MeridianLink Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Fourth quarter revenue of $74.6 million grows 6% year-over-year driven by lending software solutions revenue of $59.5 million, reflecting growth of 8% year-over-year

“ 2023 was a solid year of execution, driven by robust demand and many innovative product and partner expansions,” said Nicolaas Vlok, chief executive officer of MeridianLink. “ Our strong fourth quarter performance demonstrates our ability to execute in key strategic areas of the business that accelerate growth while also demonstrating cost discipline, which we see as a great achievement in the face of challenging macroeconomic conditions. I am proud of our team and am confident in our dedication to increasing the value of MeridianLink® One for our customers and stockholders.”

Quarterly Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $74.6 million, an increase of 6% year-over-year

Lending software solutions revenue of $59.5 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year

Operating income of $6.8 million, or 9% of revenue, and non-GAAP operating income of $15.2 million, or 20% of revenue

Net loss of $(29.6) million, or (40)% of revenue, which includes a one-time non-cash tax expense of $29.4 million recorded during the quarter for the recognition of a partial valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets, and adjusted EBITDA of $31.1 million, or 42% of revenue

Cash flows from operations of $12.5 million, or 17% of revenue, and free cash flow of $9.6 million, or 13% of revenue

2023 Fiscal Year Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $303.6 million, an increase of 5% year-over-year

Lending software solutions revenue of $232.2 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year

Operating income of $15.5 million, or 5% of revenue, and non-GAAP operating income of $51.1 million, or 17% of revenue

Net loss of $(42.5) million, or (14)% of revenue, which includes a one-time non-cash tax expense of $29.4 million recorded during the fiscal year for the recognition of a partial valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets, and adjusted EBITDA of $113.0 million, or 37% of revenue

Cash flows from operations of $68.0 million, or 22% of revenue, and free cash flow of $57.8 million, or 19% of revenue

Business and Operating Highlights:

MeridianLink finished the year with strong software bookings, driven by the cross-sell momentum of MeridianLink One, which is evidence of the return on our Go-to-Market investment

In the quarter, MeridianLink signed nine existing MeridianLink ® Consumer customers on the MeridianLink ® Mortgage solution and won multiple high-value platform deals, demonstrating the continued demand for MeridianLink One

Consumer customers on the MeridianLink Mortgage solution and won multiple high-value platform deals, demonstrating the continued demand for MeridianLink One We expanded our capabilities through a new integration between MeridianLink ® Engage and MeridianLink ® Collect, allowing customers to automatically identify and optimize the debt wallet of pre-delinquent accounts

Engage and MeridianLink Collect, allowing customers to automatically identify and optimize the debt wallet of pre-delinquent accounts MeridianLink enhanced its integration with Zest AI, a leader in automated underwriting, to provide multiple custom credit scores for decisioning MeridianLink Consumer loans, which increases cross-sell opportunities for customers

We scaled our employment screening and background verification capabilities in our Data Verification Software Solutions by partnering with Workato, a leading Enterprise Automation platform

In 2023, we signed more than 40 customers on MeridianLink ® Access and MeridianLink ® Mortgage Access, our new, highly configurable point-of-sale solutions

Access and MeridianLink Mortgage Access, our new, highly configurable point-of-sale solutions MeridianLink announced the go-live of A+ Federal Credit Union, who doubled their instant approval rates on consumer loans after adding MeridianLink® Consulting, MeridianLink Engage, and MeridianLink® Insight to MeridianLink One

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, March 5, 2024, the Company issues first quarter financial guidance and initiates full year 2024 financial guidance as follows:

First Quarter Fiscal 2024:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $75.0 million to $78.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $28.0 million to $31.0 million

Full Year 2024:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $313.0 million to $323.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $123.0 million to $130.0 million

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) empowers financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies to drive efficient growth. MeridianLink’s cloud-based digital lending, account opening, background screening, and data verification software solutions leverage shared intelligence from a unified data platform, MeridianLink® One, to enable customers of all sizes to identify growth opportunities, effectively scale up, and support compliance efforts, all while powering an enhanced experience for staff and consumers alike.

For more than 25 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

Internal Controls

While we are still completing our assessment of the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2023, we expect to report a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as of December 31, 2023. We have identified multiple control deficiencies that aggregate to a material weakness related to the design and operating effectiveness of controls over revenue as of December 31, 2023. This was primarily caused by insufficient controls over the set-up of customer contracts for billing and maintaining complete contract support that were not operating effectively. We can confirm that there has been no restatement of prior period financial statements and no change to our previously released financial results as a result of these control deficiencies.

