MeridianLink Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MLNK #earnings–MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

“2021 was a momentous year for the company, and we are immensely proud of our track record of proven results, including 19% year-over-year revenue growth and 38% adjusted EBITDA margins for Q4,” said Nicolaas Vlok, chief executive officer of MeridianLink. “Our solid performance in Q4 and throughout the year highlights the trust that financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies place in our solutions as a key driver of their growth acceleration and rapid digitalization. We are in the right place at the right time to help new and existing customers fuel future growth, and I am confident that the coming year will bring many more opportunities.”

Quarterly Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $64.0 million, an increase of 19% year-over-year

Operating income of $7.8 million, or 12% of revenue and Non-GAAP operating profit of $11.7 million, or 18% of revenue

Adjusted EBITDA of $24.6 million, or 38% of revenue

Cash flow from operations of $20.8 million, and Free Cash Flow of $19.4 million

Business and Operating Highlights:

The company exceeded guidance again in Q4, with GAAP Revenue up 19% year-over-year to $64.0 million and 38% Adjusted EBITDA margins

MeridianLink saw strong momentum in the fourth quarter on the consumer side of the business, up 23% year-over-year, with growth driven, in part, by the reinvestment of the mortgage-related upside into the consumer business over the last several quarters

The company launched MeridianLink Engage, a unique and comprehensive end-to-end consumer lending, account, and card marketing automation solution, in beta in Q4 and expanded to general availability in January 2022

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, March 10, 2022, the Company issues first quarter financial guidance and initiates full year 2022 financial guidance as follows:

First Quarter Fiscal 2022:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $68.3 million to $69.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $26.5 million to $27.5 million

Full Year 2022:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $288.0 million to $292.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $112.0 million to $116.0 million

Conference Call Information

MeridianLink will hold a conference call to discuss our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results today, March 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 284-4396 from the United States and Canada or (873) 415-0298 internationally with conference ID 4345428. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of MeridianLink’s website at ir.meridianlink.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at the same website following the conclusion of the call. A telephonic replay will be available until approximately 8:59 p.m. Pacific Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at (800) 585-8367 from the United States and Canada or (416) 621-4642 internationally with conference ID 4345428.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink provides services to more than 1,900 customers, including a majority of the financial institutions on Forbes’ 2021 lists of America’s Best Credit Unions and Banks. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin; non-GAAP operating income (loss); non-GAAP net income (loss); non-GAAP cost of revenue; non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses; non-GAAP research and development expenses; non-GAAP general and administrative expenses; and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Rather, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP financial results, provide investors with additional meaningful information to assess our financial performance and trends, enable comparison of financial results between periods, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics utilized internally in analyzing and operating our business. The following definitions are provided:

Adjusted EBITDA: net income (loss) before interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, certain expenses associated with our IPO , sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs, losses resulting from early repayment of debt, lease termination charges, and deferred revenue reductions from purchase accounting

, sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs, losses resulting from early repayment of debt, lease termination charges, and deferred revenue reductions from purchase accounting Non-GAAP operating income: GAAP income (loss) from operations, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and sponsor and third-party acquisition-related costs

Non-GAAP net income: GAAP net income (loss), excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and sponsor and third-party acquisition-related costs

Non-GAAP cost of revenue: GAAP cost of revenue, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and amortization of developed technology

Non-GAAP operating expenses: GAAP operating expenses, excluding the impact of share-based compensation and employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

Free cash flow: GAAP cash flow from operating activities plus GAAP purchases of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures) and capitalized costs related to developed technology (Capitalized Software)

Reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures are available in the accompanying schedules, which are posted as part of this earnings release on our website. No reconciliation is provided with respect to certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures as the GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis. We cannot reliably predict all necessary components or their impact to reconcile such financial measures without unreasonable effort. The events necessitating a non-GAAP adjustment are inherently unpredictable and may have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains, and our above-referenced conference call and webcast will contain, statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Further, statements describing our strategy, outlook, guidance, plans, intentions, or goals are also forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our predictions, expectations, or forecasts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding, and guidance with respect to, our future financial and operational performance, our strategic initiatives, our development or delivery of new or enhanced solutions, our market size and growth opportunities, and our competitive positioning. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks related to our business and industry, as well as those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our final prospectus filed on July 28, 2021, and our other SEC filings. Additional information will also be set forth in Item 1A. Risk Factors, or elsewhere, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement contained herein or provided on the related conference call is based on reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share/unit and per share/unit data) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 113,645 $ 37,739 Restricted cash — 2,142 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 24,913 22,358 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,398 5,812 Related party receivable from sellers of MeridianLink — 4,123 Total current assets 147,956 72,174 Property and equipment, net 5,989 7,600 Intangible assets, net 298,597 328,032 Deferred tax assets, net 4,286 9,484 Goodwill 564,799 542,965 Other assets 4,266 3,450 Total assets $ 1,025,893 $ 963,705 Liabilities, Preferred Units, and Stockholders’ Equity/Members’ Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,335 $ 2,257 Accrued liabilities 24,667 21,070 Deferred revenue 14,707 10,873 TazWorks, LLC purchase liability — 85,646 Related party liability due to sellers of MeridianLink — 30,000 Current portion of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 2,139 2,955 Total current liabilities 43,848 152,801 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 425,371 516,877 Deferred rent 396 543 Total liabilities 469,615 670,221 Commitments and contingencies Class A preferred units, no par value; unlimited units authorized, 319,913 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020; liquidation preference of $402,607 at December 31, 2020 — 319,913 Stockholders’ Equity/Members’ Deficit Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2021; zero shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized, 79,734,984 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 88 — Class B common units, no par value; unlimited units authorized, 51,492,805 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 — — Additional paid-in capital 596,542 3,909 Accumulated deficit (40,352 ) (30,338 ) Total stockholders’ equity/members’ deficit 556,278 (26,429 ) Total liabilities, preferred units, and stockholders’ equity/members’ deficit $ 1,025,893 $ 963,705

Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share/unit and per share/unit data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues, net $ 64,024 $ 53,933 $ 267,676 $ 199,340 Cost of revenues: Subscription and services 19,025 13,571 77,103 49,480 Amortization of developed technology 3,329 2,457 12,519 8,874 Total cost of revenues 22,354 16,028 89,622 58,354 Gross profit 41,670 37,905 178,054 140,986 Operating expenses: General and administrative 21,057 14,347 85,160 54,640 Research and development 8,529 5,109 36,336 18,691 Sales and marketing 4,305 2,866 18,122 9,371 Loss on termination of financing obligation due to related party — 5,755 — 5,755 Impairment of trademarks — 5,362 — 5,362 Acquisition related costs — 1,579 781 1,579 Total operating expenses 33,891 35,018 140,399 95,398 Operating income 7,779 2,887 37,655 45,588 Other (income) expense, net: Other income (10 ) (24 ) (49 ) (41 ) Interest expense, net 5,542 8,653 32,615 34,686 Loss on debt repayment and extinguishment 5,593 — 9,944 — Total other expense, net 11,125 8,629 42,510 34,645 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (3,346 ) (5,742 ) (4,855 ) 10,943 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (133 ) (1,653 ) 5,141 1,792 Net income (loss) $ (3,213 ) $ (4,089 ) $ (9,996 ) $ 9,151 Class A preferred return — (8,931 ) (20,944 ) (34,411 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (3,213 ) $ (13,020 ) $ (30,940 ) $ (25,260 ) Weighted average common stock outstanding – basic and diluted 79,596,418 51,393,573 63,813,770 51,153,041 Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.49 )

Net Revenues by Major Source (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Subscription fees $ 55,757 $ 47,460 $ 235,489 $ 177,039 Professional services 5,895 4,914 22,707 16,301 Other 2,372 1,559 9,480 6,000 Total $ 64,024 $ 53,933 $ 267,676 $ 199,340

Net Revenues by Solution Type (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Lending software solutions $ 43,759 $ 37,054 $ 176,793 $ 133,754 Data verification software solutions 20,265 16,879 90,883 65,586 Total (1) $ 64,024 $ 53,933 $ 267,676 $ 199,340 % Growth attributable to: TCI and TazWorks 13 % 21 % Lending software solutions 9 % 12 % Data verification software (3 ) % 1 % Total % growth 19 % 34 % (1) % Revenue related to mortgage loan market: Lending software solutions 9 % 12 % 9 % 12 % Data verification software 68 % 94 % 70 % 93 % Total % revenue related to mortgage loan market 27 % 38 % 30 % 39 %

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (9,996 ) $ 9,151 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 50,453 40,199 Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,413 1,758 Share-based compensation expense 30,736 2,841 Loss on disposal of fixed assets and termination of financing obligation 524 5,823 Impairment of trademarks — 5,362 Loss on sublease liability 405 — Loss on debt repayment and extinguishment 9,944 — Other adjustments (18 ) — Deferred income taxes 4,926 1,555 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,619 (3,184 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,726 ) (2,058 ) Accounts payable 117 1,536 Accrued liabilities (302 ) 2,650 Deferred revenue 3,834 1,923 Deferred rent (94 ) (77 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 89,835 67,479 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition, net of cash acquired – Teledata Communications, Inc. — (103,055 ) Acquisition, net of cash acquired – TazWorks, LLC (84,605 ) (5,000 ) Acquisition, net of cash and restricted cash acquired – Saylent Technologies, Inc. (35,945 ) — Capitalized software additions (4,906 ) (3,196 ) Purchases of property and equipment (843 ) (4,141 ) Net cash used in investing activities (126,299 ) (115,392 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchases of Class A Units (54 ) (907 ) Repurchases of Class B Units (1,887 ) (2,167 ) Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters’ discounts and commissions 247,307 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,714 — Payment due to effect of corporate conversion (6 ) — Proceeds from long-term debt 535,000 — Principal payments of long-term debt (631,255 ) (4,156 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (7,207 ) — Payments of financing obligation due to related party — (2,187 ) Payments of Class A cumulative preferred return (12 ) (136 ) Payments of deferred offering costs (4,790 ) (423 ) Payment to sellers of Saylent Technologies, Inc. (775 ) — Payment to sellers of Teledata Communications, Inc (2,142 ) — Holdback payment to sellers of MeridianLink (25,665 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 110,228 (9,976 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 73,764 (57,889 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 39,881 97,770 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 113,645 $ 39,881 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 113,645 $ 37,739 Restricted cash — 2,142 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 113,645 $ 39,881

