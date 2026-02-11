MEMX Names Richard Gomez Chief Technology Officer

Appointment driven by rapid growth, diversification and demand for its exchange technology offering

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEMX, a technology-driven exchange operator founded by members to benefit all investors, announced today that Richard Gomez has been appointed as Chief Technology Officer (“CTO”) of Exchange Systems, as the company looks to continue the momentum, growth and innovation of its technology offerings.

Gomez, who most recently served as MEMX’s Chief Architect, will be responsible for all software development and technological support across MEMX exchanges and its market technology offerings. As part of his new role, he will join the firm’s Leadership Team.

“As a technology driven exchange since day one, we are proud to have Richard as one of the foremost experts overseeing MEMX’s exchange technology,” said Jonathan Kellner, CEO of MEMX.

“As Chief Architect over the last few years, Richard has been instrumental in shaping MEMX technology and driving its success. His appointment to CTO is a natural progression for Richard and ensures that MEMX continues to deliver world class exchange technology to our partners and exchange clients,” said Dominick Paniscotti, CIO of MEMX.

Gomez joined MEMX in 2019 as a software engineer and was named Chief Architect in 2021, where he led efforts to drive architectural consistency and performance across MEMX’s trading systems. His promotion to CTO reflects his longstanding contributions to the firm’s technology strategy and execution.

In his new role, Gomez will report to Dominick Paniscotti, CIO, who will continue to oversee MEMX’s full technology organization.

This appointment is effective immediately.

MEMX is a technology-driven exchange operator serving the global investment community. It offers a simpler, more cost-effective, and transparent way to access liquidity through its MEMX Equities and MEMX Options exchanges, as well as by licensing and operating MEMX technology for clients. MX2 Options, a new pro-rata exchange will go live in 2026, bringing the total number of markets operated by MEMX to six. Founded in 2019 by a diverse group of financial firms, MEMX’s mission is to create healthy competition and advocate for market structure reform that results in more efficient and sensible trading experiences for all investors.

