MeridianLink® Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“ Our solid third quarter performance spotlights the strength of our diverse portfolio, with digital lending driving our growth as more organizations take advantage of our MeridianLink One platform to better serve their consumers and communities. GAAP revenue grew 7% year-over-year to $71.8 million with 36% adjusted EBITDA margins. Lending software solutions revenue grew 17% year-over-year to $52.4 million,” said Nicolaas Vlok, chief executive officer of MeridianLink. “ I am proud of our team and appreciate the effort in delivering on our multi-year cloud migration initiative a quarter early. The complete cloud migration is an important milestone, enabling greater speed and scalability while ensuring our customers benefit from enhanced security and automatic innovation updates.”

Quarterly Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $71.8 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year

Operating income of $4.5 million, or 6% of revenue and Non-GAAP operating profit of $12.1 million, or 17% of revenue

Adjusted EBITDA of $25.9 million, or 36% of revenue and a net loss of $(2.9) million

Cash flow from operations of $88.1 million and free cash flow of $79.4 million for the last twelve month period

Business and Operating Highlights:

MeridianLink announced the acquisition of OpenClose, a leader in mortgage lending technology, with a particular focus on supporting depository institutions. This transaction is expected to create a premier platform that will solidify our position in the market by providing more advanced, more open, and more customer-friendly capabilities.

A full quarter ahead of schedule, we completed the migration of the MeridianLink One functionality to the public cloud. As a result, we have already begun to see the benefits of increased security, speed, and scalability of deployment.

MeridianLink achieved both faster software module delivery to customers and increased uptake of the functions to more deeply automate lending processes.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, November 7, 2022, the Company issues fourth quarter financial guidance and updates full year 2022 financial guidance as follows:

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $65.0 million to $67.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $19.0 million to $21.0 million

Full Year 2022:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $282.5 million to $284.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $107.0 million to $109.0 million

Conference Call Information

MeridianLink will hold a conference call to discuss our third quarter results today, November 7, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 396-8049 from North America toll-free or the Participant Local number of (416) 764-8646 with Conference ID 03374737. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of MeridianLink’s website at ir.meridianlink.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at the same website following the conclusion of the call. A telephonic replay will be available until approximately 8:59 p.m. Pacific Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time) on Monday, November 14, 2022, at (877) 674-7070 from North America or (416) 764-8692 as a Participant Local with Conference ID 374737.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink provides services to more than 1,900 customers, including a majority of the financial institutions on Forbes’ 2021 lists of America’s Best Credit Unions and Banks. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin; non-GAAP operating income (loss); non-GAAP net income (loss); non-GAAP cost of revenue; non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses; non-GAAP research and development expenses; non-GAAP general and administrative expenses; and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Rather, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP financial results, provide investors with additional meaningful information to assess our financial performance and trends, enable comparison of financial results between periods, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics utilized internally in analyzing and operating our business. The following definitions are provided:

Adjusted EBITDA: net income (loss) before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, certain expenses associated with our IPO , sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs, losses resulting from early repayment of debt, lease termination charges, and deferred revenue reductions from purchase accounting for acquisitions prior to 2022

, sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs, losses resulting from early repayment of debt, lease termination charges, and deferred revenue reductions from purchase accounting for acquisitions prior to 2022 Non-GAAP operating income (loss): GAAP operating income (loss), excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and sponsor and third-party acquisition-related costs

Non-GAAP net income (loss): GAAP net income (loss), excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and sponsor and third-party acquisition-related costs

Non-GAAP cost of revenue: GAAP cost of revenue, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and amortization of developed technology

Non-GAAP operating expenses: GAAP operating expenses, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and depreciation and amortization

Free cash flow: GAAP cash flow from operating activities plus GAAP purchases of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures) and capitalized costs related to developed technology (Capitalized Software)

Reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures are available in the accompanying schedules, which are posted as part of this earnings release on our website. No reconciliation is provided with respect to certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures as the GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis. We cannot reliably predict all necessary components or their impact to reconcile such financial measures without unreasonable effort. The events necessitating a non-GAAP adjustment are inherently unpredictable and may have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains, and our above-referenced conference call and webcast will contain, statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Further, statements describing our strategy, outlook, guidance, plans, intentions, or goals are also forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our predictions, expectations, or forecasts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding, and guidance with respect to, our future financial and operational performance, future economic conditions, our strategic initiatives, including anticipated benefits and integration of an acquisition, the potential benefits of our migration to the public cloud, our stock repurchase program, including the execution and amount of repurchases, our development or delivery of new or enhanced solutions, our market size and growth opportunities, and our competitive positioning. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks related to our business and industry, as well as those set forth in Item 1A. Risk Factors, or elsewhere, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, any updates in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed for periods subsequent to such Form 10-K, and our other SEC filings. Any forward-looking statement contained herein or provided on the related conference call is based on reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) As of September 30,



