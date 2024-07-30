Member of White House Council of Economic Advisers Visits Belden to Witness Significant Investments in Made in America Initiatives

Dr. Heather Boushey joins Belden partners to tour Belden’s PPC Broadband facility in East Syracuse, NY, and discuss fiber optic technology, R&D and job training





ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of network infrastructure and digitization solutions, was excited to welcome Dr. Heather Boushey, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers and chief economist for President Biden’s Invest in America Cabinet, to its broadband facility in East Syracuse, NY, on July 29, 2024.

Belden hosted Dr. Boushey to share the significant capital investments it has made in its primary broadband solutions location, which operates under the PPC Broadband brand. These investments align with Made in America initiatives, which are part of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and its $42 billion allocation to the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program.

Dr. Boushey joined Belden partners—including regional advocacy groups, manufacturing supply partners and university representatives—to tour the facility’s new production lines and discuss technology, R&D, job training and Belden’s mission to provide American-made fiber optic cabling and network solutions that connect people and foster innovation.

“Officials from across the political spectrum see Belden as a compelling illustration of New York-based innovation that is bringing broadband components and the internet to homes, schools and businesses across the nation and around the globe,” said Vice President and General Manager of Belden’s Broadband Solutions business Cary Mullin.

Dr. Boushey comments, “Since Day One of this Administration, President Biden and Vice President Harris have committed to growing the economy from the middle-out and bottom-up. Access to affordable, reliable, high-speed internet is a cornerstone of the American economy and essential for economic growth. The historic legislation to invest in America – the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the CHIPS and Science Act – passed by this Administration is helping tap into local innovation like Belden’s to expand the economy’s capacity to produce and create good jobs while lowering costs in communities across the country.”

In addition to Dr. Boushey’s visit, Belden has recently welcomed other high-ranking officials to its broadband facility to share its ongoing commitment to innovation, capital investments and job creation. In February 2024, New York Governor Kathy Hochul visited Belden to announce a multimillion-dollar award to support Syracuse-based growth initiatives. In 2023, Belden leaders joined Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senior White House Advisor Mitch Landrieu and Assistant Secretary Alan Davidson from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to recognize Belden’s investment in broadband innovation.

