METAFORA partner Wugen to Present Data Supporting Clinical Development of WU-NK-101 for Relapsed / Refractory AML at the American Society of Hematology’s (ASH) 64th Annual Meeting

PARIS, France & NEW ORLEANS, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–METAFORA biosystems announces that its partner Wugen presented data supporting clinical development of WU-NK-101 yesterday for relapsed / refractory AML at the American Society of Hematology’s (ASH) 64th Annual Meeting. Metafora worked with the Wugen team to characterize Wugen’s drug candidate WU-NK-01, a novel, off-the-shelf therapy for AML, which Wugen expects to advance to the clinic.

Vincent Petit, CEO of Metafora, said, “We congratulate our Wugen colleagues on the promising results presented today and are delighted to have contributed to this study by leveraging our platform to decipher cell metabolism. Our platform played an important role in assessing WU-NK-101’s metabolic fitness—a key function of its unique anti-tumor properties. .”

Combined with proprietary reagents, our platform can measure metabolic fitness, thus improving the efficacy and safety of cell therapies and reducing manufacturing costs. The analysis platform, METAflow, is a software with unmatched robustness and a seamless, comprehensive, user-friendly interface. In a nutshell, METAflow provides objective, reproducible, traceable results, all in a collaborative digital platform.

About Metafora

METAFORA biosystems’ proprietary reagents and state-of-the-art algorithms allow the detection of “metabolic reprogramming” induced during many disease processes. Evaluating and detecting anomalies in their energy needs, the company’s innovative technology assesses the nutrient requirements of cells simply, rapidly and reproducibly. Metafora’s AI software and reagents thus potentially allow to increase the clinical efficacy and safety of cell therapies and reduce manufacturing costs.

In 2023, METAflow will be rolled out across academia and industry to equip flow cytometrists with a robust and intuitive interface for data interpretation. In parallel, the company is preparing the European launch of METAglut1, for the early diagnosis of De Vivo disease, a rare pediatric neurometabolic disorder for which early diagnosis can be transformative. A number of pipeline programs are to reach clinical stage across other diagnostic areas and cell therapy optimization in the coming 18 months.

