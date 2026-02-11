MeridianLink Announces 2026 Product Enhancements to Accelerate Growth, Enhance User Experiences, Automate Decisions and Streamline Communication

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#digitallending--MeridianLink®, a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions, today announced a series of product enhancements designed to help community-minded financial institutions accelerate growth by delivering more efficient, secure, and consumer-friendly experiences.

Specifically, recent enhancements are designed to help advance digital acquisition through:

Improving conversion rates through smarter consumer applications and increased automated decisions

Decreasing abandonment and enabling cleaner handoffs with streamlined workflow tools and omnichannel consumer engagement

tools and omnichannel consumer engagement Reducing manual work and offering more self-service options for customers to free up internal resources

“Strong consumer relationships and long-term growth are built on fast, seamless, and reliable experiences,” said Troy Coggiola, Chief Strategy Officer at MeridianLink. “With our latest innovations, we’re reducing friction across the digital journey while helping financial institutions boost conversion, lower abandonment, and streamline operations—so internal teams can spend less time on manual work and more time serving their communities.”

Key product highlights include:

Unlocking Digital Growth

Autofill Applications in MeridianLink Access

MeridianLink has introduced a highly anticipated autofill capability for select MeridianLink Access users. This feature enables instant identity verification and automatic population of personal data, streamlining applications while enhancing security and reducing fraud.

Updates to the MeridianLink Mortgage Originator Portal

The refreshed Originator Portal now allows mortgage loan originators to more easily process mortgage loans through an updated information architecture that provides a more intuitive user experience. It introduces a modern, unified navigation shell for both the pipeline and loan editor that allows users to easily switch between pages. Additional updates are scheduled to release this year to modernize key workflows such as loan creation, closing costs, document upload, and eDocs, ensuring an omnichannel experience across desktop, tablet, and mobile.

Unleashing Efficiency

Enhanced Instant Decisions in MeridianLink Opening

MeridianLink Opening now supports instant approvals and declines for deposit accounts. Qualified applicants can complete applications—digitally or in-branch—with minimal delays, while non-qualified applicants receive immediate decisions. This update reduces uncertainty, shortens wait times, and delivers a more transparent account-opening experience across channels.

Faster Integrations Through Data Connect for Marketplace

MeridianLink Consumer and MeridianLink Opening can now securely share mutual customer data with MeridianLink Marketplace partners through Data Connect for Marketplace. This streamlines data exchange, accelerates integrations, and allows customers to realize value from new partners more quickly.

Self-Service Collections

MeridianLink Collect now integrates with Tangenesis Self-Service Collections, enabling consumers to manage collections independently through their devices, reducing staff involvement while improving the consumer experience.

Personalization That Powers Loyalty

Omnichannel Reengagement in MeridianLink Access

A new omnichannel reengagement tool is now in pilot with select MeridianLink Access customers. Financial institutions can reengage applicants—whether they started in-branch or online—by sending a unique URL that allows consumers to resume unfinished applications. This capability helps reduce abandonment, increase completion rates, and eliminate the need for consumers to restart applications.

New Tools to Streamline Workflows

To help customers comply with new federal requirements tied to the Made-in-America interest deduction, MeridianLink launched a Batch VIN ID Tool in January for MeridianLink Consumer and DecisionLender customers. The tool quickly identifies 2025 vehicle loans eligible for tax deductions using batch VIN checks, eliminating manual lookups and custom scripting.

Additional enhancements include:

Configurable user rights and permissions for Personal, Special, and Commercial deposit accounts in MeridianLink Opening

To learn more about MeridianLink’s latest product enhancements, visit https://www.meridianlink.com/product-enhancements/.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® empowers financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies to drive efficient growth. MeridianLink’s cloud-based digital lending, account opening, background screening, and data verification solutions leverage shared intelligence from a unified data platform, MeridianLink® One, to enable customers of all sizes to identify growth opportunities, effectively scale up, and support compliance efforts, all while powering an enhanced experience for staff and consumers alike.

For more than 25 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

