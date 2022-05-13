MeridianLink Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue of $72.8 million grows 7% year-over-year

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MLNK #earnings–MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Additionally, MeridianLink’s Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $75 million of common stock.

“We saw a strong start to 2022, once again exceeding guidance in Q1, with GAAP revenue up 7% year-over-year to $72.8 million, lending software solutions revenue up 14% year-over-year to $49.2 million and 47% adjusted EBITDA margins,” said Nicolaas Vlok, chief executive officer of MeridianLink. “We are seeing positive returns on our continued investments in our products and our people. In addition, we are increasing the pace of deployments going live on our platforms, while broadening our capabilities to deliver incremental value to our customers. The ongoing strong performance of our business enables us to continue to invest in value-creating projects, while opportunistically returning cash to stockholders.”

Quarterly Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $72.8 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year

Operating income of $14.6 million, or 20% of revenue and Non-GAAP operating profit of $20.8 million, or 29% of revenue

Adjusted EBITDA of $34.0 million, or 47% of revenue

Cash flow from operations of $34.9 million, and Free Cash Flow of $32.9 million

Business and Operating Highlights:

MeridianLink completed the previously announced acquisition of StreetShares® on April 1, 2022, to enhance our ability to provide digital small business lending services to our customers.

The Company is building a strong sales pipelines for MeridianLink Engage on the basis of triple-digit realized ROI for early adopters.

MeridianLink released the next phase of its consumer debt optimization functionality, expanding the loan types that can be offered through these unique capabilities.

The Company welcomed Liz Rieveley to our executive leadership team as MeridianLink’s new Chief People Officer. We expect to see acceleration in a number of people initiatives with the addition of Liz’s energy and proven leadership.

Stock Repurchase Program

Our board of directors has authorized a new stock repurchase program to acquire up to $75 million of the Company’s common stock. The program is effective immediately. Stock repurchases are subject to the Company’s discretion based on various factors, including market conditions.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, May 12, 2022, the Company issues second quarter financial guidance and updates full year 2022 financial guidance as follows:

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $71.5 million to $73.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $25.0 million to $27.0 million

Full Year 2022:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $289.0 million to $293.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $112.0 million to $116.0 million

Conference Call Information

MeridianLink will hold a conference call to discuss our first quarter results today, May 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 284-4396 from the United States and Canada or (873) 415-0298 internationally with conference ID 1295945. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of MeridianLink’s website at ir.meridianlink.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at the same website following the conclusion of the call. A telephonic replay will be available until approximately 8:59 p.m. Pacific Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at (800) 585-8367 from the United States and Canada or (416) 621-4642 internationally with conference ID 1295945.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink provides services to more than 1,900 customers, including a majority of the financial institutions on Forbes’ 2021 lists of America’s Best Credit Unions and Banks. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin; non-GAAP operating income (loss); non-GAAP net income (loss); non-GAAP cost of revenue; non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses; non-GAAP research and development expenses; non-GAAP general and administrative expenses; and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Rather, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP financial results, provide investors with additional meaningful information to assess our financial performance and trends, enable comparison of financial results between periods, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics utilized internally in analyzing and operating our business. The following definitions are provided:

Adjusted EBITDA: net income (loss) before interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, certain expenses associated with our IPO , sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs, losses resulting from early repayment of debt, lease termination charges, and deferred revenue reductions from purchase accounting

, sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs, losses resulting from early repayment of debt, lease termination charges, and deferred revenue reductions from purchase accounting Non-GAAP operating income: GAAP income (loss) from operations, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and sponsor and third-party acquisition-related costs

Non-GAAP net income: GAAP net income (loss), excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and sponsor and third-party acquisition-related costs

Non-GAAP cost of revenue: GAAP cost of revenue, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and amortization of developed technology

Non-GAAP operating expenses: GAAP operating expenses, excluding the impact of share-based compensation and employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

