Menlo Micro Wins Prestigious 2021 Global Semiconductor Alliance Award

Start-Up to Watch Award Is a Validation of Menlo Micro’s Disruptive Ideal Switch™ Technology, the Most Important Electronic Component Since the Invention of the Transistor

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5g—Menlo Microsystems, Inc. (Menlo Micro), known for reinventing the electronic switch with its Ideal Switch™ technology, today announced that it has won the coveted Start-Up to Watch Award at the 2021 Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) Awards. The awards are presented annually to recognize the achievements of top performing semiconductor companies in several categories ranging from outstanding leadership to financial accomplishments, as well as overall respect within the industry.

After more than 40 years of industry attempts by much larger companies, Menlo Micro has delivered the “holy grail” in next generation switching technology, impacting billions of electronic devices by making them smaller, more energy efficient and more reliable. Leveraging advances in materials science and MEMS technology, Menlo Micro’s Ideal Switch is the most important electronic component since the invention of the transistor.

The Ideal Switch can handle kilowatts of power while bringing massive 99 percent reductions in size, weight, power consumption and cost to countless products across dozens of industries. These reductions are fundamental to accelerating the transition to the electrification of everything and modernizing an over $100B market for RF and power switching and protection devices in the 21st century.

“We are honored to be recognized by the GSA with the 2021 Start-Up to Watch Award. On the 5-year anniversary of Menlo’s founding, this award is a testament to all the hard work our team has put in to bring the Ideal Switch to commercial viability, and it validates our vision that this technology represents the most important electronic component since the transistor,” said Russ Garcia, CEO of Menlo Micro. “I truly believe Menlo Micro’s Ideal Switch can ignite the next true revolution in the electrification of everything, as we accelerate the transition to the digital world. Thank you to the amazing Menlo team, our investors, and our customers, who are helping us to bring that vision to reality.”

“This is truly the next generation of semiconductors, electrification of everything introduces new challenges that require out of box thinking and innovation,” said Jodi Shelton, co-founder and CEO of GSA. “We congratulate Menlo Micro on winning the 2021 GSA Start-Up to Watch Award and are excited to see the market impact of their technology and the future growth of semiconductors.”

This year Menlo Micro has engaged with global technology leaders and delivered a very strong pipeline, while also shipping in volume production its Ideal Switch into leading test & measurement, aerospace & defense, 5G infrastructure and Industrial IoT & power applications. The company has released two initial products into production, with another five products planned for release in the coming quarter, and is the recipient of numerous recognitions and industry awards.

GSA’s Private Awards Committee, comprised of successful executives, entrepreneurs, and venture capitalists, chose the winner by identifying the promising startup that has demonstrated the potential to positively change its market or the industry through innovation and market application. For more information on these awards, visit https://www.gsaglobal.org/gsa-awards/.

About Menlo Micro

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Menlo Micro has created an entirely new category of electronic switches with its Ideal Switch technology. The Ideal Switch eliminates compromises and tradeoffs by combining the benefits of electromechanical and solid-state switches into the best of both worlds. Menlo is bringing more than 99 percent reductions in size, weight, power, and cost to dozens of industries such as medical, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial IoT, and test and measurement. For more information, visit www.menlomicro.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About GSA

GSA is Where Leaders Meet to establish an efficient, profitable, and sustainable high technology global ecosystem encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems, and services. A leading industry organization that represents more than 25 countries and 250 corporate members, including 100 public companies, GSA provides a unique, neutral platform for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners, and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital. Members of the GSA represent 70 percent of the $450B+ semiconductor industry and continue to grow.

