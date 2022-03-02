Home Business Wire MetLife Names Regional Chief Information Officers
MetLife Names Regional Chief Information Officers

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Siew Choo Soh and Giovanni Genovesi will join MetLife as Chief Information Officers (CIO) for Asia and Latin America, respectively. Siew Choo will be based in Hong Kong while Giovanni will be located in Mexico City. Both will report to Pawan Verma, MetLife Chief Information Officer, as well as their respective MetLife regional heads, Kishore Ponnavolu, Asia Regional President, and Eric Clurfain, Latin America Regional President.

Siew Choo and Giovanni will have responsibility for end-to-end technology delivery in their regions and will be the single point of accountability for development, quality assurance, application maintenance support and digital, while partnering closely with the business to drive key priorities.

Both come to MetLife with a proven track record of innovation and transformation and bring significant experience partnering with businesses to build leading digital experiences for customers.

“At MetLife, our teammates are proud to live our purpose and deliver for our customers,” said Bill Pappas, Head of MetLife’s Global Technology and Operations (GTO). “We are transforming to deliver contemporary, best-in-class solutions to ensure the remarkable experiences our customers have come to expect. Siew Choo and Giovanni are the latest examples of talented technologists who are joining MetLife to help build on our 150-plus year history.”

Siew Choo most recently worked at DBS Bank, a leading regional bank with a strong focus on innovation, where she served as Managing Director and Head of Technology for consumer banking, big data and artificial intelligence platforms. She earned her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in Computer Science from the National University of Singapore.

Giovanni joins MetLife from Swiss Re Group, the world’s largest reinsurer, where he served as the Latin America Technology Director and Digital Transformation Leader with end-to-end accountability for technology and digital capabilities. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from Bosphorus University in Istanbul, Turkey.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

