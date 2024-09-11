MedsEngine Announces Integration with AthenaOne EHR at Volunteers in Medicine

DAYTON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MedsEngine LLC is excited to announce its clinical decision support application is now integrated with AthenaOne EHR at the Volunteers in Medicine (VIM) Clinic in Hilton Head, SC.





Dr. John Newman of VIM states, “partnering with MedsEngine allows our volunteer physicians, who come from a wide spectrum of medical backgrounds, to have greater confidence in their abilities to control chronic diseases in a primary care setting.”

“Integrating our application with AthenaOne EHR expands the availability of MedsEngine to improve chronic disease control,” said Douglas Romer, MD, CMO, MedsEngine. “Partnering with VIM underscores our combined dedication to providing enhanced outcomes for all patients.”

About MedsEngine

MedsEngine develops EHR-integrated clinical decision support applications that generate real-time, personalized, evidence-based medication recommendations for Hypertension, Cholesterol Management, Type 2 Diabetes, and Heart Failure resulting in improved clinical outcomes, higher HEDIS scores and Stars ratings, lower medical costs, standardized care recommendations for all providers, and greater patient understanding and satisfaction. For more information, visit http://www.medsengine.com/

About VIM

VIM serves the health and wellness of the medically underserved in the Hilton Head Island area. More than five hundred and fifty volunteers provide $13 million of free healthcare to over 28,000 uninsured patients annually. For more information, visit http://www.vimclinic.org

Contacts

hello@medsengine.com