Remediation efforts are currently underway, which include designing and implementing additional review processes, enhanced procedures, and controls, including with respect to customer contracts, as well as system improvements and implementations, staffing and training.

Operational Measures Definitions

We reference bookings, which is an internal operational measure of the business. Bookings is defined as the total of the minimum annual contracted value for newly sold capabilities of our software-as-a-service, or SaaS, products over a given time period, inclusive of any corresponding vendor fees owed to Third Parties.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin; non-GAAP operating income (loss); non-GAAP net income (loss); non-GAAP cost of revenue; non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses; non-GAAP research and development expenses; non-GAAP general and administrative expenses; and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Rather, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP financial results, provide investors with additional meaningful information to assess our financial performance and trends, enable comparison of financial results between periods, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics utilized internally in analyzing and operating our business. The following definitions are provided:

Non-GAAP operating income (loss): GAAP operating income (loss), excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, restructuring related costs, and sponsor and third-party acquisition-related costs.

GAAP operating income (loss), excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, restructuring related costs, and sponsor and third-party acquisition-related costs. Non-GAAP net income (loss): GAAP net income (loss), excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, restructuring related costs, sponsor and third-party acquisition-related costs, and the effect of income taxes, including the partial valuation allowance, on non-GAAP items. The effects of income taxes on non-GAAP items reflect a fixed long-term projected tax rate of 24%. The Company employs a structural long-term projected non-GAAP income tax rate of 24% for greater consistency across reporting periods, eliminating effects of items not directly related to the Company’s operating structure that may vary in size and frequency. This long-term projected non-GAAP income tax rate is determined by analyzing a mix of historical and projected tax filing positions, assumes no additional acquisitions during the projection period or include the impact from the partial deferred tax asset valuation allowance, and takes into account various factors, including the Company’s anticipated tax structure, its tax positions in different jurisdictions, and current impacts from key U.S. legislation where the Company operates. We will reevaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events such as significant alterations in the U.S. tax environment, substantial changes in the Company’s geographic earnings mix due to acquisition activity, or other shifts in the Company’s strategy or business operations.

GAAP net income (loss), excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, restructuring related costs, sponsor and third-party acquisition-related costs, and the effect of income taxes, including the partial valuation allowance, on non-GAAP items. The effects of income taxes on non-GAAP items reflect a fixed long-term projected tax rate of 24%. Adjusted EBITDA: net income (loss) before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, restructuring related costs, sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs, and deferred revenue reductions from purchase accounting for acquisitions prior to the adoption of ASU 2021-08, “ Business Combinations (Topic 805): Accounting for Contract Assets and Contract Liabilities from Contracts with Customers,” which we early adopted on January 1, 2022 on a prospective basis. Deferred revenue from acquisitions prior to the adoption of ASU 2021-08 was recognized on a straight line basis through December 31, 2023.

net income (loss) before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, restructuring related costs, sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs, and deferred revenue reductions from purchase accounting for acquisitions prior to the adoption of ASU 2021-08, “ Business Combinations (Topic 805): Accounting for Contract Assets and Contract Liabilities from Contracts with Customers,” which we early adopted on January 1, 2022 on a prospective basis. Deferred revenue from acquisitions prior to the adoption of ASU 2021-08 was recognized on a straight line basis through December 31, 2023. Non-GAAP cost of revenue: GAAP cost of revenue, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and amortization of developed technology.

GAAP cost of revenue, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and amortization of developed technology. Non-GAAP operating expenses: GAAP operating expenses, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and depreciation and amortization, as applicable.

GAAP operating expenses, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and depreciation and amortization, as applicable. Free cash flow: GAAP cash flow from operating activities less GAAP purchases of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures) and capitalized costs related to developed technology (Capitalized Software).

Reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures are available in the accompanying schedules, which are posted as part of this earnings release on our website. No reconciliation is provided with respect to certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures as the GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis. We cannot reliably predict all necessary components or their impact to reconcile such financial measures without unreasonable effort. The events necessitating a non-GAAP adjustment are inherently unpredictable and may have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains, and our above-referenced conference call and webcast will contain, statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Further, statements describing our strategy, outlook, guidance, plans, intentions, or goals are also forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our predictions, expectations, or forecasts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding, and guidance with respect to, our strategy, our future financial and operational performance, future economic and market conditions, our strategic initiatives, including anticipated benefits and integration of an acquisition, our stock repurchase program, including the execution and amount of repurchases, our restructuring and realignment plans, including expected associated timing, benefits, and costs, a potential material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting, including the sufficiency and timing of our remediation efforts relating thereto, our ability to retain and attract customers and product partners, the benefit to us and our customers of integrations with our product partners, potential losses related to any commercial disputes, our development or delivery of new or enhanced solutions and anticipated results of those solutions for our customers, our ability to effectively implement, integrate, and service our customers, our market size and growth opportunities, our competitive positioning, projected costs, technological capabilities and plans, and objectives of management. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks related to our business and industry, as well as those set forth in Item 1A. Risk Factors, or elsewhere, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year, any updates in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed for periods subsequent to such Form 10-K, and our other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof. The plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved, and you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) As of December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,441 $ 55,780 Accounts receivable, net 32,412 32,905 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,574 9,447 Escrow deposit — 30,000 Total current assets 124,427 128,132 Property and equipment, net 3,337 4,245 Right of use assets, net 1,140 2,185 Intangible assets, net 251,060 297,475 Deferred tax assets, net — 13,939 Goodwill 610,063 608,657 Other assets 6,224 4,524 Total assets $ 996,251 $ 1,059,157 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,405 $ 1,249 Accrued liabilities 30,673 32,500 Deferred revenue 17,224 16,945 Current portion of debt, net of debt issuance costs 3,542 3,505 Total current liabilities 55,844 54,199 Debt, net of debt issuance costs 420,004 423,404 Deferred tax liabilities, net 10,823 — Long-term deferred revenue 792 1,141 Other long-term liabilities 541 1,322 Total liabilities 488,004 480,066 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized, 78,447,701 and 80,644,452 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 129 128 Additional paid-in capital 654,634 621,396 Accumulated deficit (146,516 ) (42,433 ) Total stockholders’ equity 508,247 579,091 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 996,251 $ 1,059,157

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues, net $ 74,579 $ 70,551 $ 303,617 $ 288,046 Cost of revenues: Subscription and services 20,389 22,486 90,362 90,778 Amortization of developed technology 4,641 4,266 18,129 15,553 Total cost of revenues 25,030 26,752 108,491 106,331 Gross profit 49,549 43,799 195,126 181,715 Operating expenses: General and administrative 22,481 22,233 92,663 82,649 Research and development 10,703 12,178 47,517 42,592 Sales and marketing 9,580 7,139 35,792 23,658 Restructuring related costs — — 3,621 — Acquisition related costs — 1,679 — 4,228 Total operating expenses 42,764 43,229 179,593 153,127 Operating income 6,785 570 15,533 28,588 Other (income) expense, net: Interest and other income (1,433 ) (357 ) (4,029 ) (1,063 ) Interest expense 10,031 7,578 38,158 24,227 Total other expense, net 8,598 7,221 34,129 23,164 (Loss) income before income taxes (1,813 ) (6,651 ) (18,596 ) 5,424 Provision for income taxes 27,761 (1,188 ) 23,943 4,130 Net (loss) income $ (29,574 ) $ (5,463 ) $ (42,539 ) $ 1,294 Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.38 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.53 ) $ 0.02 Diluted $ (0.38 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.53 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average common stock outstanding: Basic 78,767,040 80,749,744 80,349,895 80,454,356 Diluted 78,767,040 80,749,744 80,349,895 82,403,679

Net Revenues by Major Source (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Subscription fees $ 61,999 $ 60,004 $ 256,787 $ 248,864 Professional services 10,107 8,250 36,250 29,320 Other 2,473 2,297 10,580 9,862 Total $ 74,579 $ 70,551 $ 303,617 $ 288,046

Net Revenues by Solution Type (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Lending software solutions $ 59,471 $ 55,041 $ 232,199 $ 208,290 Data verification software solutions 15,108 15,510 71,418 79,756 Total (1) $ 74,579 $ 70,551 $ 303,617 $ 288,046 % Growth attributable to: Lending software solutions 6 % 8 % Data verification software (1 )% (3 )% Total % growth 6 % 5 %

___________ (1) Percent revenue related to the mortgage loan market: Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Lending software solutions 13 % 10 % 12 % 8 % Data verification software 56 % 59 % 59 % 64 % Total % revenue related to mortgage loan market 22 % 21 % 23 % 23 %

