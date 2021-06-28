Home Business Wire Metricsflow’s Cookieless Analytics Platform Backed by Silicon Valley VC Firm
Business Wire

Metricsflow’s Cookieless Analytics Platform Backed by Silicon Valley VC Firm

di Business Wire

Local tech company Metricsflow recently backed by Silicon Valley-based VC fund GoAhead in push towards a more privacy-friendly user experience on the web.

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Newfoundland-based tech startup Metricsflow today announced an investment from GoAhead Ventures, out of Silicon Valley. The recent backing by GoAhead is to strengthen the company’s cookieless analytics platform. The startup previously raised a round of financing in 2020. Metricsflow has also partnered with Salesforce and is available on Salesforce’s AppExchange, the leading enterprise cloud marketplace.

Metricsflow is an analytics platform that provides 100% of online visitor data to companies without the use of cookies. Most companies lose between 40-70% of data on average due to visitors blocking and deleting cookies. Cookies are used to track visitors and what they do online, and then serve those visitors targeted ads as they move across the web. Metricsflow’s platform is leading the way for a cookieless future that builds a relationship of trust between companies and their customers, one where visitors get to choose which websites, they share their information with.

This is even more relevant now that Google has announced that cookies will be phased out in the coming years. This means that marketers will have to find new and innovative ways to reach their customers. Metricsflow’s platform gives marketers the ability to understand how effective their channels and campaigns are so that they can ensure they are optimizing their marketing efforts.

“We are thrilled to be backed by GoAhead to speed up the deployment of our solution to customers. We are paving the way for a cookieless world for our customers. The future of web tracking is at risk if cookies are not replaced with a smart privacy-first attribution solution. Digital marketers globally experience data attribution problems every day and Metricsflow exists to solve this complex problem for them. – Isaac Adejuwon, CEO & Founder, Metricsflow.

Phil Brady from GoAhead Ventures led the funding round.

“We are excited to be backing Metricsflow’s mission to provide a privacy-friendly cookieless solution for digital marketing teams globally. We were highly impressed by the team’s execution and their approach to solving such a complex problem for their customers. – Phil Brady, Managing Partner, GoAhead Ventures.”

Metricsflow is leading the way for cookieless attribution and analytics for marketers. With Metricsflow, marketers will feel confident that they aren’t missing out on any visitor data, that they are getting deeper insights into these visitors than traditional cookies offer, and that they are at the forefront of data privacy.

Contacts

Erin Cahill

Head of Growth

Metricsflow

info@metricsflow.com

Articoli correlati

Inspur Releases Liquid Cooled AI Server With NVIDIA A100 GPUs at ISC High Performance Digital 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
NF5488LA5, boasting high-efficiency liquid-cooling, ranks No.1 in 11 of the 16 tests in the closed data center division of...
Continua a leggere

Charles Taylor Appoints John Pickersgill as Group Chief Commercial Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Insurance industry veteran to drive client engagement and growth in newly-created role LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles Taylor, the leading provider of services...
Continua a leggere

A Year of Lockdown Sees a Surge in Mobile Malware Targeting Banking, Billing and COVID-19 Vaccines

Business Wire Business Wire -
McAfee’s latest Mobile Threat Report finds hackers capitalising on the pandemic to target unsuspecting consumers  News Highlights: McAfee’s new Mobile Threat...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Riassunto: Axiata e Mavenir eseguono la prima implementazione di Open vRAN commerciale live con...

Business Wire