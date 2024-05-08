MeridianLink Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

First quarter revenue of $77.8 million grows 1% year-over-year driven by lending software solutions revenue of $60.9 million, reflecting growth of 5% year-over-year

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MLNK–MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.





“Our solid first quarter results highlight the team’s ability to continue executing on our strategy to empower customers to out compete with MeridianLink® One,” said Nicolaas Vlok, chief executive officer of MeridianLink®. “In the face of challenging lending conditions, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead with the solid foundation we have strategically invested in, bolstered by a healthy balance sheet and sound capital allocation strategy.”

Quarterly Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $77.8 million, an increase of 1% year-over-year

Lending software solutions revenue of $60.9 million, an increase of 5% year-over-year

Operating income of $3.4 million, or 4% of revenue, and non-GAAP operating income of $16.3 million, or 21% of revenue

Net loss of $(5.3) million, or (7)% of revenue, and adjusted EBITDA of $31.8 million, or 41% of revenue

Cash flows from operations of $29.0 million, or 37% of revenue, and free cash flow of $27.1 million, or 35% of revenue

Business and Operating Highlights:

MeridianLink welcomed Larry Katz as its new chief financial officer, bringing extensive financial expertise and strategic leadership to help drive the Company’s financial performance and create value for customers and stockholders.

We generated solid demand for the MeridianLink One platform, enabling new and existing customers to better meet the evolving needs of clients in both consumer and mortgage lending and capture a greater share of their debt wallet.

MeridianLink announced Space Coast Credit Union’s successful go-live on its Advanced Decisioning capabilities, resulting in the instant decisioning of 13% more loans overall, and a 53% increase in the decisioning of applications for credit tiers over 660.

To promote data-driven decision-making, we launched MeridianLink® Insight Lite, our new interactive data analytics and reporting tool that enhances reporting functionality for MeridianLink® Consumer and Opening customers.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, May 7, 2024, the Company issues second quarter financial guidance and updates full year 2024 financial guidance as follows:

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $76.0 million to $79.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $29.0 million to $32.0 million

Full Year 2024:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $311.0 million to $319.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $123.0 million to $130.0 million

Conference Call Information

MeridianLink will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter results today, May 7, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 549-8228 from North America toll-free or the International number of (289) 819-1520 with Conference ID 16153. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of MeridianLink’s website at ir.meridianlink.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at the same website following the conclusion of the call. A telephonic replay will be available until 8:59 p.m. Pacific Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, by dialing (888) 660-6264 from North America or the International number of (289) 819-1325 with Playback Passcode 16153.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) empowers financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies to drive efficient growth. MeridianLink’s cloud-based digital lending, account opening, background screening, and data verification software solutions leverage shared intelligence from a unified data platform, MeridianLink® One, to enable customers of all sizes to identify growth opportunities, effectively scale up, and support compliance efforts, all while powering an enhanced experience for staff and consumers alike.

For more than 25 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin; non-GAAP operating income (loss); non-GAAP net income (loss); non-GAAP cost of revenue; non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses; non-GAAP research and development expenses; non-GAAP general and administrative expenses; and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Rather, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP financial results, provide investors with additional meaningful information to assess our financial performance and trends, enable comparison of financial results between periods, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics utilized internally in analyzing and operating our business. The following definitions are provided:

Non-GAAP operating income (loss): GAAP operating income (loss), excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, expenses associated with our initial public offering and secondary offering, restructuring related costs, and sponsor and third-party acquisition-related costs.

Non-GAAP net income (loss): GAAP net income (loss), excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, expenses associated with our initial public offering and secondary offering, restructuring related costs, sponsor and third-party acquisition-related costs, and the effect of income taxes, including the partial valuation allowance, on non-GAAP items. The effects of income taxes on non-GAAP items reflect a fixed long-term projected tax rate of 24%.

The Company employs a structural long-term projected non-GAAP income tax rate of 24% for greater consistency across reporting periods, eliminating effects of items not directly related to the Company’s operating structure that may vary in size and frequency. This long-term projected non-GAAP income tax rate is determined by analyzing a mix of historical and projected tax filing positions, assumes no additional acquisitions during the projection period or include the impact from the partial deferred tax asset valuation allowance, and takes into account various factors, including the Company’s anticipated tax structure, its tax positions in different jurisdictions, and current impacts from key U.S. legislation where the Company operates. We will reevaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events such as significant alterations in the U.S. tax environment, substantial changes in the Company’s geographic earnings mix due to acquisition activity, or other shifts in the Company’s strategy or business operations.

