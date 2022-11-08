MeridianLink® Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue of $71.8 million grows 7% year-over-year
COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
“Our solid third quarter performance spotlights the strength of our diverse portfolio, with digital lending driving our growth as more organizations take advantage of our MeridianLink One platform to better serve their consumers and communities. GAAP revenue grew 7% year-over-year to $71.8 million with 36% adjusted EBITDA margins. Lending software solutions revenue grew 17% year-over-year to $52.4 million,” said Nicolaas Vlok, chief executive officer of MeridianLink. “I am proud of our team and appreciate the effort in delivering on our multi-year cloud migration initiative a quarter early. The complete cloud migration is an important milestone, enabling greater speed and scalability while ensuring our customers benefit from enhanced security and automatic innovation updates.”
Quarterly Financial Highlights:
- Revenue of $71.8 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year
- Operating income of $4.5 million, or 6% of revenue and Non-GAAP operating profit of $12.1 million, or 17% of revenue
- Adjusted EBITDA of $25.9 million, or 36% of revenue and a net loss of $(2.9) million
- Cash flow from operations of $88.1 million and free cash flow of $79.4 million for the last twelve month period
Business and Operating Highlights:
- MeridianLink announced the acquisition of OpenClose, a leader in mortgage lending technology, with a particular focus on supporting depository institutions. This transaction is expected to create a premier platform that will solidify our position in the market by providing more advanced, more open, and more customer-friendly capabilities.
- A full quarter ahead of schedule, we completed the migration of the MeridianLink One functionality to the public cloud. As a result, we have already begun to see the benefits of increased security, speed, and scalability of deployment.
- MeridianLink achieved both faster software module delivery to customers and increased uptake of the functions to more deeply automate lending processes.
Business Outlook
Based on information as of today, November 7, 2022, the Company issues fourth quarter financial guidance and updates full year 2022 financial guidance as follows:
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022:
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $65.0 million to $67.0 million
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $19.0 million to $21.0 million
Full Year 2022:
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $282.5 million to $284.5 million
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $107.0 million to $109.0 million
Conference Call Information
About MeridianLink
MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink provides services to more than 1,900 customers, including a majority of the financial institutions on Forbes’ 2021 lists of America’s Best Credit Unions and Banks. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the financial measures presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin; non-GAAP operating income (loss); non-GAAP net income (loss); non-GAAP cost of revenue; non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses; non-GAAP research and development expenses; non-GAAP general and administrative expenses; and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Rather, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP financial results, provide investors with additional meaningful information to assess our financial performance and trends, enable comparison of financial results between periods, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics utilized internally in analyzing and operating our business. The following definitions are provided:
- Adjusted EBITDA: net income (loss) before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, certain expenses associated with our IPO, sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs, losses resulting from early repayment of debt, lease termination charges, and deferred revenue reductions from purchase accounting for acquisitions prior to 2022
- Non-GAAP operating income (loss): GAAP operating income (loss), excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and sponsor and third-party acquisition-related costs
- Non-GAAP net income (loss): GAAP net income (loss), excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and sponsor and third-party acquisition-related costs
- Non-GAAP cost of revenue: GAAP cost of revenue, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and amortization of developed technology
- Non-GAAP operating expenses: GAAP operating expenses, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and depreciation and amortization
- Free cash flow: GAAP cash flow from operating activities plus GAAP purchases of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures) and capitalized costs related to developed technology (Capitalized Software)
Reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures are available in the accompanying schedules, which are posted as part of this earnings release on our website. No reconciliation is provided with respect to certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures as the GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis. We cannot reliably predict all necessary components or their impact to reconcile such financial measures without unreasonable effort. The events necessitating a non-GAAP adjustment are inherently unpredictable and may have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains, and our above-referenced conference call and webcast will contain, statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Further, statements describing our strategy, outlook, guidance, plans, intentions, or goals are also forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our predictions, expectations, or forecasts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding, and guidance with respect to, our future financial and operational performance, future economic conditions, our strategic initiatives, including anticipated benefits and integration of an acquisition, the potential benefits of our migration to the public cloud, our stock repurchase program, including the execution and amount of repurchases, our development or delivery of new or enhanced solutions, our market size and growth opportunities, and our competitive positioning. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks related to our business and industry, as well as those set forth in Item 1A. Risk Factors, or elsewhere, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, any updates in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed for periods subsequent to such Form 10-K, and our other SEC filings. Any forward-looking statement contained herein or provided on the related conference call is based on reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
As of
|
|
September 30,
(unaudited)
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
115,752
|
|
|
$
|
113,645
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
|
|
32,034
|
|
|
|
24,913
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
12,542
|
|
|
|
9,398
|
|
Escrow deposit
|
|
30,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
190,328
|
|
|
|
147,956
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
5,044
|
|
|
|
5,989
|
|
Right of use assets
|
|
2,638
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
279,548
|
|
|
|
298,597
|
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
|
10,717
|
|
|
|
4,286
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
571,554
|
|
|
|
564,799
|
|
Other assets
|
|
4,170
|
|
|
|
4,266
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,063,999
|
|
|
$
|
1,025,893
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
2,173
|
|
|
$
|
2,335
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
29,807
|
|
|
|
24,667
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
22,655
|
|
|
|
14,707
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs
|
|
3,367
|
|
|
|
2,139
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
58,002
|
|
|
|
43,848
|
|
Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs
|
|
423,599
|
|
|
|
425,371
|
|
Long-term deferred revenue
|
|
378
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Deferred rent
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
396
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
1,527
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
483,506
|
|
|
|
469,615
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized, 80,732,286 and 79,734,984 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
|
|
128
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
614,222
|
|
|
|
596,542
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(33,857
|
)
|
|
|
(40,352
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
580,493
|
|
|
|
556,278
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
1,063,999
|
|
|
$
|
1,025,893
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share/unit and per share/unit data)
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Revenues, net
|
$
|
71,754
|
|
|
$
|
67,367
|
|
|
$
|
217,495
|
|
|
$
|
203,652
|
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription and services
|
|
23,812
|
|
|
|
23,467
|
|
|
|
68,292
|
|
|
|
58,078
|
|
Amortization of developed technology
|
|
4,003
|
|
|
|
3,219
|
|
|
|
11,287
|
|
|
|
9,190
|
|
Total cost of revenues
|
|
27,815
|
|
|
|
26,686
|
|
|
|
79,579
|
|
|
|
67,268
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
43,939
|
|
|
|
40,681
|
|
|
|
137,916
|
|
|
|
136,384
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
21,423
|
|
|
|
29,917
|
|
|
|
60,416
|
|
|
|
64,103
|
|
Research and development
|
|
11,518
|
|
|
|
13,533
|
|
|
|
30,414
|
|
|
|
27,807
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
6,311
