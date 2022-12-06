MetalSoft Tackles End-to-End Data Center Automation with $16 Million Series A Funding

MetalSoft provides single, elegant solution for server, storage and network automation

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MetalSoft, a leading provider of intelligent bare metal automation software for managing data centers and multi-vendor equipment, today announced it has raised a total of $16 million in Series A funding led by DNS Capital. MetalSoft enables enterprises and service providers to automate the management of hardware devices across all their data centers, while allowing end-users to design, deploy and operate their own bare metal infrastructures via a simple, easy user interface or API.

MetalSoft’s multi-vendor solution benefits include:

Automatic server management: including deployment and configuration of operating systems, configuration of BIOS & RAID, management of firmware upgrades, auto-discovery and inventory management.

including deployment and configuration of operating systems, configuration of BIOS & RAID, management of firmware upgrades, auto-discovery and inventory management. Automatic network management: including tracking network topology, setting up VLANs, MLAGs, allocating IPs, configuring operating system IPs and bond interfaces.

including tracking network topology, setting up VLANs, MLAGs, allocating IPs, configuring operating system IPs and bond interfaces. Automatic storage management: including configuration of storage volumes, allocating IPs to storage pools, managing storage related OS network configurations, taking snapshots.

including configuration of storage volumes, allocating IPs to storage pools, managing storage related OS network configurations, taking snapshots. Unified Intent for the complete stack: A single blueprint defines the entire infrastructure including servers, storage and networking resulting in a faster, less error-prone and more flexible solution.

MetalSoft’s mature software, in development since 2013 and in production use since 2015, has the industry’s most complete feature set. Founder and CEO Lucas Roh shared, “There is a growing recognition in the marketplace for an automated hardware management solution. Our capability to fully automate hardware including switches, servers, and storage across multiple vendors and data centers and then cloudifying them is unparalleled. DNS Capital shares our vision that every company can utilize our software platform to become more efficient while delivering cloud capabilities to their end-users.”

About DNS Capital

DNS Capital is the internal merchant bank and private investment office for Gigi Pritzker Pucker, Michael Pucker and their immediate family. DNS Capital takes a long-term and flexible approach to investing, and focuses on people, relationships and culture. For more information visit www.dnscap.com.

About MetalSoft

MetalSoft provides intelligent bare metal automation software for managing data centers and multi-vendor equipment, from a single rack of servers to tens of thousands across the globe. It then makes them available to be consumed on-demand by users and applications, like the cloud.

