Merge Reports Record Customer Growth in 2023 with 60% Increase in New Customer Logos

The trusted provider of unified APIs for B2B SaaS organizations emerges as the sole category “Leader” in the G2 Grid® for Unified APIs, emphasizing its position as a technology company to watch

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Merge, a product integration platform that offers a suite of unified APIs to empower B2B SaaS organizations to seamlessly add hundreds of integrations to their apps, announced today that it has achieved 60% customer acquisition growth year-over-year. The company has added enterprise customers—including AuditBoard, FranklinCovey, and Calendly—as well as small-to-medium sized customers—like Semgrep, Insightful, and JupiterOne. This customer growth comes as more than four in five organizations (83%) cite product integrations as one of their top priorities in 2024, according to Merge’s State of Product Integrations Report.





“As demand for product integrations continues to increase, so does the need for a unified API provider. Merge meets this demand by allowing organizations to add hundreds of integrations to their product in a single build,” said Gil Feig, co-founder and CTO of Merge. “Over the past year, we have invested heavily in our feature set expansion—ultimately empowering B2B SaaS companies to offer customer-facing integrations that enable them to close deals faster, reduce customer churn, and save engineering costs spent on building and maintaining integrations.”

In 2023, Merge introduced a host of groundbreaking products and features to support the high demand for product integrations, including Integration Observability, which offers a dashboard, automated issue detection, and logs to help customer-facing teams manage integrations effortlessly. The company also introduced its CRM and File Storage unified APIs, enabling B2B SaaS organizations to connect their apps to several CRM and file storage systems with one API. Finally, Merge launched Blueprint, an innovative, AI-powered tool that speeds up the development process for unified APIs. Blueprint uses AI to read API documentation and automatically start building an integration to one of Merge’s seven unified APIs.

Due to Merge’s continuous innovation, notable market presence, and high customer satisfaction ratings, the company was named the sole category “Leader” in the G2 Grid® for Unified APIs and received multiple G2 badges. The company was also recently included in G2’s list of Fastest Growing Products for 2024.

“We’ve loved working with Merge and the partnership with their team has been invaluable,” said Harrison Krat, Director of Solutions Architecture at Drata, a compliance automation platform. “Just to use an example, it takes my team a matter of an hour or less to identify and address integration issues using the Merge Dashboard. Previously, it may take them up to 5 hours.”

As demand for Merge has continued to surge, the company has expanded its team. This includes bringing in key executives like Travis Patterson as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Chris McLean as Vice President of Engineering, and Justin Roberts as Vice President of Enterprise Sales. The company also grew its entire employee headcount by 57% in 2023.

As a result of its exceptional growth, Merge was named to the 2024 Forbes Fintech 50 list, Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and LinkedIn’s Top Startups of the Year. Additionally, Merge’s co-founders, Shensi Ding and Gil Feig, were recognized in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Class of 2023.

“2023 was an incredible year for Merge, and our growth is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team,” said Shensi Ding, co-founder and CEO of Merge. “As we look towards 2024, the foot remains on the pedal. We will be sharing new product enhancements soon and are excited to welcome more customers and employees into our growing community.”

About Merge:

Merge is a product integration platform that offers a suite of unified APIs to empower B2B SaaS organizations to seamlessly add hundreds of integrations to their apps. Merge’s platform makes secure data access easy by offering unified APIs across key software categories, including HRIS, accounting, CRM, file storage, and more. By handling the full integration lifecycle, Merge empowers companies to close deals faster, reduce customer churn, and save engineering costs.

Merge is backed by Accel Partners, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), and Addition, and has received $75 million in funding. Merge was founded in 2020 by Shensi Ding and Gil Feig and has offices in San Francisco and New York City. For more information, visit Merge’s website and follow the company on LinkedIn and X.