Adjusted EBITDA: net income (loss) before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, expenses associated with our initial public offering and secondary offering, restructuring related costs, sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs, and deferred revenue reductions from purchase accounting for acquisitions prior to the adoption of ASU 2021-08, “Business Combinations (Topic 805): Accounting for Contract Assets and Contract Liabilities from Contracts with Customers,” which we early adopted on January 1, 2022 on a prospective basis. Deferred revenue from acquisitions prior to the adoption of ASU 2021-08 was recognized on a straight line basis through December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP cost of revenue: GAAP cost of revenue, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and amortization of developed technology.

Non-GAAP operating expenses: GAAP operating expenses, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, expenses associated with our initial public offering and secondary offering, and depreciation and amortization, as applicable.

Free cash flow: GAAP cash flow from operating activities less GAAP purchases of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures) and capitalized costs related to developed technology (Capitalized Software).

Reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures are available in the accompanying schedules, which are posted as part of this earnings release on our website. No reconciliation is provided with respect to certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures as the GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis. We cannot reliably predict all necessary components or their impact to reconcile such financial measures without unreasonable effort. The events necessitating a non-GAAP adjustment are inherently unpredictable and may have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains, and our above-referenced conference call and webcast will contain, statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Further, statements describing our strategy, outlook, guidance, plans, intentions, or goals are also forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our predictions, expectations, or forecasts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding, and guidance with respect to, our strategy, our future financial and operational performance, future economic and market conditions, our strategic initiatives, our leadership transition and plans, , our ability to retain and attract customers and product partners, the benefit to us and our customers of integrations with our product partners, our development or delivery of new or enhanced solutions and anticipated results of those solutions for our customers, our ability to effectively implement, integrate, and service our customers, our market size and growth opportunities, our competitive positioning, projected costs, technological capabilities and plans, and objectives of management. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks related to our business and industry, as well as those set forth in Item 1A. Risk Factors, or elsewhere, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year, any updates in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed for periods subsequent to such Form 10-K, and our other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof. The plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved, and you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) As of March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,285 $ 80,441 Accounts receivable, net 36,623 32,412 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,238 11,574 Total current assets 111,146 124,427 Property and equipment, net 3,011 3,337 Right of use assets, net 967 1,140 Intangible assets, net 238,818 251,060 Goodwill 610,063 610,063 Other assets 6,495 6,224 Total assets $ 970,500 $ 996,251 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,135 $ 4,405 Accrued liabilities 28,369 30,673 Deferred revenue 37,683 17,224 Current portion of debt, net of debt issuance costs 3,543 3,542 Total current liabilities 73,730 55,844 Debt, net of debt issuance costs 419,102 420,004 Deferred tax liabilities, net 10,639 10,823 Long-term deferred revenue 257 792 Other long-term liabilities 439 541 Total liabilities $ 504,167 $ 488,004 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized, 76,338,829 and 78,447,701 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 127 129 Additional paid-in capital 662,403 654,634 Accumulated deficit (196,197 ) (146,516 ) Total stockholders’ equity 466,333 508,247 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 970,500 $ 996,251

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues, net $ 77,816 $ 77,135 Cost of revenues: Subscription and services 21,344 23,501 Amortization of developed technology 4,729 4,454 Total cost of revenues 26,073 27,955 Gross profit 51,743 49,180 Operating expenses: General and administrative 25,179 22,555 Research and development 9,485 13,812 Sales and marketing 10,536 8,213 Restructuring related costs 3,191 2,904 Total operating expenses 48,391 47,484 Operating income 3,352 1,696 Other (income) expense, net: Interest and other income (956 ) (470 ) Interest expense 9,582 9,031 Total other expense, net 8,626 8,561 Loss before income taxes (5,274 ) (6,865 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 32 (1,199 ) Net loss $ (5,306 ) $ (5,666 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.07 ) $ (0.07 ) Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average common stock outstanding: Basic 77,335,072 80,659,978 Diluted 77,335,072 80,659,978

Net Revenues by Major Source (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Subscription fees $ 65,912 $ 66,405 Professional services 9,010 8,435 Other 2,894 2,295 Total $ 77,816 $ 77,135

Net Revenues by Solution Type (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Lending software solutions $ 60,903 $ 58,001 Data verification software solutions 16,913 19,134 Total $ 77,816 $ 77,135 % Growth attributable to: Lending software solutions 4 % Data verification software (3 )% Total % growth 1 % ___________

