Meet Lift, Logitech’s New Vertical Ergonomic Mouse

An intuitive wireless mouse designed for smaller hands, crafted for all day comfort and available in three beautiful colorways with a left-handed option

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Ergonomics–Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) unveiled the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse, a wireless mouse designed for day-long comfort at the desk. The delightful, naturally contoured design is a great fit for small- to medium-sized hands and comes in three beautiful colorways: rose, off-white and graphite. The graphite color is also available in a left-handed version in North America and Europe.





“Ergonomics and comfort play a vital role in overall workspace wellbeing,” said Olessia Hageman, head of the ergo business unit at Logitech. “Building on our philosophy of when we feel better, we do better, we have created Lift to help people work in comfort for hours and feel better at the end of a long day at the desk.”

Lift is the latest addition to Logitech’s Ergo Series and upholds the company’s human-centered and science-driven approach to product design and experiences. Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse was carefully crafted with several rounds of user testing involving Logitech’s Ergo Lab – and with a stamp of approval from leading ergonomic institutions.

This unique mouse packs a world of benefits and cutting-edge productivity features into a compact design to deliver outstanding comfort at the desk. Lift’s soft rubber grip and cozy thumb rest keep smaller hands comfy for hours at a time. Its 57-degree vertical design gives right- and left-handed users a relaxing grip and takes pressure off the wrist while promoting a more natural forearm posture throughout the day. The silent magnetic SmartWheel offers both speed and precision for accurate line-by-line edits or quickly scrolling through long documents. Wirelessly connect Lift in an instant to Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, iPadOS and Android operating systems via Bluetooth® Low Energy or the secure Logi Bolt USB Receiver. With Logitech Flow, maintain all-day focus and effortlessly manage workflow across up to 3 multi-OS devices.

Lift’s sustainable design makes it a choice you can feel good about. At Logitech, products are designed to deliver great user experiences and minimize environmental footprint, which is why a portion of Lift’s plastic parts are made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic – 70% for graphite and 54% for rose and off-white. Logitech’s PCR program reinforces the brand’s commitment to designing for sustainability and ensures that plastics in end-of-life consumer electronics are given a second life. Current initiatives for scaling this commitment mean that approximately 65% of the mice and keyboards in Logitech’s largest portfolio include some level of PCR plastic and that new product introductions will use PCR plastic, wherever possible. All Logitech products, including Lift, are certified carbon neutral. When you purchase a Logitech product, the carbon footprint of that product has been reduced to zero by supporting forestry, renewables and climate-impacted communities that reduce carbon. ​​

Pricing and Availability

Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse will be available in April 2022 on Logitech.com and at other global retailers. The suggested retail price for Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse is $69.99. Lift for Business will also be available for purchase globally. Please contact your local reseller or visit www.logitech.com/lift-for-business.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

Contacts

Wendy Spander



Logitech



1-510-713-5393



wspander@logitech.com