2022 (unaudited) December 31,



2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,752 $ 113,645 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 32,034 24,913 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,542 9,398 Escrow deposit 30,000 — Total current assets 190,328 147,956 Property and equipment, net 5,044 5,989 Right of use assets 2,638 — Intangible assets, net 279,548 298,597 Deferred tax assets, net 10,717 4,286 Goodwill 571,554 564,799 Other assets 4,170 4,266 Total assets $ 1,063,999 $ 1,025,893 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,173 $ 2,335 Accrued liabilities 29,807 24,667 Deferred revenue 22,655 14,707 Current portion of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 3,367 2,139 Total current liabilities 58,002 43,848 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 423,599 425,371 Long-term deferred revenue 378 — Deferred rent — 396 Other long-term liabilities 1,527 — Total liabilities 483,506 469,615 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized, 80,732,286 and 79,734,984 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 128 88 Additional paid-in capital 614,222 596,542 Accumulated deficit (33,857 ) (40,352 ) Total stockholders’ equity 580,493 556,278 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,063,999 $ 1,025,893

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share/unit and per share/unit data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues, net $ 71,754 $ 67,367 $ 217,495 $ 203,652 Cost of revenues: Subscription and services 23,812 23,467 68,292 58,078 Amortization of developed technology 4,003 3,219 11,287 9,190 Total cost of revenues 27,815 26,686 79,579 67,268 Gross profit 43,939 40,681 137,916 136,384 Operating expenses: General and administrative 21,423 29,917 60,416 64,103 Research and development 11,518 13,533 30,414 27,807 Sales and marketing 6,311 5,994 16,519 13,817 Acquisition related costs 163 — 2,549 781 Total operating expenses 39,415 49,444 109,898 106,508 Operating income (loss) 4,524 (8,763 ) 28,018 29,876 Other (income) expense, net: Other income (327 ) (9 ) (706 ) (39 ) Interest expense, net 6,855 7,165 16,649 27,073 Loss on debt repayment and extinguishment — 4,351 — 4,351 Total other expense, net 6,528 11,507 15,943 31,385 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (2,004 ) (20,270 ) 12,075 (1,509 ) Provision for income taxes 890 1,176 5,318 5,274 Net income (loss) (2,894 ) (21,446 ) 6,757 (6,783 ) Class A preferred return — (2,780 ) — (20,944 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (2,894 ) $ (24,226 ) $ 6,757 $ (27,727 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.34 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.47 ) Diluted (0.04 ) (0.34 ) 0.08 (0.47 ) Weighted average common stock outstanding: Basic 80,659,320 71,697,083 80,353,399 58,495,073 Diluted 80,659,320 71,697,083 82,364,835 58,495,073

Net Revenues by Major Source (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Subscription fees $ 61,861 $ 58,988 $ 188,860 $ 179,732 Professional services 7,293 5,706 21,070 16,812 Other 2,600 2,673 7,565 7,108 Total $ 71,754 $ 67,367 $ 217,495 $ 203,652

Net Revenues by Solution Type (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Lending software solutions $ 52,414 $ 44,657 $ 153,249 $ 133,034 Data verification software solutions 19,340 22,710 64,246 70,618 Total (1) $ 71,754 $ 67,367 $ 217,495 $ 203,652 % Growth attributable to: Lending software solutions 12 % 10 % Data verification software (5 )% (3 )% Total % growth 7 % 7 % (1) % Revenue related to mortgage loan market: Lending software solutions 6 % 9 % 7 % 9 % Data verification software 62 % 70 % 66 % 71 % Total % revenue related to mortgage loan market 21 % 29 % 24 % 31 %

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 6,757 $ (6,783 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 39,746 37,654 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,705 2,551 Share-based compensation expense 16,501 26,835 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 164 524 Loss on sublease liability — 405 Loss on debt repayment and extinguishment — 4,351 Gain on change in fair value of earnout (162 ) — Other adjustments — (18 ) Deferred income taxes 5,193 4,992 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (6,964 ) (2,033 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,480 ) (6,179 ) Accounts payable (450 ) (961 ) Accrued liabilities (247 ) (2,271 ) Deferred revenue 7,472 10,016 Deferred rent — (71 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 67,235 69,012 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition, net of cash acquired – TazWorks, LLC — (85,420 ) Acquisition, net of cash and restricted cash acquired – Saylent Technologies, Inc. — (35,945 ) Acquisition, net of cash and restricted cash acquired – StreetShares, Inc. (23,138 ) — Escrow deposit (30,000 ) — Capitalized software additions (6,323 ) (3,590 ) Purchases of property and equipment (889 ) (692 ) Net cash used in investing activities (60,350 ) (125,647 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchases of common stock (262 ) — Repurchases of Class A Units — (54 ) Repurchases of Class B Units — (1,887 ) Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters’ discounts and commissions — 247,227 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 186 1,317 Payment due to effect of corporate conversion — (6 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 922 — Taxes paid related to net share settlement of RSUs (184 ) — Proceeds from long-term debt — 100,000 Principal payments of long-term debt (2,175 ) (202,590 ) Payment of Regulation A+ investor note (3,265 ) — Payments of debt issuance costs — (1,970 ) Payments of Class A cumulative preferred return — (12 ) Payments of deferred offering costs — (4,435 ) Payment to sellers of Teledata Communications, Inc — (2,142 ) Holdback payment to sellers of MeridianLink — (25,665 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (4,778 ) 109,783 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,107 53,148 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 113,645 39,881 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 115,752 $ 93,029 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,752 $ 93,029 Restricted cash — — Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 115,752 $ 93,029

