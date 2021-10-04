MetricStream Named a Strong Performer in Governance, Risk, and Compliance Platforms Scorecard by Independent Research Firm

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#grc–MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions, today announced that the company has been named as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Governance, Risk, and Compliance Platforms, Q3 2021. The report evaluates fifteen GRC vendors and MetricStream scored the highest in current offering among all GRC vendors.

According to The Forrester Wave™: Governance, Risk, and Compliance Platforms, Q3 2021, “GRC platforms help firms take on the right risks and improve resilience.” Forrester’s evaluation of MetricStream states, “MetricStream is on a quest with an aggressive growth strategy focused on market presence, innovation, and customer engagement and is supported by new executive leadership, a new brand, and an ambitious product roadmap with planned enhancements to features such as the UI, risk quantification, and regulatory intelligence.”

“Like no other time in history, we are living in a volatile world and organizations that manage, embrace, and thrive on risk will succeed. MetricStream GRC platform, proven with more than 1 million users, helps organizations to power what’s next in their growth journey,” said Gaurav Kapoor, Co-Founder & COO, MetricStream. “The recognition from Forrester validates our strategy, innovations and customer focus.”

MetricStream’s GRC platform and IT Risk, Regulatory Compliance, IT & Cyber Security, Third-Party Risk, and ESG products are available as stand-alone as well as integrated solutions, predominantly delivered as SaaS. AI-powered recommendation engines, real-time data integrations, configurable risk quantification and frontline enablement capabilities allow organizations to identify and mitigate the increasing volume and velocity of interconnected risks and manage compliance requirements.

MetricStream’s recognition as a strong performer follows significant business momentum across Enterprise, Mid-market, leadership additions, and numerous innovations that were announced in the previous product releases, along with MetricStream’s expansion into ESG.

MetricStream will showcase key innovations in its upcoming Virtual MetricStream GRC Summit, scheduled for October 19-20, 2021. Join this virtual summit to learn more about how you can turn risk into a strategic advantage and Power What’s Next with intelligence, foresight, and continuous innovation.

About MetricStream, Inc.

MetricStream is the global market leader of integrated risk management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise to enable resilience and digital transformation. MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

