Merchants & Marine Bank Selects KlariVis As Data Partner

ROANOKE, Va–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, today announced that Merchants & Marine Bank has selected the company as its data partner.

KlariVis is a core agnostic enterprise dashboard and analytics platform built for bankers, by bankers. The company delivers data through interactive dashboards providing banks with immediate insight into key performance metrics that empower teams, drive profitability, and improve productivity at every level of the organization. KlariVis automates daily extract files from banks’ core systems and other ancillary systems and brings those files securely into KlariVis, normalizes the data, creates the data joins, and presents the information back to banks in the form of business intelligence.

Casey Hill, Chief Financial Officer, Merchants & Marine Bank, says, “Our bank shares an innovative mentality with KlariVis, and it fits into our culture very well. We are evolving into a data-centric organization, and one of the last gaps in our data evolution was making it meaningful to all relevant stakeholders and not just subject matter experts. KlariVis will allow us to visualize what our customers are doing, and as we better understand customer needs, we can better address them.”

Primarily serving markets in Mississippi and Alabama, Merchants & Marine Bank is a local community bank that offers business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts and loans. Proudly serving customers for over 120 years, Merchants & Marine Bank relies on its core values of community, relationship and personal service.

Hill adds, “KlariVis provides efficiency and access to meaningful insights that help us demonstrate performance and drive results in near real-time. With the ability to look at our data at a granular level, it will make our jobs easier and enable us to truly manage data effectively.”

A recent Forrester study shows that advanced insights-driven organizations are 8.5 times more likely to see revenue growth of at least 20%. By investing in data analytics, banks like Merchants & Marine can turn their existing data into revenue, driving stronger growth and profitability while delivering exceptional customer experiences.

“Merchants & Marine Bank exemplifies what it means to be community and relationship-driven,” says Kim Snyder, CEO of KlariVis. “With support from the KlariVis solution, the team can focus on what matters most, improving data-driven decision-making and further enhancing the bank’s customer experience.”

About Merchants & Marine Bank

Merchants & Marine Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MNMB) is the parent company of Merchants & Marine Bank, a Mississippi chartered community bank serving the Gulf South region. Originally founded in 1899, Merchants & Marine Bank was reborn in 1932 during the middle of the worst economic disaster in the history of the United States: The Great Depression. More than eight decades later, Merchants & Marine Bank has grown from $25,000 to over $700 million in assets, and from 2 offices to 16 offices serving the Mississippi & Alabama Gulf Coast region, as well as the Mississippi Pine Belt. The bank offers mortgage financing through its Canvas Mortgage division, and medical cannabis banking through its CannaFirst Financial division. For more information on Merchants & Marine Bank, visit https://mandmbank.com.

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis was developed to enable institutions of all sizes to see their institution clearly and access transformative data in an efficient way, interpret it, and act decisively on it. The KlariVis team aims to provide financial institutions with an enterprise dashboard and analytics solution designed to solve the data conundrum that is prevalent in the industry today. For more information visit www.KlariVis.com or contact Kim Snyder, CEO & Founder, at kimsnyder@klarivis.com.

Contacts

Kim Snyder



CEO & Founder



kimsnyder@klarivis.com