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 14,852 $ 24,549 Cash paid for income taxes 1,179 239 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Regulation A+ investor note assumed in business combination $ 3,265 $ — Initial recognition of operating lease liability 3,786 — Initial recognition of operating lease right-of-use asset 3,096 — Share-based compensation expense capitalized to software additions 255 45 Shares withheld with respect to net settlement of RSUs 184 — Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses 2 — Vesting of restricted stock awards and RSUs 40 85 Deferred offering costs included in accounts payable and accrued expenses — 423 Effect of corporate conversion — 320 Related party receivable net against holdback payment to prior shareholders — 4,335

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (unaudited) (in thousands, except share/unit and per share/unit data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating income (loss) $ 4,524 $ (8,763 ) $ 28,018 $ 29,876 Add: Share-based compensation expense 7,253 25,527 16,501 26,835 Add: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 182 79 329 79 Add: Sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs 163 209 2,549 2,323 Non-GAAP operating income $ 12,122 $ 17,052 $ 47,397 $ 59,113 Non-GAAP operating margin 17 % 25 % 22 % 29 % Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ (2,894 ) $ (21,446 ) $ 6,757 $ (6,783 ) Add: Share-based compensation expense 7,253 25,527 16,501 26,835 Add: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 182 79 329 79 Add: Sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs 163 209 2,549 2,323 Non-GAAP net income $ 4,704 $ 4,369 $ 26,136 $ 22,454 Non-GAAP basic net income per share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.33 $ 0.38 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share 0.06 0.06 0.32 0.36 Weighted average shares used to compute Non-GAAP basic net income per share 80,659,320 71,697,083 80,353,399 58,495,073 Weighted average shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net income per share 82,543,631 74,764,302 82,364,835 61,552,071 Non-GAAP net income margin 7 % 6 % 12 % 11 % Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ (2,894 ) $ (21,446 ) $ 6,757 $ (6,783 ) Interest expense 6,855 7,165 16,649 27,073 Taxes 890 1,176 5,318 5,274 Depreciation and amortization 13,370 12,697 39,746 37,654 Share-based compensation expense 7,253 25,527 16,501 26,835 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 182 79 329 79 Expenses associated with IPO — 230 — 424 Sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs 163 209 2,549 2,323 Loss on debt prepayment — 4,351 — 4,351 Deferred revenue reduction from purchase accounting for acquisitions prior to 2022 60 122 179 624 Lease termination charges — 879 — 879 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,879 $ 30,989 $ 88,028 $ 98,733 Adjusted EBITDA margin 36 % 46 % 40 % 48 % Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 27,815 $ 26,686 $ 79,579 $ 67,268 Less: Share-based compensation expense 1,352 5,296 3,567 5,461 Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 67 3 121 3 Less: Amortization of developed technology 4,003 3,219 11,287 9,190 Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 22,393 $ 18,168 $ 64,604 $ 52,614 As a % of revenue 31 % 27 % 30 % 26 %

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 General & administrative $ 21,423 $ 29,917 $ 60,416 $ 64,103 Less: Share-based compensation expense 3,170 12,158 6,947 12,864 Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 42 59 74 59 Less: Depreciation expense 577 572 1,718 1,743 Less: Amortization of intangibles 8,790 8,906 26,741 26,721 Non-GAAP general & administrative $ 8,844 $ 8,222 $ 24,936 $ 22,716 As a % of revenue 12 % 12 % 11 % 11 % Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Research and development $ 11,518 $ 13,533 $ 30,414 $ 27,807 Less: Share-based compensation expense 2,092 6,194 4,457 6,358 Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 56 8 97 8 Non-GAAP research and development $ 9,370 $ 7,331 $ 25,860 $ 21,441 As a % of revenue 13 % 11 % 12 % 11 % Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales and marketing $ 6,311 $ 5,994 $ 16,519 $ 13,817 Less: Share-based compensation expense 639 1,879 1,530 2,152 Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 17 9 37 9 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 5,655 $ 4,106 $ 14,952 $ 11,656 As a % of revenue 8 % 6 % 7 % 6 % Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 19,565 $ 19,103 $ 67,235 $ 69,012 Less: Capital expenditures 409 139 889 692 Less: Capitalized software 2,244 1,374 6,323 3,590 Free cash flow $ 16,912 $ 17,590 $ 60,023 $ 64,730

