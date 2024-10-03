Mentimeter Announced as Official Engagement Tool for SXSW Sydney® 2024

The cloud-based engagement software supports speakers in reducing the distance between them and their audience

SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mentimeter, the engagement platform used by tens of millions of professionals and educators globally, has been confirmed as the official engagement tool at SXSW Sydney for 2024.





Mentimeter is bringing curiosity-led engagement to APAC’s premier festival of culture, the arts, and technology. The Stockholm-based SaaS company will make a valuable contribution to the event’s atmosphere of idea-sharing, forward-thinking, and the transformative power of technology.

Johanna Fagerstedt, Mentimeter’s CMO, commented, “We believe that great ideas come from leading with curiosity and creating meaningful connections with those around you. By equipping speakers with our product, we empower them to engage more deeply with the SXSW Sydney audience, turning presentations into vibrant conversations.”

All SXSW Sydney speakers will have access to Mentimeter’s Pro tier, plus additional resources to enable them to deliver the most memorable talks they can. With Mentimeter in their tool kit, all speakers will have the chance to meaningfully engage with their audience throughout their event.

Mentimeter’s co-founder and CEO, Johnny Warström, added, “We are very proud to be part of this event less than a year after opening up our APAC office in Sydney. Coming to APAC — and Sydney specifically — was so important to us to stay close to our customers in this region, and we’re very excited to see how the product is used by the speakers at SXSW.”

About Mentimeter:

Mentimeter is a SaaS platform founded in 2012, dedicated to transforming group learning and communication into inclusive and engaging experiences. Headquartered in Stockholm, with rapidly expanding offices in Toronto and Sydney, our mission is to foster environments where every voice can be heard and valued. As of 2024, Mentimeter has 25M registered users in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

Used by 97% of leading universities and 95% of the Fortune 500 companies, Mentimeter simplifies the process of gathering live feedback and encouraging active participation to help educators and business professionals achieve better outcomes and increased productivity in meetings, training sessions, and classrooms.

