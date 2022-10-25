MercuryGate Recognized in 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’: Transportation Management Systems Report

Eighty-three percent of MercuryGate user reviews (out of 28 overall reviews) as of June 2022 received for the report cited their willingness to recommend MercuryGate

CARY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MercuryGate® International, Inc., (MercuryGate) the largest transportation management system (TMS) specialist, today announced it has been recognized in the 2022 Gartner Peers Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Transportation Management Systems report focusing on direct user experiences of implementing and operating a TMS solution.

The Gartner Report is a compilation of industry insights and overall ratings for vendors in the TMS market that received more than 20 eligible reviews during an 18-month period ending June 30, 2022. The reviews included user interest, product adoption and overall satisfaction existing customers have with a vendor’s product.

“ We believe the recognition in this report by Gartner including the fact that 83% of users indicated a ‘willingness to recommend’ MercuryGate underscores our market understanding and customer experience,” said MercuryGate President & CEO Joe Juliano. “ This includes our more intuitive user interface and our Voice of the Customer feedback program.”

The Gartner “Voice of the Customer” for TMS report positions vendors within a Quadrant based upon various criteria including Customers’ Choice, Established, Strong Performer, and Aspiring. The report addresses and assesses a vendor based on – average user interest and adoption. Vendors’ User Interest and Adoption scores incorporate three factors, each given one-third weight: review volume, user willingness to recommend, and review market coverage across industry, company size, and deployment region. This Peer Insights report summarizes overall ratings for vendors in the TMS market that have received more than 20 eligible reviews in the 18-month period ending June 30, 2022. MercuryGate’s current ‘recommend’ rating for Peer Insights reviews from the past 12 months stands at 88 percent.

“ As one of the few companies who met the criteria for the recognition, MercuryGate is pleased to be acknowledged among the top global transportation management companies by customers,” said Juliano. “ We believe the recognition validates our commitment to continuously drive innovation and customer satisfaction across our platform”.

About MercuryGate

MercuryGate’s Smart Transportation™ suite provides powerful transportation management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today’s most successful shippers, 3PLs, brokers and carriers. The comprehensive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product suite natively supports all transportation modes and segments, generating value for its users through improved cost, productivity and efficiency using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and connected technologies to adapt and automate transportation management functions. Smart Transportation makes shipping intelligent, simple, sustainable, and transformative for customers. Learn more about MercuryGate at www.mercurygate.com.

