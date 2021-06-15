MedX Health Corp. and VidaCeuticals Health Products Inc. Announce North American Distribution Partnership

Leading Teledermatology Screening Platform to Immediately Be Offered in More Clinics Across Ontario; North American Expansion in The Coming Months

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MedX Health Corporation (“MedX” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: MDX) a global leader in teledermatology, is pleased to announce a distribution agreement with VidaCeuticals Health Products Inc. that will see MedX’s integrated skin assessment teledermatology platform offered at four clinics in Ontario beginning in late June, with plans for a broader market roll-out in Canada and the United States later this year. The initial four clinics will be located in London, Ottawa, Port Elgin and Sarnia.

“With only about 500 dermatologists available to serve over 37 million Canadians, the wait times to see a dermatologist in-person can be anywhere from five months to one year,” said Sylvain Desjeans, MedX’s Chief Revenue Officer. “The COVID-19 pandemic has nearly doubled the average wait period. We know that early detection of melanoma greatly increases the patient’s survival rate and reduces the cost to the health-care system. Increasing accessibility to scanning through partnering with VidaCeuticals and their deep network of clinic partners will help us work towards early skin cancer detection.”

Alignment on company values and a passion to save lives drew VidaCeuticals Health Products Inc. to connect with MedX to support a strategic and aggressive distribution plan to reach more North Americans with MedX’s technology – its SIAscope™ imaging device and DermSecure™ cloud-based telemedicine platform.

“We have shared values and a passion for finding solutions that are easy to access and that ultimately improve and save lives, avoiding unnecessary health impacts on families and communities,” explained Jean-Guy Bourguignon, Managing Director of VidaCeuticals Health Products Inc. “VidaCeuticals is looking forward to growing with MedX to expand across Canada and the United States with the mission of increasing access to skin screening and lesion assessment thereby improving patient outcomes.”

According to the Canadian Dermatology Association, last year an estimated 8,000 Canadians were diagnosed with melanoma skin cancer and approximately 1,300 Canadians died of the disease. With mortality rates increasing by as much as 1.2% per year since 1984, early and rapid detection is key to improving patient outcomes.

About MedX

MedX, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a leading medical device and software company focused on skin health with its SIAscopy™ on DermSecure™ telemedicine platform, utilizing its SIAscopy™ technology. SIAscopy™ is also imbedded in its products SIAMETRICS™, a well-regarded research system used to assess treatment effectiveness of a variety of skin conditions, including burns. The Company’s SIAscope™ and other devices are manufactured in its ISO 13485 certified facility. The SIAscope™ is a hand-held device that uses patented technology utilizing light and its remittance to view up to 2 mm beneath suspicious moles and lesions in a pain free, non-invasive manner, with its software then creating real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate all types of moles or lesions within seconds. These products are Health Canada, FDA, TGA and CE cleared for use in Canada, the US, Australia, New Zealand, the European Union, Turkey and Brazil. DermSecure™ meets all privacy, security and relevant regulatory requirements in Canada, the US, Brazil, and the EU. MedX also designs, manufactures and distributes quality photobiomodulation therapeutic and dental lasers to provide drug-free and non-invasive treatment of tissue damage and pain. www.medxhealth.com

About VidaCeuticals Health Products

VidaCeuticals Health Products Inc. focuses on connecting people with innovative health solutions, with a focus on distributing proprietary and innovative product lines and devices, helping people to achieve longevity through a healthier quality of life as naturally as possible. Visit: www.VidaCeuticals.com

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, including, without limitation, the company’s limited operating history and history of losses, the inability to successfully obtain further funding, the inability to raise capital on terms acceptable to the company, the inability to compete effectively in the marketplace, the inability to complete the proposed acquisition and such other risks that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in the company’s projections or forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the company as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts

Investors and Media:

Bill Mitoulas

MedX Health Corp.

bill@medxhealth.com

416-479-9547

Jean-Guy Bourguignon

VidaCeuticals Health Products Inc.

Jean-Guy@VidaCeuticals.com

800-641-6024 Ext 1