MetaMask Deepens Web3 Gaming Push with HyperPlay-Powered Games Directory

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperPlay, the premier web3-enabled game store dedicated to ending the de-platforming of web3 games while improving the user experience around web3 gaming, today announces a new development in collaboration with MetaMask, the leading digital asset wallet and gateway to the decentralized web. A first-of-its-kind, the MetaMask games directory is launching within the MetaMask Portfolio, creating a one-stop shop for game discovery and management of in-game assets.





HyperPlay revolutionizes gaming by merging traditional and blockchain-based gaming, conveniently aggregating titles from game stores like the Epic Games Store and GOG alongside its own HyperPlay Store into one hub. Players can now discover MetaMask-compatible games directly within MetaMask’s own platform, integrating mainstream gaming with blockchain utility via a crypto wallet in a way that no other web3 platform has before.

Prior to the launch of HyperPlay, players of web3 games needed to use separate website marketplaces outside of the games they were playing to access the game’s web3 features. Since its launch in March 2023, HyperPlay has offered a unique MetaMask wallet overlay, facilitating in-game purchases and token collection across all its titles – no matter whether the games were native or browser-based. This initial integration between HyperPlay and the MetaMask Portfolio facilitates a seamless user experience for in-game transactions and heightened interoperability between games. In December 2023, with the launch of MetaMask Snaps, HyperPlay expanded its native MetaMask functionality, providing native games with MetaMask support on non-EVM blockchains (like Solana and Sui). This latest development, bringing HyperPlay access to MetaMask, is not only indicative of a long-term collaboration but also innovates and expands the functionality of digital asset custody solutions.

“We are thrilled to further our relationship with MetaMask in our collective mission to reshape the web3 experience to fit the gaming world’s evolving economy,” said JacobC.eth, Founder of HyperPlay. “Together, we’re shifting the gaming paradigm by expanding accessibility and interoperability for all players. There is no wallet solution more focused on interoperability, extensibility, and user safety than MetaMask.”

This announcement comes on the heels of exciting growth for MetaMask. Recent features like MetaMask Snaps, allow MetaMask to now offer over 40 unique payment methods in 177 countries. The number of dapps integrated with MetaMask has also grown exponentially, positioning it as the most innovative and widely-used self-custody platform in the world.

“Our continued collaboration with HyperPlay underscores the importance of streamlining wallet interactions for players and game developers alike. Blockchain gaming has incredible potential to disrupt game developer monetization strategies and how gamers play, but we need to improve player adoption through seamless user experiences,” said Kai Huang, Senior Product Manager at MetaMask. “With HyperPlay’s games directory available through the MetaMask Portfolio, users have a convenient platform for purchasing games and making in-game transactions using their existing cryptocurrency holdings.”

HyperPlay was initially launched as a collaboration between MetaMask and Game7, a DAO dedicated to constructing web3 gaming infrastructure. The primary goal of HyperPlay is to establish interoperability as the standard for all web3 games, enabling developers to unlock new audiences and revenue streams. HyperPlay raised a successful $12M Series A round in June 2023, co-led by Griffin Gaming Partners and BITKRAFT Ventures, along with Consensys and Square Enix. In addition to gamers, HyperPlay also serves game developers. Unlike Apple and Steam, which levy 30% fees on game developers, HyperPlay charges zero fees on in-game economies. To access the new HyperPlay Games Directory via MetaMask, visit https://portfolio.metamask.io/games. To download the HyperPlay app, visit the official website www.hyperplay.xyz.

HyperPlay is the premier web3 game store crafted to empower gamers and developers alike by removing obstacles and enhancing creative autonomy. HyperPlay’s game store also functions as an aggregator of other stores, like the Epic Games Store, bringing together titles from various storefronts into a unified hub and allowing players to play the latest games free from walled gardens. Its 0% fee model guarantees that every dollar spent on HyperPlay games goes directly to game developers, so they can reinvest the funds in further game development. HyperPlay is committed to innovation, and provides advanced features and tools, such as interoperable items and wallets, cross-platform support for Windows, MacOS, SteamDeck, and Linux, creating an ecosystem without limits that prioritizes gamers’ experience.

Consensys is the leading blockchain and web3 software company. Since 2014, Consensys has been at the forefront of innovation, pioneering technological developments within the web3 ecosystem. Through our product suite, including the MetaMask platform, Infura, Linea, Diligence, and our NFT platform, we have become the trusted collaborator for users, creators, and developers on their path to build and belong in the world they want to see. Whether building a dapp, an NFT collection, a portfolio, or a better future, the instinct to build is universal. Consensys inspires and champions the builder instinct in everyone by making web3 universally easy to use and develop on. To explore our products and solutions, visit https://consensys.io/.