|
|
|
|
5,994
|
|
|
|
16,519
|
|
|
|
13,817
|
|
Acquisition related costs
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,549
|
|
|
|
781
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
39,415
|
|
|
|
49,444
|
|
|
|
109,898
|
|
|
|
106,508
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
4,524
|
|
|
|
(8,763
|
)
|
|
|
28,018
|
|
|
|
29,876
|
|
Other (income) expense, net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income
|
|
(327
|
)
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
(706
|
)
|
|
|
(39
|
)
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
6,855
|
|
|
|
7,165
|
|
|
|
16,649
|
|
|
|
27,073
|
|
Loss on debt repayment and extinguishment
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,351
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,351
|
|
Total other expense, net
|
|
6,528
|
|
|
|
11,507
|
|
|
|
15,943
|
|
|
|
31,385
|
|
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|
|
(2,004
|
)
|
|
|
(20,270
|
)
|
|
|
12,075
|
|
|
|
(1,509
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
890
|
|
|
|
1,176
|
|
|
|
5,318
|
|
|
|
5,274
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
(2,894
|
)
|
|
|
(21,446
|
)
|
|
|
6,757
|
|
|
|
(6,783
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A preferred return
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2,780
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(20,944
|
)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
(2,894
|
)
|
|
$
|
(24,226
|
)
|
|
$
|
6,757
|
|
|
$
|
(27,727
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.34
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
$
|
(0.47
|
)
|
Diluted
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
|
(0.34
|
)
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
|
|
(0.47
|
)
|
Weighted average common stock outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
80,659,320
|
|
|
|
71,697,083
|
|
|
|
80,353,399
|
|
|
|
58,495,073
|
|
Diluted
|
|
80,659,320
|
|
|
|
71,697,083
|
|
|
|
82,364,835
|
|
|
|
58,495,073
|
|
Net Revenues by Major Source
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
Subscription fees
|
$
|
61,861
|
|
$
|
58,988
|
|
$
|
188,860
|
|
$
|
179,732
|
Professional services
|
|
7,293
|
|
|
5,706
|
|
|
21,070
|
|
|
16,812
|
Other
|
|
2,600
|
|
|
2,673
|
|
|
7,565
|
|
|
7,108
|
Total
|
$
|
71,754
|
|
$
|
67,367
|
|
$
|
217,495
|
|
$
|
203,652
|
Net Revenues by Solution Type
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Lending software solutions
|
$
|
52,414
|
|
|
$
|
44,657
|
|
|
$
|
153,249
|
|
|
$
|
133,034
|
|
Data verification software solutions
|
|
19,340
|
|
|
|
22,710
|
|
|
|
64,246
|
|
|
|
70,618
|
|
Total (1)
|
$
|
71,754
|
|
|
$
|
67,367
|
|
|
$
|
217,495
|
|
|
$
|
203,652
|
|
% Growth attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lending software solutions
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
Data verification software
|
|
(5
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)%
|
|
|
Total % growth
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) % Revenue related to mortgage loan market:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lending software solutions
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
9
|
%
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
9
|
%
|
Data verification software
|
|
62
|
%
|
|
|
70
|
%
|
|
|
66
|
%
|
|
|
71
|
%
|
Total % revenue related to mortgage loan market
|
|
21
|
%
|
|
|
29
|
%
|
|
|
24
|
%
|
|
|
31
|
%
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
6,757
|
|
|
$
|
(6,783
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
39,746
|
|
|
|
37,654
|
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
|
1,705
|
|
|
|
2,551
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
16,501
|
|
|
|
26,835
|
|
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|
|
164
|
|
|
|
524
|
|
Loss on sublease liability
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
405
|
|
Loss on debt repayment and extinguishment
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,351
|
|
Gain on change in fair value of earnout
|
|
(162
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other adjustments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
5,193
|
|
|
|
4,992
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(6,964
|
)
|
|
|
(2,033
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
(2,480
|
)
|
|
|
(6,179
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
(450
|
)
|
|
|
(961
|
)
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
(247
|
)
|
|
|
(2,271
|
)
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
7,472
|
|
|
|
10,016
|
|
Deferred rent
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(71
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
67,235
|
|
|
|
69,012
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Acquisition, net of cash acquired – TazWorks, LLC
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(85,420
|
)
|
Acquisition, net of cash and restricted cash acquired – Saylent Technologies, Inc.
