MercuryGate Launches Smart Transportation™ To Help Customers Address Supply Chain Capacity and Delivery Challenges

CARY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MercuryGate® International, Inc. (MercuryGate), the largest, dedicated transportation management system (TMS) provider, today announced the addition of key delivery and intelligence features into its platform to help customers meet supply chain challenges head-on through an exclusive capability called Smart Transportation.

“By leveraging Smart Transportation features such as embedded analytics, AI and machine learning, MercuryGate customers can address local, national and global supply chain requirements to provide real time data, insights and visibility,” said MercuryGate President & CEO Joe Juliano. “Getting goods through the supply chain has never been more complicated. We believe the best way to deliver value to our customers is to make shipping intelligent, simple, sustainable and transformative for them.”

MercuryGate’s Smart Transportation features enable shippers, 3PLs, brokers, freight forwarders and carriers to address not only the challenges faced today, but critical issues on the horizon.

Working Smarter with Control Tower Visibility and Predictive Arrival

In MercuryGate’s latest product roadmap release, the company has advanced its control tower capabilities with a new graphical user interface and the capability to initiate remediating actions for loads in-transit directly from the TMS control tower view. Now users have real-time visibility into shipment location enabling them to take preemptive action directly from the TMS when shipments are predicted for either early or late arrival. This new interface takes control tower capabilities to a whole new level by leveraging filter-based views to support use cases for shippers, their customers, carriers, vendors and finance users providing a unified source of information for all shipment data.

“This multi-view control tower interface is a powerful command center that helps a variety of users work more efficiently,” said MercuryGate Chief Technology Officer Beth Hendriks. “Shippers can leverage the control tower to view in-transit stock down to the SKU level to better position inventories. Carriers can use the control tower to accept tenders, see scheduled pickup and provide status updates. Customers can view orders in transit and predictive ETAs. Finance can validate loads delivered but not invoiced and create invoices for those loads as required. There is something for everyone in this release and we are excited to offer these new tools to help our customers work smarter.”

Intelligence in the Final Mile and Every Mile

With its acquisition of Cheetah Software Systems, MercuryGate expanded its capabilities in autonomous routing and predictive delivery. These new capabilities enable live, in-transit dynamic routing and adjustment of predicted arrival times based on changing conditions such as weather, traffic, order cancellations, intake of new orders and driver exceptions. This technology is deployable at every stage of the shipment lifecycle – from first mile to last mile, for less-than-truckload (LTL), parcel and courier shipments. These dynamic routing adjustments and predictive delivery times contribute to lower overall costs, reduced mileage and smaller carbon footprint, better stakeholder communication based on real-time delivery conditions and improved customer brand perception.

Intuitive Freight Claims and Returns

As e-commerce has accelerated, so has the occurrence of returned merchandise. Additionally, many companies are reporting escalating losses from lost or damaged freight due to improper freight loading or handling and lack of shipment tracking capabilities. MercuryGate Claims Management functionality provides a quicker and smarter way to manage customer and vendor returns and other claims. With more than 400 reason codes, MercuryGate Claims Management software addresses a wide variety of circumstances and scenarios and automates processes to expedite the management and payment of freight claims and routing for returned goods.

MercuryGate Final Mile and Claims Management solutions – Smart Transportation features – are now available directly within the MercuryGate TMS or as stand-alone options.

“Smart Transportation covers every phase of the shipment lifecycle – from planning through delivery to settlement – and reflects input curated from our customer feedback portal, as well as key elements from our strategic product roadmap,” said MercuryGate Chief Strategy Officer Jeffrey Varon. “Our technology is designed to help customers work smarter and remain resilient through times of disruption to improve productivity, manage costs and have more efficient transportation operations. Our customer-centric focus has guided the development of our 2022 product roadmap which expands on our existing predictive ETA and control tower capabilities.”

