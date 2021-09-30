MetricStream GRC Summit 2021 to Focus on ‘Powering What’s Next,’ Kicks-off October 19

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GRC–MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), today announced GRC Summit 2021, Power What’s Next, which will kick-off on Tuesday, October 19. The GRC Summit hosted by MetricStream is the most influential gathering of governance, risk, compliance, audit, and IT GRC professionals from across the world.





Hosted bi-annually, the summit will be conducted virtually featuring keynotes from prominent global leaders along with panel discussions, case studies, and deep-dive workshops from domain experts, practitioners, and independent analysts. In-person events will also take place in London, Copenhagen, and Zurich.

“The GRC Summit brings together some of the brightest minds in the GRC space and will serve as a catalyst for enabling big changes with discussions on cutting edge technology, powerful keynotes from industry leaders, and deep-dive GRC workshops,” said John Johasky, Chief Sales Officer, MetricStream. “MetricStream is on a pursuit to turn risk into a strategic advantage, delivering value to our customers and powering what’s next for business leaders.”

Leveraging the positive momentum created by MetricStream releasing its ESGRC product, this year’s theme is “Power What’s Next.” The world is changing fast, with new regulations, new ways of working, and evolving and emerging risks, such as cyber, environmental, and social. Whatever comes next, you’ll have the power not to just survive, but manage, embrace, and thrive on risk with MetricStream. The GRC Summit will help you strengthen your risk management posture with intelligence, foresight, and continuous innovation.

Prominent speakers include:

Lene Birk Enøe Christensen, Chief Operating Officer, Group Risk and Compliance, Nordea

Tami Dokken, Chief Data Privacy Officer, World Bank

Brett Hudson, Global Head Ethics, Risk and Compliance – Strategy, Innovation, and Corporate Functions, Novartis

Carlos Pereira, Head of Governance and Policy – Global Security, Facebook

Jean Goetzinger, Head of Department Risk Prevention and Compliance, Banque Centrale Du Luxembourg

Speakers from Danske Bank, Pictet Group, Almarai, Department for Works and Pensions, and many more GRC leaders will also share their insights during the Summit.

Current event sponsors include Vivid Edge, CUBE, EPAM, Castle Hill Risk, and Estuate, Inc.

While the summit is largely virtual, MetricStream’s subject matter experts will also be on hand to showcase the latest product innovations. These include MetricStream ESGRC and the recent Brazos release as well as the MetricStream Platform and full suite of products for Risk Management, IT and Cyber Security, Audit and Financial Controls, Regulatory and Compliance, and Third Party.

Register now to be part of the MetricStream GRC Summit 2021

About the GRC Summit

This is the ninth year of the GRC Summit. Past keynote speakers include Frank G. Wisner, International Affairs Advisor; Squire Patton Boggs, Former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy and Under Secretary of State for International Security Affairs, United States Government; James S. Gilmore III, Former U.S. Ambassador – Organization for Security and Cooperation, Europe (OSCE) and Former Governor of Virginia; Ajay Banga, CEO, Mastercard; General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor; Nassim Nicholas Taleb, author of the New York Times bestseller The Black Swan; Jim Quigley, CEO Emeritus, Deloitte, and Member of the Board, Audit Committee Chair, Risk Committee and Credit Committee, Wells Fargo & Company; and Lowell McAdam, CEO, Verizon Communications, among others. The event is one of the most influential gatherings of GRC business leaders, board members, regulators, and practitioners.

About MetricStream, Inc.

MetricStream is the global market leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise to enable resilience and digital transformation. MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Contacts

Amy Rhodes



arhodes@metricstream.com

650-620-2935