Mendel AI Joins NVIDIA Inception Program to Accelerate AI Innovations in Life Sciences

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mendel AI, a leader in clinical AI for the life sciences industry, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.





By joining NVIDIA Inception, Mendel will receive access to NVIDIA’s industry-leading technology, including the latest NVIDIA NIM inference microservices to accelerate Mendel’s Hypercube AI solution, and technical expertise in artificial intelligence, deep learning and data science. The resources from the program will help Mendel bring sophisticated, reliable and explainable AI solutions to the healthcare sector that are not only powerful but also responsible and tailored to meet the high stakes of medical decision-making.

“We are incredibly excited to share that Mendel AI has joined NVIDIA Inception, marking a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to redefine the possibilities of AI in healthcare,” said Karim Galil, CEO of Mendel AI. “By integrating NVIDIA’s cutting-edge AI tools, we aim to enhance our platform’s capabilities, specifically in processing and understanding complex, unstructured medical data at an unprecedented scale. With the program’s resources and together with other forward-thinking companies, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve in medical research and patient care, aiming to ensure that our technology continues to lead the way in efficiency and effectiveness.”

Mendel’s innovative approach to creating clinician-like AI was included in a recent NVIDIA blog post, highlighting Mendel’s applications across clinical research, real-world evidence generation and cohort selection.

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Training credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

Mendel AI supercharges clinical data workflows by coupling large language models with a proprietary clinical hypergraph, delivering scalable clinical reasoning without hallucinations and ensuring 100% explainability. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Mendel is backed by blue-chip investors, including Oak HC/FT and DCM.