Percent Revenue Related to the Mortgage Loan Market (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Lending software solutions 11 % 11 % Data verification software 58 % 61 % Total % revenue related to mortgage loan market 21 % 24 %

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (5,306 ) $ (5,666 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,524 14,531 Provision for expected credit losses 234 532 Amortization of debt issuance costs 212 235 Share-based compensation expense 7,803 4,891 Deferred income taxes (184 ) (1,198 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 6 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (4,444 ) (5,028 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (960 ) (1,636 ) Accounts payable (270 ) 2,717 Accrued liabilities (2,501 ) 1,706 Deferred revenue 19,924 16,997 Net cash provided by operating activities 29,038 28,081 Cash flows from investing activities: Capitalized software additions (1,837 ) (1,924 ) Purchases of property and equipment (92 ) (134 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,929 ) (2,058 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchases of common stock (44,000 ) (3,490 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 191 594 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units (294 ) (24 ) Principal payments of debt (1,088 ) (1,087 ) Payments of deferred offering costs (74 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (45,265 ) (4,007 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (18,156 ) 22,016 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 80,441 55,780 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 62,285 $ 77,796

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 9,365 $ 9,019 Cash paid for income taxes 32 50 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Shares withheld with respect to net settlement of restricted stock units 294 24 Excise taxes payable included in repurchases of common stock 377 9 Share-based compensation expense capitalized to software additions 69 48 Purchase price allocation adjustment related to income tax effects for StreetShares acquisition — 245 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 44 79 Vesting of restricted stock awards and restricted stock units — 4

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating income $ 3,352 $ 1,696 Add: Share-based compensation expense 7,936 5,190 Add: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 422 126 Add: Expenses associated with public offering 1,389 — Add: Restructuring related costs(1) 3,191 2,904 Non-GAAP operating income $ 16,290 $ 9,916 Operating margin 4 % 2 % Non-GAAP operating margin 21 % 13 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net loss $ (5,306 ) $ (5,666 ) Add: Share-based compensation expense 7,936 5,190 Add: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 422 126 Add: Expenses associated with public offering 1,389 — Add: Restructuring related costs(1) 3,191 2,904 Subtract: Income tax effect on non-GAAP items (3,105 ) (1,973 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 4,527 $ 581 Non-GAAP basic net income per share $ 0.06 $ 0.01 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.06 $ 0.01 Weighted average shares used to compute Non-GAAP basic net income per share 77,335,072 80,659,978 Weighted average shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net income per share 80,479,008 82,538,596 Net loss margin (7 )% (7 )% Non-GAAP net income margin 6 % 1 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net loss $ (5,306 ) $ (5,666 ) Interest expense 9,582 9,031 Taxes 32 (1,199 ) Depreciation and amortization 14,524 14,531 Share-based compensation expense 7,936 5,190 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 422 126 Expenses associated with public offering 1,389 — Restructuring related costs(1) 3,191 2,904 Deferred revenue reduction from purchase accounting for acquisitions prior to 2022 — 20 Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,770 $ 24,937 Net loss margin (7 )% (7 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 41 % 32 %

(1) Restructuring related costs for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 are inclusive of $133 thousand and $299 thousand, respectively, of stock-based compensation forfeitures recorded associated with restructuring.

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 26,073 $ 27,955 Less: Share-based compensation expense 782 853 Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 48 22 Less: Amortization of developed technology 4,729 4,454 Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 20,514 $ 22,626 Cost of revenue as a % of revenue 34 % 36 % Non-GAAP cost of revenue as a % of revenue 26 % 29 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 General and administrative $ 25,179 $ 22,555 Less: Share-based compensation expense 4,393 2,264 Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 136 51 Less: Expenses associated with public offering 1,389 — Less: Depreciation expense 376 495 Less: Amortization of intangibles 9,419 9,582 Non-GAAP general & administrative $ 9,466 $ 10,163 General and administrative as a % of revenue 32 % 29 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as a % of revenue 12 % 13 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Research and development $ 9,485 $ 13,812 Less: Share-based compensation expense 1,502 1,783 Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 121 27 Non-GAAP research and development $ 7,862 $ 12,002 Research and development as a % of revenue 12 % 18 % Non-GAAP research and development as a % of revenue 10 % 16 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Sales and marketing $ 10,536 $ 8,213 Less: Share-based compensation expense 1,259 290 Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 117 26 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 9,160 $ 7,897 Sales and marketing as a % of revenue 14 % 11 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a % of revenue 12 % 10 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 29,038 $ 28,081 Less: Capitalized software 1,837 1,924 Less: Capital expenditures 92 134 Free cash flow $ 27,109 $ 26,023