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (42,539 ) $ 1,294 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 57,829 53,982 Provision for expected credit losses 930 — Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,085 2,760 Share-based compensation expense 30,550 22,761 Deferred income taxes 23,630 1,905 Loss on disposal of property and equipment — 678 Gain on change in fair value of earnout — (162 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (443 ) (7,005 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,665 ) 297 Accounts payable 3,170 (1,564 ) Accrued liabilities (2,514 ) (2,281 ) Deferred revenue (69 ) 1,922 Net cash provided by operating activities 67,964 74,587 Cash flows from investing activities: Capitalized software additions (9,250 ) (8,228 ) Purchases of property and equipment (943 ) (1,136 ) Return (payment) of escrow deposit 30,000 (30,000 ) Funds received in connection with former business combination 1,219 — Funds paid in connection with former business combination (1,219 ) — Acquisition, net of cash acquired – Beanstalk Networks LLC 326 (61,830 ) Acquisition, net of cash and restricted cash acquired – StreetShares, Inc. — (23,137 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 20,133 (124,331 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchases of common stock (61,171 ) (3,375 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,373 211 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,679 1,777 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units (1,667 ) (206 ) Principal payments of debt (4,350 ) (3,263 ) Payments of deferred offering costs (300 ) — Payment of Regulation A+ investor note — (3,265 ) Net cash used in financing activities (63,436 ) (8,121 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 24,661 (57,865 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 55,780 113,645 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 80,441 $ 55,780

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 37,018 $ 21,348 Cash paid for income taxes 2,522 1,343 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Shares withheld with respect to net settlement of restricted stock units 1,667 206 Purchase price allocation adjustment for Beanstalk Networks LLC acquisition 274 — Excise taxes payable included in repurchases of common stock 377 — Share-based compensation expense capitalized to software additions 303 311 Purchase price allocation adjustment related to income tax effects for StreetShares acquisition 1,132 — Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 80 72 Costs related to shelf registration on Form S-3 included in accrued liabilities 75 — Vesting of restricted stock awards and restricted stock units 5 40 Regulation A+ investor note assumed in business combination — 3,265 Initial recognition of operating lease liabilities — 3,791 Initial recognition of operating lease right-of-use assets — 3,047

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating income $ 6,785 $ 570 $ 15,533 $ 28,588 Add: Share-based compensation expense 8,335 6,260 31,213 22,761 Add: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 89 20 687 350 Add: Restructuring related costs(2) — — 3,621 — Add: Sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs — 1,679 — 4,228 Non-GAAP operating income $ 15,209 $ 8,529 $ 51,054 $ 55,927 Operating margin 9 % 1 % 5 % 10 % Non-GAAP operating margin 20 % 12 % 17 % 19 % Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income $ (29,574 ) $ (5,463 ) $ (42,539 ) $ 1,294 Add: Share-based compensation expense 8,335 6,260 31,213 22,761 Add: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 89 20 687 350 Add: Restructuring related costs(2) — — 3,621 — Add: Sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs — 1,679 — 4,228 Subtract: Income tax effect on non-GAAP items (2,022 ) (1,910 ) (8,525 ) (6,561 ) Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (23,172 ) $ 586 $ (15,543 ) $ 22,072 Non-GAAP basic net (loss) income per share $ (0.29 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.27 Non-GAAP diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.29 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.27 Weighted average shares used to compute Non-GAAP basic net (loss) income per share 78,767,040 80,749,744 80,349,895 80,454,356 Weighted average shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net (loss) income per share 78,767,040 82,413,712 80,349,895 82,403,679 Net (loss) income margin (40 )% (8 )% (14 )% — % Non-GAAP net (loss) income margin (31 )% 1 % (5 )% 8 % Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income $ (29,574 ) $ (5,463 ) $ (42,539 ) $ 1,294 Interest expense 10,031 7,578 38,158 24,227 Taxes(1) 27,761 (1,188 ) 23,943 4,130 Depreciation and amortization 14,441 14,234 57,829 53,982 Share-based compensation expense 8,335 6,260 31,213 22,761 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 89 20 687 350 Restructuring related costs(2) — — 3,621 — Acquisition related costs — 1,679 — 4,228 Deferred revenue reduction from purchase accounting for acquisitions prior to 2022 19 51 78 227 Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,102 $ 23,171 $ 112,990 $ 111,199 Net (loss) income margin (40 )% (8 )% (14 )% — % Adjusted EBITDA margin 42 % 33 % 37 % 39 % (1) Taxes reflects a one-time non-cash tax expense of $29.4 million recorded during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, for the recognition of a partial valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets. (2) Restructuring related costs are inclusive of $663 thousand of stock-based compensation forfeitures recorded associated with restructuring.

