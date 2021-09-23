MEDITECH’s 2021 Physician and CIO Forum Highlights Industry Shift to Transformational Care

Physicians and CIOs come together to share strategies for more holistic, patient-centered care.

WESTWOOD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CIO–On September 29-30, healthcare professionals across the globe will gather both virtually and in person for MEDITECH’s 2021 Physician and CIO Forum. The event will focus on the ways in which healthcare has changed in the age of COVID-19, as clinicians move beyond the transactional patient/provider relationships of the past, to embrace more holistic and transformational care strategies for all.

Following the success of MEDITECH’s prior virtual events, the forum’s hybrid format provides the flexibility of in-person attendance — with masks and proof of vaccination — or virtual, for those who prefer this option.

“I am looking forward to interacting with colleagues again, in the ways that work best for them,” said Berkshire Health Systems CIO and Forum Moderator Bill Young. “In the same way that telehealth has given patients safe and convenient access to their providers over the past year, hybrid and virtual events are enabling us all to connect and share strategies during this important time.”

Keynote presenters for the event include New York Times best-selling author and ED physician Dr. Michele Harper. Her book, The Beauty in Breaking, delves into the ways that Dr. Harper’s personal experiences have helped her to address issues of racism and inequality in healthcare, as well as the physical and emotional needs of those patients who are disproportionately affected. Attendees will also hear from Micky Tripathi, PhD, the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Dr. Tripathi leads the formulation of the federal health IT strategy and coordinates federal health IT policies, standards, programs, and investments.

The forum will also host over 20 MEDITECH customer presenters and panelists, who will share their strategies on such topics as leveraging the EHR to improve health equity, building a “smart” healthcare facility, and navigating vaccine schedules. MEDITECH’s latest solutions for genomics, patient engagement, cloud technology, telehealth, and interoperability will be explored, while personalized tracks for CIOs, Canadian healthcare, integrated health, acute care, and ambulatory care offer over 30 different education opportunities.

New this year, MEDITECH is offering 1.0 Continuing Medical Education (CME) credit for both in-person and virtual attendees during our session, Genomics in the Era of the EMR, on Wednesday at 12 p.m. Learn more about the session and reserve your spot.

MEDITECH customers can register for the 2021 Physician and CIO Forum, and connect with other attendees on social media using the hashtag #MDCIO2021.

