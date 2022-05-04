Home Business Wire Membership Collective Group to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Membership Collective Group Inc. (“MCG”), (NYSE: MCG) – the global membership platform comprised of Soho House, Soho Home, Soho Works, Scorpios Beach Club, The Ned and The Line and Saguaro Hotels – will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

A conference call and live webcast will be hosted to discuss these results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 08:30 EDT / 13:30 GMT.

A live broadcast and accompanying presentation will be available at MCG’s website www.membershipcollectivegroup.com

To listen to the live conference call, please dial;

USA:

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 500-3691

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: (646) 307-1951

UK:

Participant UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: +44.800.524.4258

Participant UK Toll Dial-In Number: +44.20.8610.3526

Conference ID: 7633905

A replay of the webcast will be available on the MCG website following the call for up to 90 days.

About Membership Collective Group Inc.

The Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. These members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. We began with the opening of the first Soho House in 1995 and remain the only company to have scaled a private membership network with a global presence. Members around the world engage with MCG through our global collection of 35 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works, The Ned in London, Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, Soho Home – our interiors and lifestyle retail brand – and our digital channels. The LINE and Saguaro hotels in North America also form part of MCG’s wider portfolio.

For more information, please visit www.membershipcollectivegroup.com

SOURCE STRING: Membership Collective Group (MCG)

Contacts

Jakob Hesketh | Head of Communications The Americas

Investor Relations: ir@membershipcollectivegroup.com
Press: press@membershipcollectivegroup.com

