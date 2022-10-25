MeridianLink Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MLNK–MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Monday, November 7, 2022, with a conference call and webcast to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

MeridianLink Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Monday, November 7, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Conference Call: (888) 396-8049 from North America toll-free or through the Participant Local number of (416) 764-8646 with Conference ID 03374737

Webcast: ir.meridianlink.com; replay will also be archived on this website

Telephone Replay: (877) 674-7070 from North America or (416) 764-8692 as a Participant Local with Conference ID 374737; available until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Monday, November 14, 2022

