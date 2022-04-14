Meradia Welcomes Tom McCorkell to Global Consulting Team

Former SEI Director will support clients’ middle- and back-office transformation efforts

WEST CHESTER, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Meradia, a global leader in consulting for investment operations and technology, has appointed Tom McCorkell as Senior Manager. In this role, McCorkell will leverage his extensive industry experience to guide asset managers through the complexities of middle- and back-office transformations.

Prior to joining Meradia, McCorkell served as SEI’s Director of Middle Office where he developed and led the company’s middle office outsourcing service offering for 12 years. He covered all facets of middle- and back-office operations and served as the leading resource for over 25 investment management clients overseeing $300B+ AUM. While acting as the Director of Middle Office, McCorkell oversaw investment accounting, reconciliations, performance measurement, trade settlement, client service, and end-client reporting.

“ Investment managers across all segments of the industry are increasingly outsourcing their operations,” said Scott A. Wybranski, CFA, Meradia’s President and CEO. “ Tom was instrumental in establishing SEI’s outsourcing business and driving process improvements from front-office to back. He will leverage these experiences to expand Meradia’s capabilities as we help our clients optimize their operating models.”

McCorkell’s 25 years of industry experience spans both traditional and alternative aspects of investment management.

“ Today, managers are under pressure to expand their spectrum of service in order to penetrate new markets and increase revenues. For many firms, this means refining operating models and making the complex decision to insource or outsource,” said McCorkell. “ I am eager to support Meradia’s clients through these processes to enhance operational efficiency and position them for future growth.”

Founded in 1997, Meradia provides strategic advisory and implementation services to the investment management industry. Our team of experts has a global reputation for excellence leading and executing transformational and operational initiatives across the entire investment process. We align front-, middle-, and back-office organizations and technical platforms with our clients’ business direction and vision.