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(35,945
|
)
|
Acquisition, net of cash and restricted cash acquired – StreetShares, Inc.
|
|
(23,138
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Escrow deposit
|
|
(30,000
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Capitalized software additions
|
|
(6,323
|
)
|
|
|
(3,590
|
)
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(889
|
)
|
|
|
(692
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(60,350
|
)
|
|
|
(125,647
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
(262
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Repurchases of Class A Units
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(54
|
)
|
Repurchases of Class B Units
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,887
|
)
|
Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters’ discounts and commissions
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
247,227
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
186
|
|
|
|
1,317
|
|
Payment due to effect of corporate conversion
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
|
|
922
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of RSUs
|
|
(184
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from long-term debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
100,000
|
|
Principal payments of long-term debt
|
|
(2,175
|
)
|
|
|
(202,590
|
)
|
Payment of Regulation A+ investor note
|
|
(3,265
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Payments of debt issuance costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,970
|
)
|
Payments of Class A cumulative preferred return
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
Payments of deferred offering costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(4,435
|
)
|
Payment to sellers of Teledata Communications, Inc
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2,142
|
)
|
Holdback payment to sellers of MeridianLink
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(25,665
|
)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
|
(4,778
|
)
|
|
|
109,783
|
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
2,107
|
|
|
|
53,148
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
|
113,645
|
|
|
|
39,881
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
115,752
|
|
|
$
|
93,029
|
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
115,752
|
|
|
$
|
93,029
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
$
|
115,752
|
|
|
$
|
93,029
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
$
|
14,852
|
|
$
|
24,549
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
|
1,179
|
|
|
239
|
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Regulation A+ investor note assumed in business combination
|
$
|
3,265
|
|
$
|
—
|
Initial recognition of operating lease liability
|
|
3,786
|
|
|
—
|
Initial recognition of operating lease right-of-use asset
|
|
3,096
|
|
|
—
|
Share-based compensation expense capitalized to software additions
|
|
255
|
|
|
45
|
Shares withheld with respect to net settlement of RSUs
|
|
184
|
|
|
—
|
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
Vesting of restricted stock awards and RSUs
|
|
40
|
|
|
85
|
Deferred offering costs included in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
—
|
|
|
423
|
Effect of corporate conversion
|
|
—
|
|
|
320
|
Related party receivable net against holdback payment to prior shareholders
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,335
|
Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share/unit and per share/unit data)
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
$
|
4,524
|
|
|
$
|
(8,763
|
)
|
|
$
|
28,018
|
|
|
$
|
29,876
|
|
Add: Share-based compensation expense
|
|
7,253
|
|
|
|
25,527
|
|
|
|
16,501
|
|
|
|
26,835
|
|
Add: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
182
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
|
329
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
Add: Sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
209
|
|
|
|
2,549
|
|
|
|
2,323
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
$
|
12,122
|
|
|
$
|
17,052
|
|
|
$
|
47,397
|
|
|
$
|
59,113
|
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
|
17
|
%
|
|
|
25
|
%
|
|
|
22
|
%
|
|
|
29
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(2,894
|
)
|
|
$
|
(21,446
|
)
|
|
$
|
6,757
|
|
|
$
|
(6,783
|
)
|
Add: Share-based compensation expense
|
|
7,253
|
|
|
|
25,527
|
|
|
|
16,501
|
|
|
|
26,835
|
|
Add: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
182
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
