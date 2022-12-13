MercuryGate Awarded Food Logistics 2022 Top Software & Technology Provider Award

CARY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MercuryGate® International, Inc., (MercuryGate) the largest, dedicated transportation management system (TMS) provider, today announced the company was named a 2022 Top Software & Technology Provider by Food Logistics Magazine.

This year’s awardees were recognized for investing in and implementing emerging technologies – from mobile technology to Internet of Things and from food safety management, routing and scheduling to yard management and more.

“ This year’s award is particularly meaningful and for good reason,” said MercuryGate President & CEO Joe Juliano. “ Over the past year, MercuryGate has delivered to the market several new product development features laying the groundwork for a unified system that combines end-to-end shipment lifecycle visibility with actional execution layers. We call it Intelligent Transportation. MercuryGate will be the first platform to create full transparency to the shipment journey combining real-time predictive data and the ability to take preemptive action in one place on one unified TMS.”

The Food and Beverage industry is a core market of MercuryGate. The company’s track record of multi-decade investments in this vertical will continue in 2023 and beyond serving the needs of its more than 100 food and beverage companies accounting for nearly $1 billion in freight under management (FUM). With 180+ million annual shipments and $93 billion of FUM, MercuryGate’s TMS platform simplifies the complex to facilitate multi-mode, multi-leg, pickup, drop, customer, dynamic change loads, on-time and in-full (OTIF) and must arrive by date (MABD) shipments on one platform. The platform can also identify separation or co-mingling of frozen and chilled products.

“ The supply chain management software segment is projected to reach $18.04 billion this year, according to Statista, and includes all the corresponding emerging software solutions such as mobile technology, robotics, wireless technology and more,” said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “ This year’s winners and their solutions represent the industry’s best software and technology offerings providing flexibility, efficiency, safety, visibility, and end-to-end management from farm to fork and beyond. Congratulations to this esteemed group.”

Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain. A listing of the 2022 Top Software & Technology providers can be found here: www.FoodLogistics.com.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About MercuryGate

MercuryGate provides powerful, intelligent transportation management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today’s most successful shippers, 3PLs, brokers and carriers. The comprehensive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product suite natively supports all transportation modes and segments, generating value for its users through improved cost, productivity and efficiency using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and connected technologies to adapt and automate transportation management functions. Learn how MercuryGate makes shipping intelligent, simple, sustainable and transformative for customers at: www.mercurygate.com.