Free cash flow: GAAP cash flow from operating activities plus GAAP purchases of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures) and capitalized costs related to developed technology (Capitalized Software)

Reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures are available in the accompanying schedules, which are posted as part of this earnings release on our website. No reconciliation is provided with respect to certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures as the GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis. We cannot reliably predict all necessary components or their impact to reconcile such financial measures without unreasonable effort. The events necessitating a non-GAAP adjustment are inherently unpredictable and may have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains, and our above-referenced conference call and webcast will contain, statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Further, statements describing our strategy, outlook, guidance, plans, intentions, or goals are also forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our predictions, expectations, or forecasts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding, and guidance with respect to, our future financial and operational performance, our strategic initiatives, including anticipated benefits and integration of an acquisition, our stock repurchase program, including the execution and amount of repurchases, our development or delivery of new or enhanced solutions, our market size and growth opportunities, and our competitive positioning. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks related to our business and industry, as well as those set forth in Item 1A. Risk Factors, or elsewhere, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and our other SEC filings. Any forward-looking statement contained herein or provided on the related conference call is based on reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2022 (unaudited) December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 146,746 $ 113,645 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 32,160 24,913 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,010 9,398 Total current assets 188,916 147,956 Property and equipment, net 5,613 5,989 Right of use assets 2,311 — Intangible assets, net 287,854 298,597 Deferred tax assets, net 1,608 4,286 Goodwill 564,799 564,799 Other assets 4,089 4,266 Total assets $ 1,055,190 $ 1,025,893 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,555 $ 2,335 Accrued liabilities 25,872 24,667 Deferred revenue 29,293 14,707 Current portion of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 3,256 2,139 Total current liabilities 60,976 43,848 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 424,712 425,371 Deferred rent — 396 Other long-term liabilities 1,647 — Total liabilities 487,335 469,615 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized, 80,325,231 and 79,734,984 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 120 88 Additional paid-in capital 600,608 596,542 Accumulated deficit (32,873 ) (40,352 ) Total stockholders’ equity 567,855 556,278 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,055,190 $ 1,025,893

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share/unit and per share/unit data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues, net $ 72,754 $ 67,811 Cost of revenues: Subscription and services 21,104 16,614 Amortization of developed technology 3,434 2,862 Total cost of revenues 24,538 19,476 Gross profit 48,216 48,335 Operating expenses: General and administrative 18,187 17,595 Research and development 8,409 6,986 Sales and marketing 4,743 3,599 Acquisition related costs 2,283 750 Total operating expenses 33,622 28,930 Operating income 14,594 19,405 Other (income) expense, net: Other income (163 ) (20 ) Interest expense, net 4,358 10,062 Total other expense, net 4,195 10,042 Income before provision for income taxes 10,399 9,363 Provision for income taxes 2,920 2,132 Net income $ 7,479 $ 7,231 Class A preferred return — (8,932 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 7,479 $ (1,701 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.09 $ (0.03 ) Diluted 0.09 (0.03 ) Weighted average common stock outstanding: Basic 79,974,071 51,551,231 Diluted 82,228,936 51,551,231

Net Revenues by Major Source (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Subscription fees $ 63,469 $ 60,316 Professional services 7,112 5,491 Other 2,173 2,004 Total $ 72,754 $ 67,811

Net Revenues by Solution Type (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Lending software solutions $ 49,167 $ 43,134 Data verification software solutions 23,587 24,677 Total (1) $ 72,754 $ 67,811 % Growth attributable to: Lending software solutions 9 % Data verification software (2 )% Total % growth 7 % (1) % Revenue related to mortgage loan market: Lending software solutions 7 % 9 % Data verification software 70 % 70 % Total % revenue related to mortgage loan market 28 % 30 %

