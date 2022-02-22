Menlo Security Featured on CRN’s 2022 Security 100 List

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRNSecurity100—Menlo Security, a leader in cloud security, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company to its annual Security 100 list. Recognizing leading IT channel security leaders, the Security 100 list honorees bring a combination of channel focus and trailblazing, innovative technology to solution providers.

Today, security continues to be a top concern for organizations of all sizes in all industries as hybrid-remote work becomes the new normal. Growing concerns around cybersecurity and critical data loss coupled with the need for protection from increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats is expected to fuel further market growth.

Recipients chosen for this year’s Security 100 list have been specifically selected by CRN editors for their outstanding channel-focused security offerings across five categories: Identity Management and Data Protection; Endpoint and Managed Security; Network Security; Web, Email and Application Security; and Security Operations, Risk and Threat Intelligence. This list serves as a comprehensive guide for solution providers, helping them to identify the top security vendors to team with as they build innovative solutions for their customers.

As migration to the cloud quickens and application workloads move to SaaS, security is being re-architected to meet a new set of challenges. Menlo Security is at the forefront of this shift. Additionally, the abrupt move to remote working in 2020 saw organizations worldwide pivoting to a work from anywhere model and further accelerating their migration to cloud-based applications. As a result, an industry report found that 75% of the working day is now spent in a web browser, which has quickly become the primary attack surface for threat actors, ransomware and other attacks.

Highlighting this trend, Menlo Security recently identified a surge in cyberthreats, termed Highly Evasive Adaptive Threats (HEAT) that bypass traditional security defenses. HEAT attacks are a class of cyber threats targeting web browsers as the attack vector and employs techniques to evade detection by multiple layers in current security stacks including firewalls, Secure Web Gateways, sandbox analysis, URL Reputation, and phishing detection. HEAT attacks are used to deliver malware or to compromise credentials, which in many cases leads to ransomware attacks.

“We are honored to be named to the CRN Security 100 List. Our goal is to ensure that we provide our customers with offerings that prevent attacks. As our identification of HEAT attacks demonstrates, the threat landscape is continually evolving and expanding,” said Sanjit Shah, head of strategic alliances for Menlo Security. “Together with our channel partners, Menlo Security is committed to protecting our customers and their employees from malicious attacks.”

“With all the unexpected changes organizations have faced since the beginning of COVID-19, security still remains the most critical factor in business today. This year’s Security 100 list acknowledges industry-leading companies that deliver pioneering security offerings to the IT channel that can withstand a wide range of threats. These companies are laying the groundwork for the most advanced cybersecurity solutions,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company.

Menlo Security protects organizations from cyberattacks by eliminating the threat of malware from the web, documents, and email. Menlo Security's isolation-powered cloud security platform scales to provide comprehensive protection across enterprises of any size, without requiring endpoint software or impacting the end user-experience. Menlo Security is trusted by major global businesses, including Fortune 500 companies, eight of the ten largest global financial services institutions, and large governmental institutions.

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users.