|
329
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
Add: Sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
209
|
|
|
|
2,549
|
|
|
|
2,323
|
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
4,704
|
|
|
$
|
4,369
|
|
|
$
|
26,136
|
|
|
$
|
22,454
|
|
Non-GAAP basic net income per share
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
0.32
|
|
|
|
0.36
|
|
Weighted average shares used to compute Non-GAAP basic net income per share
|
|
80,659,320
|
|
|
|
71,697,083
|
|
|
|
80,353,399
|
|
|
|
58,495,073
|
|
Weighted average shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
|
|
82,543,631
|
|
|
|
74,764,302
|
|
|
|
82,364,835
|
|
|
|
61,552,071
|
|
Non-GAAP net income margin
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(2,894
|
)
|
|
$
|
(21,446
|
)
|
|
$
|
6,757
|
|
|
$
|
(6,783
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
6,855
|
|
|
|
7,165
|
|
|
|
16,649
|
|
|
|
27,073
|
|
Taxes
|
|
890
|
|
|
|
1,176
|
|
|
|
5,318
|
|
|
|
5,274
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
13,370
|
|
|
|
12,697
|
|
|
|
39,746
|
|
|
|
37,654
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
7,253
|
|
|
|
25,527
|
|
|
|
16,501
|
|
|
|
26,835
|
|
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
182
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
|
329
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
Expenses associated with IPO
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
230
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
424
|
|
Sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
209
|
|
|
|
2,549
|
|
|
|
2,323
|
|
Loss on debt prepayment
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,351
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,351
|
|
Deferred revenue reduction from purchase accounting for acquisitions prior to 2022
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
122
|
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
|
624
|
|
Lease termination charges
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
879
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
879
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
25,879
|
|
|
$
|
30,989
|
|
|
$
|
88,028
|
|
|
$
|
98,733
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
36
|
%
|
|
|
46
|
%
|
|
|
40
|
%
|
|
|
48
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
$
|
27,815
|
|
|
$
|
26,686
|
|
|
$
|
79,579
|
|
|
$
|
67,268
|
|
Less: Share-based compensation expense
|
|
1,352
|
|
|
|
5,296
|
|
|
|
3,567
|
|
|
|
5,461
|
|
Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Less: Amortization of developed technology
|
|
4,003
|
|
|
|
3,219
|
|
|
|
11,287
|
|
|
|
9,190
|
|
Non-GAAP cost of revenue
|
$
|
22,393
|
|
|
$
|
18,168
|
|
|
$
|
64,604
|
|
|
$
|
52,614
|
|
As a % of revenue
|
|
31
|
%
|
|
|
27
|
%
|
|
|
30
|
%
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General & administrative
|
$
|
21,423
|
|
|
$
|
29,917
|
|
|
$
|
60,416
|
|
|
$
|
64,103
|
|
Less: Share-based compensation expense
|
|
3,170
|
|
|
|
12,158
|
|
|
|
6,947
|
|
|
|
12,864
|
|
Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
Less: Depreciation expense
|
|
577
|
|
|
|
572
|
|
|
|
1,718
|
|
|
|
1,743
|
|
Less: Amortization of intangibles
|
|
8,790
|
|
|
|
8,906
|
|
|
|
26,741
|
|
|
|
26,721
|
|
Non-GAAP general & administrative
|
$
|
8,844
|
|
|
$
|
8,222
|
|
|
$
|
24,936
|
|
|
$
|
22,716
|
|
As a % of revenue
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
$
|
11,518
|
|
|
$
|
13,533
|
|
|
$
|
30,414
|
|
|
$
|
27,807
|
|
Less: Share-based compensation expense
|
|
2,092
|
|
|
|
6,194
|
|
|
|
4,457
|
|
|
|
6,358
|
|
Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
56
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Non-GAAP research and development
|
$
|
9,370
|
|
|
$
|
7,331
|
|
|
$
|
25,860
|
|
|
$
|
21,441
|
|
As a % of revenue
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
$
|
6,311
|
|
|
$
|
5,994
|
|
|
$
|
16,519
|
|
|
$
|
13,817
|
|
Less: Share-based compensation expense
|
|
639
|
|
|
|
1,879
|
|
|
|
1,530
|
|
|
|
2,152
|
|
Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
|
$
|
5,655
|
|
|
$
|
4,106
|
|
|
$
|
14,952
|
|
|
$
|
11,656
|
|
As a % of revenue
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
19,565
|
|
|
$
|
19,103
|
|
|
$
|
67,235
|
|
|
$
|
69,012
|
|
Less: Capital expenditures
|
|
409
|
|
|
|
139
|
|
|
|
889
|
|
|
|
692
|
|
Less: Capitalized software
|
|
2,244
|
|
|
|
1,374
|
|
|
|
6,323
|
|
|
|
3,590
|
|
Free cash flow
|
$
|
16,912
|
|
|
$
|
17,590
|
|
|
$
|
60,023
|
|
|
$
|
64,730
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
