2022. Once completed, Daytona Beach, Holly Hill and Ormond Beach will all become Gigabit Cities, with Metronet’s fiber optic network widely available. Only about 40 percent of households in the U.S. have access to symmetrical upload and download gigabit (1,000 mbps) speeds that only fiber optic networks can provide.

“Metronet is thrilled to provide Daytona Beach and its neighbors with a 100 percent fiber optic internet infrastructure that will allow residents and businesses to improve their online lives,” said John Cinelli, Metronet CEO. “As the home of the Daytona 500, they know a little something about speed and understand the impact this will have on the city’s continued growth and economic development.”

Residents and businesses interested in Metronet services may visit MetronetInc.com/iwantfiber to indicate interest and to receive construction updates.

When pre-construction activities begin, Daytona Beach area residents will see Metronet trucks throughout the area. Residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting. Additional messaging, such as yard signs, will also be provided to notify residents when construction is beginning in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are identified by ID tags and branded Metronet vehicles.

Metronet plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals, and service technicians to support the Daytona Beach area. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit MetronetInc.com/careers to search available positions and to submit applications.

About Metronet:

Metronet is the nation’s largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet and full-featured Fiber Phone with a wide variety of programming. Metronet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, and has since grown to serving and constructing networks in more than 120 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, and Missouri. Metronet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. Metronet has been recognized by PC Mag as one of the Top 10 Fastest ISPs in North Central United States in 2020 and Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. Broadband Now has recognized Metronet as the Top 3 Fastest Internet Providers and Fastest Fiber Providers in the Nation in 2020, and #1 Fastest Mid-Sized Internet Provider in two states in 2020. In 2020, Metronet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award from Vectren. For more information, visit www.Metronetinc.com.

Contacts

Katie Custer



Katie@RunSwitchPR.com

502.821.6784