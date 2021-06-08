Member Driven Technologies Offers JHA PayCenter with Zelle and RTP, Helping Credit Unions Provide Faster Payments with More Efficiency and Speed

CUSO offers faster payments hub to help credit unions enhance member experience

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Episys® core processing system from Symitar® to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, is now offering JHA PayCenter™ to support its credit union clients in providing faster payments via the RTP® network (by The Clearing House) and the Zelle Network® (by Early Warning Services).

JHA PayCenter is Jack Henry’s proprietary payments hub that provides seamless connections to the RTP and Zelle networks and enables real-time payments to be sent and received through Jack Henry’s core and digital solutions. Through the offering, MDT is providing its clients with faster, easy-to-use payments capabilities that tightly integrate to the Episys core, enabling them to boost efficiencies and enhance the overall member experience.

The payments hub provides settlement services via ACH and debit networks, consumer notifications via email and SMS, and Zelle data contribution for payments sent/received through the Zelle network. The hub also includes a seamless integration with Yellow Hammer Faster Payments Fraud™ detection, enabling real-time transaction review and rejection to bolster security.

“JHA PayCenter delivers a sophisticated infrastructure and the payments expertise that would be very difficult and expensive for credit unions to set up and operate on their own,” said Larry Nichols, president and CEO of MDT. “By partnering with us for faster payments, our credit union clients can more quickly and efficiently offer the faster payments options today’s members expect. Through Jack Henry’s centralized payments hub, our clients can better keep up with the accelerated demand for faster payments while enhancing their overall competitive positions.”

About Member Driven Technologies

Member Driven Technologies (MDT) provides a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. The CUSO hosts the Episys® core platform from Symitar®, as well as dozens of complementary solutions and supporting services to help run the entire institution, such as digital banking, payments, lending, security, continuity and regulatory solutions as well as imaging, consulting and hardware purchasing services. MDT’s open platform allows credit unions to seamlessly integrate with virtually any technology provider of their choosing. By alleviating the technology burden, MDT frees credit unions to focus more on member service. With the CUSO’s hybrid approach to outsourcing, credit unions across the country are boosting efficiencies, enhancing cybersecurity and business continuity and reducing costs. MDT serves credit unions representing more than $22 billion in assets and approximately two million members. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading SaaS provider primarily for the financial services industry. We are a S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,500 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in cloud-based digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

