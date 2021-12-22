Meet the World’s First Mass-Produced Automotive Grade MEMS Solid-State LiDAR at CES 2022

SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Automotive—RoboSense LiDAR, the leading smart LiDAR sensor provider, announced it will be exhibiting its latest cutting-edge LiDAR solutions at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 5 – 8 , 2022, starring RS-LiDAR M1 (M1), the world’s first mass-produced automotive grade MEMS solid-state LiDAR. M1 will be joined at the stand by RS-Helios, the newest-generation bespoke LiDAR. RoboSense invites CES 2022 attendees to the West Hall, Tech East, Booth #6861, in Las Vegas, USA.





RoboSense is currently the only company in the world to have achieved mass-produced delivery of front-loading smart solid-state LiDAR. Looking ahead, RoboSense is sustainably empowered for the advent of the mass-produced LiDAR era with M1. Throughout 2021, RoboSense earned a large number of pre-installed fixed-point project orders from auto companies around the world, including the GAC Aion, WM Motor, ZEEKR (a Geely holding company), Lotus Cars, and Inceptio Technology.

M1’s extra small size makes it exceptionally convenient for front loading in mass production models. It is equipped with a unique smart “GAZE” function, which can dynamically and intelligently switch between far-field and near-field perception, substantially leveling up the performance of smart driving systems in different scenes.

This year, M1 has also been recognized for its innovation excellence and contribution to advancing smart mobility, winning a prestigious 2021 Automotive News PACE Award and a 2021 CLEPA Award from the European Association of Automotive Suppliers.

RoboSense is garnering worldwide recognition for its complete innovative portfolio in LiDAR and AI perception solutions. This is proven by its representing 10% of the global automotive pre-installed market, which ranks 1st in China and 2nd worldwide.

Taking the global stage at CES 2022, RoboSense will exhibit the latest LiDAR products and proven LiDAR technologies, including but not limited:

RS-LiDAR-M1 , SOP version automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR

, SOP version automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR RS-HELIOS-5515 , super-wide vertical FoV LiDAR

, super-wide vertical FoV LiDAR RS-Bpearl , industrial unique design blind spot LiDAR

, industrial unique design blind spot LiDAR RS-Ruby , upgraded 128-beam mechanical LiDAR

, upgraded 128-beam mechanical LiDAR RS-Ruby Lite , upgraded 80-beam mechanical LiDAR

, upgraded 80-beam mechanical LiDAR RS-Reference, full-stalk ground truth reference system

With RoboSense’s CES 2022 exhibition around the corner, all attendees – including clients, journalists, analysts, and industry partners – are welcome to visit RoboSense’s booth for detailed solution introductions and live product demonstrations. To schedule a meeting with RoboSense LiDAR and get exclusive access to news, or collaborate on upcoming stories and trends, please reach out to grace.ye@robosense.cn directly. An exciting world of smart mobility awaits.

About RoboSense (www.robosense.ai):

RoboSense (Suteng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.) is a world-leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems. Comprising LiDAR sensors, AI algorithms and IC chipsets, its portfolio transforms conventional 3D LiDAR sensors with comprehensive data analysis and interpretation systems. The company’s mission is to innovate outstanding hardware and artificial intelligence capabilities to create smart solutions that enable robots, including vehicles, to have perception capabilities superior to humans.

