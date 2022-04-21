Merchant’s PACT Announces New Chief Technology Officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SaaS–Merchant’s PACT, a payments industry advisory and program management company, named Daniel Booth as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO).





Booth is a seasoned IT professional with more than 20 years of technology experience in varied industries. His promotion at Merchant’s PACT comes at a time of unprecedented growth for the company. Booth has dedicated his career to spearheading technology innovation and has proven invaluable as Merchant’s PACT continues to expand its software and integrated solutions for regional and community financial institutions, and their commercial clients. As CTO, Booth will oversee the technology and development teams that build and manage all proprietary systems and will continue to lead integrations with various financial institutions’ core systems and digital platforms. These integrations coupled with Merchant’s PACT’s robust intelligence engine provide real-time, prioritized lead generation insights and dynamic, targeted content to enhance outreach for business clients and interweave merchant services into business banking like never before in the payments industry. With this pioneering technology, financial institutions are empowered to expand payment offerings and their client base, increase non-interest income, improve customer loyalty and reduce disintermediation from competitors; all while positioning the financial institution as a fintech payments provider and leader in their community.

Additionally, Booth’s teams will continue to expand the capabilities of MPAS- a proprietary audit and communication platform designed to streamline and automate workflows, billing, reporting, and more for the company, financial institutions, and their business clients.

“I am honored to serve Merchant’s PACT as Chief Technology Officer,” said Booth. “Merchant’s PACT is truly revolutionizing how merchant service programs are run and managed today. I look forward to furthering the mission and efforts of Merchant’s PACT and assisting with the innovation and growth of the company.”

Tom Wimsett, Founder and Board Chair stated, “We are delighted to have Daniel Booth on our executive leadership team in this crucial role as we continue to modernize merchant payment solutions and further our integration efforts with leading banking and credit union software and technology platforms. Throughout his impressive career, Booth has amassed extensive expertise in managing technology teams and building advanced software platforms that make him the ideal leader to oversee our technology and development teams at Merchant’s PACT.”

Most recently, Booth was the Chief Development Officer at Merchant’s PACT, having joined the company in January 2020, where he established the foundation for the company’s technology and software offerings and grew the development team.

Prior to that, Booth worked for various companies where his expertise extended across multiple industries and systems including point of sale, warehouse conveyor control, check cashing, credit card processing, and healthcare. Booth held positions at Comdata as a Consultant Developer, New Age Technologies as an Architect and Lead Developer, and Kindred Healthcare as an Architect and Lead Developer for the nursing center, home health, hospice, and community care and physician house call divisions.

Booth holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Pensacola Christian College. His hobbies include keeping up with his 5 children, volunteering at his church, electronics, wood working, and putting on a large Christmas lights show every year.

About Merchant’s PACT

Merchant’s PACT is a payments industry advisory and program management company with deep expertise in the product solutions, pricing dynamics, and contract terms and conditions within the payment processing industry. The company advises businesses, financial institutions, software companies and payment facilitators on all things related to payments. Merchant’s PACT managed services include auditing, portfolio analysis, contract negotiations, management and sales oversight, among numerous other functions. Merchant’s PACT is independent of the processing companies and utilize their knowledge and relationships to help financial institutions and business owners gain control and transparency of their processing relationship. For additional information, visit: https://www.merchantspact.com.

Contacts

Ashley Noland



info@merchantspact.com

502-964-6030