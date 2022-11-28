MediView and GE Healthcare to Bring Augmented Reality Solutions to Medical Imaging for the Interventional Space

New collaboration seeks to advance precision care through intuitive visualization, remote collaboration and evidence-based insights.





CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GE Healthcare, a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics and digital solutions innovator, and MediView XR, Inc., a leading clinical augmented reality med-tech company, announced today their collaboration to integrate medical imaging into mixed reality solutions through the development of the OmnifyXR™ Interventional Suite System.1 MediView’s current technology platform leverages spatial computing and mixed reality, united with medical imaging in combining augmented reality visualization, seamless remote collaboration and evidence-based clinical insights.

“We are thrilled to advance our strategic collaboration with GE Healthcare by co-developing and creating the interventional suite of the future – one that is designed to improve ergonomics, with natural interactions for optimized workflow and facilitates care team collaboration. The physician is empowered to simultaneously interface with virtual monitors, holographic 3D anatomy, and remotely collaborate with colleagues around the world,” said Mina Fahim, President and CEO of MediView. “Utilizing GE Healthcare’s exceptional imaging and MediView’s expertise in real-time augmented reality visualization and navigation, we’re proud to together launch one of the largest deployments of augmented reality in healthcare to-date and grow clinical adoption of innovative extended reality solutions.”

The collaboration between the two organizations brings together MediView’s expertise in 3D augmented reality medical visualization, surgical navigation, telecollaboration capabilities and procedural data insights to enhance and simplify clinical decision making along with GE Healthcare’s superb interventional imaging technologies, digital infrastructure, data analytics, and clinical decision support capabilities.

“Augmented reality in imaging is key to improved visualization of anatomy and enhanced user experience. Our collaboration with MediView demonstrates our commitment to advancing the delivery of precision care by expanding the capabilities of our own imaging guided systems through an open architecture and the integration of promising and complementary technologies, like OmnifyXR Interventional Suite, into clinical workflow. Together, we can help clinicians use image guidance technologies to their full potential in order to help in the delivery of high-quality patient care,” said Arnaud Marie – General Manager for Global Interventional at GE Healthcare.

There is a growing focus on streamlining and optimizing clinical workflows and enhancing ergonomics among clinicians utilizing medical imaging. The OmnifyXR solution provides a heads-up, augmented reality display of interventional x-ray imaging systems using Microsoft’s latest HoloLens technology. The solution integrates multiple holographic displays of live imaging to help improve ergonomics regardless of working position and features 3D volume for improved anatomy visualization to help clinicians better assess complex anatomies and inform clinical decision making. The solution also features remote collaboration, enabling clinicians to partner from a distance, train, proctor and facilitate collaborative care.

GE Healthcare and MediView will co-market the solution and will explore opportunities for joint go-to-market efforts, with an initial market launch in the US and global expansion planned for the future.

About MediView:

MediView is a Cleveland, OH based med-tech company that is working to advance human health through its digital augmented reality ecosystem. MediView’s intuitive augmented reality visualization platform aims to unlock the full potential of 3D data to transform image guided medical procedures with intuitive 3D X-ray vision visualization, seamless remote collaboration, and evidence-based data insights. Currently, MediView is delivering these technologies through partnerships with leading organizations GE Healthcare and Microsoft.

About GE Healthcare:

GE Healthcare is the $17.7 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics and digital solutions innovator, GE Healthcare enables clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services, supported by its Edison intelligence platform. With over 100 years of healthcare industry experience and around 48,000 employees globally, the company operates at the center of an ecosystem working toward precision health, digitizing healthcare, helping drive productivity and improve outcomes for patients, providers, health systems and researchers around the world.

1 OmnifyXR Interventional Suite does not require a 510(k) and is not yet available for sale. Not yet CE marked. May not be marketed or placed into service in the EU until it has been made to comply with CE marking. OmnifyXR™ Interventional Suite is designed and manufactured by MediView XR, Inc.

