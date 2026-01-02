MetaGuard AI Debuts Defense-Grade Cybersecurity Platform at CES 2026 with Industry-First Full Source Code Access and BrainChip Neuromorphic Support

Department of Energy (DOE) and Missile Defense Agency (MDA)-Funded AI-driven Cyberthreat management Platform Offers Zeek and Corelight Compatibility with Neuromorphic Edge Computing; Live Demonstrations at BrainChip Venetian Exhibit Suite 29-116, January 6-9; Available via Software Licensing or Managed Services.

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetaGuard AI, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Quantum Ventura Inc., will showcase CyberNeuroRT at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, January 6-9 in Las Vegas. Attendees can experience live demonstrations of the Zeek and Corelight-compatible AI-driven real-time security platform.

CyberNeuroRT is the world’s first cybersecurity platform with a full source code licensing option for both enterprise deployments and neuromorphic edge versions, a unique combination in the cybersecurity market.

Developed through U.S. DOE (SBIR Phase 2) and MDA (SBIR Phase 1) federal funding, CyberNeuroRT brings defense-grade AI technology to commercial enterprises through flexible deployment options and unprecedented transparency. During the SBIR program, researchers from Penn State University’s Neuromorphic Computing Lab provided advanced neuromorphic ML models while cybersecurity specialists from the world’s largest Defense contractor provided a technical assessment of a custom CyberNeuroRT version in their air-gapped HPC environment.

"CES 2026 is the perfect venue to demonstrate how our Enterprise-scale ML models are adopted for ultra-efficient threat detection using BrainChip neuromorphic processors and how it transforms cybersecurity," said Srini Vasan, President & CEO at MetaGuard AI. “We invite attendees to visit us and see how CyberNeuroRT delivers in real-time."

"Bringing MetaGuard AI’s threat detection, CyberNeuroRT, solution to the efficient Akida platform shows how neuromorphic computing is reshaping cybersecurity from the edge to the enterprise,” said Sean Hehir, CEO of BrainChip.

CyberNeuroRT serves enterprises requiring AI-powered threat detection with transparency, including existing Zeek and Corelight users, regulated industries needing algorithmic accountability, government contractors, industrial IoT operators, and mid-market companies through managed services or flexible cloud/on-prem licensing models.

CyberNeuroRT Platform Capabilities:

Zeek and Corelight Integration: Adds multi-model ML inference to existing Zeek and Corelight deployments without infrastructure replacement.

Neuromorphic Optimization: Optimized for BrainChip Akida processors for ultra-low power edge deployment in industrial IoT and distributed environments.

Federal Validation: Competitive SBIR awards from the Department of Energy and Missile Defense Agency validate defense-grade capabilities.

Flexible Licensing: Appointed resellers in the Japanese, Indian, and U.S. regions offer Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Ultra, ML-X Standalone, and around-the-clock Managed-SOC-Services in the U.S., Japan, and Dubai time zones, with other regional market opportunities in development.

Full Source Code Access: The Enterprise Ultra license includes complete source code access, all ML models, training data, and the ML-X platform for building custom threat detection models, providing unprecedented algorithmic accountability for regulated industries.

Transparency Pioneer Program: The first 100 Enterprise Ultra customers receive up to 50% off licensing fees plus priority support. For details, contact inquiries@metaguard.ai. Conditions apply.

MetaGuard AI at CES 2026:

Where: Venetian Campus, BrainChip Exhibit Suite 29-116

Venetian Campus, BrainChip Exhibit Suite 29-116 When: January 6, 7, & 9, 2026

January 6, 7, & 9, 2026 Demonstrations: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. PT

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. PT Schedule meetings: oncehub.com/CNRTatCES or +1 (855) 246-5422

For product information, partnership inquiries, or managed service details, visit www.metaguard.ai or contact them at +1 (855) 246-5422 or inquiries@metaguard.ai.

About MetaGuard AI, Inc.: MetaGuard AI, Inc. is a cybersecurity company commercializing AI-driven threat detection developed with U.S. Department of Energy and Missile Defense Agency SBIR funding, Penn State research, and advisory support from the world’s largest Defense contractor. Its CyberNeuroRT platform offers Zeek and Corelight-compatible network threat detection via software licensing or managed services. For more information, visit www.metaguard.ai.

Media Contact: Aaron Goldberg, SVP, MetaGuard AI, Inc.; Aaron@metaguard.ai, Direct +1 (408) 568-2157