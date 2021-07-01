Megacable Welcomes EDYE – The First Spanish Language Premium SVOD Service for Preschoolers

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#edye–HITN-TV announced an agreement with Megacable, one of the largest telecommunications companies in Mexico and Latin America to include its new premium Pre-school SVOD service EDYE as part of their XView VOD service. This agreement will allow all Megacable subscribers to access, without additional cost, more than 2,500 episodes of high quality entertaining educational content, 70+ well-known preschool series, along with parent guides and engaging activities targeted for preschoolers ages 2 – 6 starting on July 1, 2021.

EDYE is a safe space for children to engage with high quality content, carefully selected, where they can find more than 70 top preschool series such as Pocoyo, Daniel Tiger, Heidi, Maya the Bee, Sarah and Duck, Polly Pocket, Molang, Sid the Science Kid and more, that bring together more than 2,500 episodes, in addition to hundreds of games and activity books for parents and children to enjoy having fun together. Edye has developed extensive guides for parents, which offer detailed information to better understand what their children are learning by watching the content, as well as activities related to the programs to create memorable family moments and quality time with children.

“We are delighted that EDYE is now included as part of Megacable’s Xview service, which will allow all of their subscribers to enjoy EDYE’s extraordinary educational and entertainment content,” said Guillermo Sierra, Head of Television and Digital Services at HITN. “Through this partnership, we are strengthening our growing presence in Latin America, as we celebrate EDYE’s second anniversary,” Sierra added.

“At Megacable we are committed to bringing the best entertainment experience to our subscribers by bringing valuable content to their homes for the whole family and EDYE is no exception. Parents will be able to enjoy guides that guide them to support the areas of development they want to strengthen in their little ones with the series that this service offers,” said Gerardo Seifert Arriola, Director of Marketing for Megacable.

For more information, visit edye.com and follow EDYE on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram

About HITN:

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million homes in the United States and Puerto Rico through DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, DISH Network, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink, Prism and Altice, Liberty Cable & Claro (Puerto Rico). Download the “HITN GO” Everywhere app available on Apple, Android, Apple TV and Roku® with a wired subscription. For more information, visit: www.hitn.org and follow @HITNtv on social platforms.

About MEGACABLE:

Megacable Holdings, S.A.B. de C.V., is one of the largest Cable Telecommunications operators in Mexico and LatAm. The Company has presence in 26 states and more than 360 municipalities. As of March 2021, Megacable has more than 3.9 million unique subscribers, including more than 3.5 million broadband subscribers, more than 3.4 million paid TV subscribers, and more than 2.7 million for telephony. Our network extends to more than 63.7 thousand kilometers covering more than 9.0 million homes passed. Megacable has more than 23 thousand employees.

About EDYE:

EDYE is the first Spanish language premium SVOD/OTT service designed for preschool children and their parents. EDYE is committed to creating a safe space for children to experience high quality content carefully selected and developed by distinguished psychologists, pediatricians and educators. Children and parents can find over 70 preschool series from top animated content producers from around the world, bringing together more than 2,500 episodes along with interactive games, books and parent guides. EDYE is available in the US on the App Store, Google Play, Apple TV and ROKU. EDYE is available on Claro Video throughout Latin America and in Mexico on Megacable. For more information, visit: https://edye.com/ Follow EDYE on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Contacts

Press contacts:

Lina Sands 646-731-3887 / lsands@hitn.org

Arturo Murillo 555909-5158 / amurillo@ccconsultores.com.mx