MeridianLink Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MLNK–MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Monday, November 7, 2022, with a conference call and webcast to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

  • Date: Monday, November 7, 2022
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
  • Conference Call: (888) 396-8049 from North America toll-free or through the Participant Local number of (416) 764-8646 with Conference ID 03374737
  • Webcast: ir.meridianlink.com; replay will also be archived on this website
  • Telephone Replay: (877) 674-7070 from North America or (416) 764-8692 as a Participant Local with Conference ID 374737; available until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Monday, November 14, 2022

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink provides services to more than 1,900 customers, including a majority of the financial institutions on Forbes’ 2021 lists of America’s Best Credit Unions and Banks. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com.

Contacts

Press Contact
Becky Frost

(714) 784-5839

becky.frost@meridianlink.com

Investor Relations Contact
Erik Schneider

(714) 332-6357

InvestorRelations@meridianlink.com