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 7,479 $ 7,231 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,905 12,351 Amortization of debt issuance costs 484 1,072 Share-based compensation expense 3,808 643 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 135 76 Loss on sublease liability — 384 Deferred income taxes 2,679 2,064 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,248 ) (8,958 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (460 ) (1,637 ) Accounts payable 301 195 Accrued liabilities 194 107 Deferred revenue 14,586 15,195 Deferred rent — (26 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 34,863 28,697 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition, net of cash acquired – TazWorks, LLC — (85,646 ) Capitalized software additions (1,522 ) (804 ) Purchases of property and equipment (419 ) (245 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,941 ) (86,695 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchases of Class A Units — (54 ) Repurchases of Class B Units — (1,887 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 179 — Proceeds from long-term debt — 100,000 Principal payments of long-term debt — (1,295 ) Payments of debt issuance costs — (1,970 ) Payments of Class A cumulative preferred return — (12 ) Payments of deferred offering costs — (1,013 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 179 93,769 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 33,101 35,771 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 113,645 39,881 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 146,746 $ 75,652 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 146,746 $ 73,510 Restricted cash — 2,142 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 146,746 $ 75,652

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 3,869 $ 8,973 Cash paid for income taxes 44 11 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Initial recognition of operating lease liability $ 3,372 $ — Initial recognition of operating lease right-of-use asset 2,627 — Share-based compensation expense capitalized to software additions 79 — Vesting of restricted stock awards and RSUs 32 — Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses — 13 Deferred offering costs included in accounts payable and accrued expenses — 222 Vesting of Class B Units — 38

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (unaudited) (in thousands, except share/unit and per share/unit data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Operating income $ 14,594 $ 19,405 Add: Share-based compensation expense 3,808 643 Add: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 145 — Add: Sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs 2,288 1,373 Non-GAAP operating income $ 20,835 $ 21,421 Non-GAAP operating margin 29 % 32 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income $ 7,479 $ 7,231 Add: Share-based compensation expense 3,808 643 Add: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 145 — Add: Sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs 2,288 1,373 Non-GAAP net income $ 13,720 $ 9,247 Non-GAAP basic net income per share $ 0.17 $ 0.18 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Weighted average shares used to compute Non-GAAP basic net income per share 79,974,071 51,551,231 Weighted average shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net income per share 82,228,936 54,238,306 Non-GAAP net income margin 19 % 14 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income $ 7,479 $ 7,231 Interest expense 4,358 10,062 Taxes 2,920 2,132 Depreciation and amortization 12,905 12,351 Share-based compensation expense 3,808 643 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 145 — Expenses associated with IPO — 194 Sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs 2,288 1,373 Deferred revenue reduction from purchase accounting 62 324 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,965 $ 34,310 Adjusted EBITDA margin 47 % 51 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 24,538 $ 19,476 Less: Share-based compensation expense 965 72 Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 54 — Less: Amortization of developed technology 3,434 2,862 Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 20,085 $ 16,542 As a % of revenue 28 % 24 %

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 General & administrative $ 18,187 $ 17,595 Less: Share-based compensation expense 1,381 353 Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 32 — Less: Depreciation expense 561 583 Less: Amortization of intangibles 8,910 8,906 Non-GAAP general & administrative $ 7,303 $ 7,753 As a % of revenue 10 % 11 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Research and development $ 8,409 $ 6,986 Less: Share-based compensation expense 1,077 82 Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 40 — Non-GAAP research and development $ 7,292 $ 6,904 As a % of revenue 10 % 10 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Sales and marketing $ 4,743 $ 3,599 Less: Share-based compensation expense 385 136 Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 19 — Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 4,339 $ 3,463 As a % of revenue 6 % 5 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 34,863 $ 28,697 Less: Capital expenditures 419 245 Less: Capitalized software 1,522 804 Free cash flow $ 32,922 $ 27,648

Contacts

Press Contacts

Becky Frost



(714) 784-5839



becky.frost@meridianlink.com

Investor Relations Contact

Erik Schneider



(714) 332-6357



InvestorRelations@meridianlink.com