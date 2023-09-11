MeridianLink Named to IDC Global FinTech Rankings Top 50

IDC Financial Insights ranks top enterprises worldwide serving the financial services industry

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MLNK—MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced it was categorized as a 2023 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 50 solution provider. The elite list features technology companies from around the globe that are focused on providing solutions to the financial services and fintech industries.





“As a company focused on democratizing lending and helping thousands of organizations reach their digital transformation goals, we are honored to be named in the IDC FinTech Top 50 and to be recognized with many of our top partners as market leaders,” said Nicolaas Vlok, CEO of MeridianLink. “We are committed to empowering our customers with the best technology and exceptional customer service to build deeper connections with their clients and communities.”

The Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC forecasts worldwide spending on IT across the globe to be over $800 billion (USD) by 2026.

“In the 2023 IDC FinTech Rankings program, MeridianLink is ranked as a top 50 provider of technology solutions to the financial services industry,” says Marc DeCastro, research director at IDC. “MeridianLink has the scale necessary to provide financial institutions with the tools, services, and solutions necessary to remain competitive in a rapidly changing and competitive marketplace.”

To thrive in a digital economy, financial services organizations must embrace and integrate innovative technology effectively to enhance the customer experience and achieve operational excellence. MeridianLink and the enterprises featured on the IDC FinTech Rankings Top 50 represent those organizations committed to helping financial services companies successfully execute their digital transformation initiatives for the betterment of their customers around the world. IDC Financial Insights publishes a comprehensive report about the year’s findings that is available to view or download http://www.idc-fi.com.

Throughout its history, MeridianLink has developed and provided market-leading solutions that power its customers’ digital transformation initiatives. Today, more than 2,000 customers rely on the MeridianLink® One platform to offer consumers frictionless digital lending and account opening experiences. Further, financial institutions can leverage MeridianLink’s innovative data intelligence, marketing automation, and consulting solutions to maximize share-of-wallet through a personalized borrower experience, ultimately enabling customer growth.

ABOUT MERIDIANLINK

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink’s scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle.

MeridianLink enables customers to accelerate revenue growth, reduce risk, and exceed consumer expectations through seamless digital experiences. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation. For more than 20 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