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 29,242 $ 33,179 Cash paid for income taxes 306 137 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Effect of corporate conversion $ 319,868 $ — Related party receivable net against holdback payment to prior shareholders 4,335 — Deferred offering costs in prepaid expenses and other current assets at December 31, 2020 offsetting payments of deferred offering costs 423 — Share-based compensation expense capitalized to software additions 111 — Vesting of restricted stock awards and RSUs 94 — Debt issuance costs included in accrued expenses 90 — Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses 81 98 Payable to seller in connection with acquisition of TazWorks — 85,646 Deferred offering costs included in accounts payable and accrued expenses — 572 Vesting of Class B Units — 74

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (unaudited) (in thousands, except share/unit and per share/unit data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating income (loss) $ 7,779 $ 2,887 $ 37,655 $ 45,588 Add: Share-based compensation expense 3,901 783 30,736 2,841 Add: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 16 — 95 — Add: Sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs 25 2,079 2,348 3,579 Non-GAAP operating income $ 11,721 $ 5,749 $ 70,834 $ 52,008 Non-GAAP operating margin 18 % 11 % 26 % 26 % Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ (3,213 ) $ (4,089 ) $ (9,996 ) $ 9,151 Add: Share-based compensation expense 3,901 783 30,736 2,841 Add: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 16 — 95 — Add: Sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs 25 2,079 2,348 3,579 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 729 $ (1,227 ) $ 23,183 $ 15,571 Non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.36 $ 0.30 Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.35 $ 0.29 Weighted average shares used to compute Non-GAAP basic net income per share 79,596,418 51,393,573 63,813,770 51,153,041 Weighted average shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net income per share 82,358,079 54,080,648 67,130,479 53,840,116 Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin 1 % (2 ) % 9 % 8 % Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ (3,213 ) $ (4,089 ) $ (9,996 ) $ 9,151 Interest expense 5,542 8,653 32,615 34,686 Taxes (133 ) (1,653 ) 5,141 1,792 Depreciation and amortization 12,799 10,670 50,453 40,199 Share-based compensation expense 3,901 783 30,736 2,841 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 16 — 95 — Expenses associated with IPO — 395 424 395 Sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs 25 2,079 2,348 3,579 Loss on debt prepayment 5,593 — 9,944 — Deferred revenue reduction from purchase accounting 109 334 733 851 Impairment of trademarks — 5,362 — 5,362 Lease termination charges — 5,755 879 5,755 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,639 $ 28,289 $ 123,372 $ 104,611 Adjusted EBITDA margin 38 % 52 % 46 % 52 % Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenue $ 22,354 $ 16,028 $ 89,622 $ 58,354 Less: Share-based compensation expense 1,017 71 6,478 180 Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions — — 3 — Less: Amortization of developed technology 3,329 2,457 12,519 8,874 Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 18,008 $ 13,500 $ 70,622 $ 49,300 As a % of revenue 28 % 25 % 26 % 25 %

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 General & administrative $ 21,057 $ 14,347 $ 85,160 $ 54,640 Less: Share-based compensation expense 1,694 498 14,558 1,952 Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 14 — 73 — Less: Depreciation expense 560 531 2,303 2,515 Less: Amortization of intangibles 8,910 7,682 35,631 28,810 Non-GAAP general & administrative $ 9,879 $ 5,636 $ 32,595 $ 21,363 As a % of revenue 15 % 10 % 12 % 11 % Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Research and development $ 8,529 $ 5,109 $ 36,336 $ 18,691 Less: Share-based compensation expense 1,095 92 7,453 339 Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions — — 8 — Non-GAAP research and development $ 7,434 $ 5,017 $ 28,875 $ 18,352 As a % of revenue 12 % 9 % 11 % 9 % Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales and marketing $ 4,305 $ 2,866 $ 18,122 $ 9,371 Less: Share-based compensation expense 95 122 2,247 370 Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 2 — 11 — Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 4,208 $ 2,744 $ 15,864 $ 9,001 As a % of revenue 7 % 5 % 6 % 5 % Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 20,823 $ 12,298 $ 89,835 $ 67,479 Less: Capital expenditures 151 738 843 4,141 Less: Capitalized software 1,316 1,033 4,906 3,196 Free cash flow $ 19,356 $ 10,527 $ 84,086 $ 60,142

