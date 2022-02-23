Menlo Micro Announces D.C. Operations with Addition of Three Beltway Veterans

Team to join innovative microelectronics company focused on expanding domestic manufacturing, transforming critical U.S. industries, revamping global power grid

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5g—Menlo Microsystems, Inc. (Menlo Micro), the company responsible for reinventing the electronic switch with its Ideal Switch™ technology, today announced its new D.C. Operations team with the addition of beltway veterans David Asher, Thomas DiNanno and Jerry McGinn. The group brings diverse and deep policy expertise as well as corporate and government contracting experience to Menlo Micro as it works to expand its manufacturing footprint in the U.S., transform critical industries — from industrial automation and buildings to electrical infrastructure and transportation — and fuel the electrification of everything.

“Having a team of established and respected advisers and advocates in Washington is essential as Menlo Micro looks to expand its domestic manufacturing capabilities, attract new government partners and customers, and move into the next phase of product development, production and distribution,” said Russ Garcia, CEO of Menlo Micro. “This group’s deep experience with and knowledge of the aerospace, defense, security, energy and infrastructure sectors will be invaluable as we work to revolutionize the 150-year-old relay technology with a microelectromechanical (MEMS) switch to create a more energy efficient and environmentally sustainable world.”

David Asher joins the team as Director of Federal Business Development. He is currently a senior fellow at Hudson Institute, where his work focuses on U.S. foreign policy in Asia, global macro strategy, economic and financial policy toward U.S. state adversaries, strategic law enforcement, and high technology development. Asher has previously held various positions at the Department of State, most recently advising and supporting investigations into nuclear biological and chemical weapons proliferation and development issues.

“As we enter a new era of the global arms race, the benefits and efficiencies Menlo Micro’s Ideal Switch™ technology can deliver to our aerospace and defense sectors will be transformative,” said David Asher. “This technology will not only make these and other critical industries more powerful and efficient but also more sustainable, enabling them to better address the myriad challenges America faces at home and abroad.”

Thomas DiNanno joins Menlo Micro as Senior Advisor for National Security. He currently serves as an adjunct fellow at Hudson Institute. From 2018-2021, DiNanno served as a professional staff member on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and acting assistant secretary of State of the Arms Control, Verification and Compliance Bureau. He has held previous roles at the International Assessment and Strategy Center, the Department of Homeland Security, and the White House Office of Homeland Security.

Jerry McGinn is the executive director of the Center for Government Contracting in the School of Business at George Mason University, leading research, education and training, and collaboration on issues facing the $500B+ government contracting industry. He joins Menlo Micro as a strategic adviser of U.S. government operations. Dr. McGinn previously served as Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manufacturing and Industrial Base Policy, where he directed assessments and investments to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base.

In 2021, Menlo Micro engaged with global technology leaders and delivered a very strong pipeline, while also shipping in volume production its Ideal Switch into leading test & measurement, aerospace & defense, 5G infrastructure and industrial IoT & power applications. The company has already released two initial products into production, with another five planned for early this year, and secured $77 million in total funding to date, with new funding set to be announced in the coming weeks. Menlo Micro has also garnered numerous recognitions and industry awards, including the 2021 Fierce Innovation Award – Telecom Edition and the coveted 2021 Start-Up to Watch Award from the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA), and was named to Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas list.

###

About Menlo Micro

Menlo Micro is on a mission to create a more energy efficient and sustainable world, with an entirely new category of electronic switches. The Ideal Switch eliminates compromises and tradeoffs by combining the benefits of electromechanical and solid-state switches into the best of both worlds. Menlo is bringing more than 99 percent reductions in size, weight, power, and cost to dozens of industries such as medical, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial IoT, and test and measurement. For more information, visit menlomicro.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Jeremy Hyatt



Green Flash Media

pr@gflashmedia.com