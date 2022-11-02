MetricStream GRC Summit in London, Experience the Power of Connection, Host GRC Leaders from Around the World

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) is hosting the much awaited GRC Summit on November 8th and 9th in London. The two-day event, Experience the Power of Connection, will feature prominent GRC professionals representing more than 20 different industries including banking and financial services, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, fintech, the energy sector, telecom and more from 15 different countries.

In this complex business environment, MetricStream’s GRC Summit 2022 aims to bring together business leaders from across the world to collectively discuss and deliberate on how they can build better governed, more compliant, connected, and risk-intelligent organizations together. GRC professionals will connect around operational resilience, risk management, compliance, cyber risk, ESG and much more and share best practices for maintaining resiliency and thriving in a risk laden environment.

“GRC leaders face more pressure now than ever to deliver against the backdrop of rapidly evolving risks. The GRC Summit will provide leaders with a unique opportunity to explore how modern technologies and a Connected GRC strategy can help them take a more proactive stance against risks,” said Prasad Sabbineni, Co-CEO, MetricStream. “The GRC Summit has always been the forum for GRC professionals to share best practices and discuss proactive measures to protect their greatest assets; their people, their intellectual property, and their opportunity to thrive and grow.”

MetricStream will also be showcasing its latest release, Euphrates, empowering customers to easily personalize and configure products to their unique needs. New APIs help connect MetricStream with external systems and enrich GRC insights to accelerate decision making. GRC professionals are demanding flexible and scalable software systems that meet the unique needs of their rapidly evolving risk profiles. The modern low code / no code platform allows individual customers to adapt the MetricStream platform, functions, and features to their unique business requirements.

MetricStream’s GRC Summit has been a pillar of the GRC community for the last 9 years. Celebrating 10 years the GRC Summit includes the following key sponsors:

Platinum Sponsor: KPMG UK

Gold Sponsor: HCLTech

Silver Sponsors

Capgemini

C-Risk

CUBE Content Governance Ltd

Deloitte

Prometeia

Sonata Software

MetricStream is also continuously adding new names to the list of prominent speakers including the following.

Merlin Linehan, Risk Manager, European Bank for Reconstruction & Development (EBRD)

Carlos Martin, Executive Director Risk Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phil Crook, Head of Compliance, Nationwide Building Society

Harvey Bootland, Head of Controls, Shell International Ltd.

Sarah Harman, Leader – Risk Systems & ERMF, Nationwide Building Society

Peter Bassey, Vice President, IT Audit Portfolio Manager & Cyber SME Credit Suisse

Pierre Lenders, Head of Sustainability, Capital Fund Management

Andrew Wedlock, Head of Strategic & Prudential Risk, Hargreaves Lansdown

MetricStream’s 10th GRC Summit will bring together the best and brightest minds in the GRC space to discuss, analyze, and map out Connected GRC strategies and solutions required to build more risk-intelligent, compliant, and well-governed organizations. Over 200 attendees from GRC risk, compliance, audit, operational resilience, information and cyber security, sustainability and ESG are expected to attend.

MetricStream will be showcasing its latest state-of-the-art product – Low-code / No-code GRC Cloud platform that hosts innovations across Enterprise, Operational Risk, Regulatory Compliance, Third-party Risk, IT & Cyber Risk, Interna Audit and ESG.

MetricStream will also be hosting its annual Journey Awards that recognizes and rewards customers, individuals, and partners who exemplify our mission to help customers thrive on risk. Winners will be declared and awarded on the last day of the event- November 9, 2022.

Experience the Power of Connection in London on 8th and 9th of November. Register now.

About MetricStream, Inc.

MetricStream is the global SaaS leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise. Our ConnectedGRC and three product lines – BusinessGRC, CyberGRC, and ESGRC – are based on a single, scalable platform that supports you wherever you are on your GRC journey.

MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

