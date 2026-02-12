MEDITECH to Showcase Intelligent, Connected Care at HIMSS26

Visit booth #5031 to see how Expanse empowers providers and improves outcomes

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HIMSS26--See firsthand how MEDITECH is turning innovation into impact and delivering measurable value at HIMSS26, March 9–12 in Las Vegas. The company will be highlighting how the intelligent Expanse EHR streamlines work for clinicians, strengthens patient engagement, and enables more connected care for a full range of settings.

Visitors to booth #5031 will hear directly from clinicians and see demonstrations of Expanse in action. Learn how this scalable platform supports organizations of all sizes — from small rural hospitals to large IDNs — by improving care through cross-system data exchange and empowering patients to take an active role in their health. Additionally, explore MEDITECH’s AI-powered solutions and preview its latest use cases designed to unburden clinicians and improve organizational health.

MEDITECH will also host multiple in-booth lunch and learn sessions on Tuesday through Thursday. Enjoy a complimentary lunch and hear from MEDITECH and customer experts as they share their latest innovations and real-life experiences.

The Intelligent Application of AI , March 10. Discover how Expanse can automate the mundane, slash documentation fatigue, and clear the path for what matters most: your patients.

MEDITECH Expanse: A Foundational Platform for Innovation , March 10. Learn about MEDITECH's future vision and initiatives, including artificial intelligence and an unmatched clinician experience.

Efficiency Unleashed: The Intelligent EHR in Practice , March 11. Explore how user-centered design and AI tools can reduce burdens and enhance care delivery.

Empowering Patients Beyond the Clinic , March 11. Find out how integrated digital tools allow patients and consumers to dictate where and when their care takes place, empowering them to take an active role in their health.

Intelligent Interoperability in Action , March 12. Hear firsthand from our customers about their real-world success using Traverse Exchange.

Create, Share, Grow with Greenfield, March 12. Discover how developers can leverage powerful FHIR APIs to test against the Expanse EHR and gain access to interactive documentation related to our APIs.

MEDITECH customers will present their successes and strategies at these HIMSS sessions:

Prescription for Wellness: Strategies to Retain, Recruit, and Support Nurses , March 10 at 2:15 p.m — Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers will discuss how they are addressing the mental health crisis among employees and reducing turnover rates.

Rural Case Management: Lowering Utilization and Healthcare Costs , March 10 at 2:15 p.m. — Bothwell Regional Health Center will detail how the Missouri Transformation of Rural Community Health pilot program is leveraging data-driven, community-based strategies to improve care coordination, reduce disparities, and create sustainable pathways for healthier communities.

Reducing Restraint and Seclusion Through Six Core Strategies , March 11 at 9:45 a.m. — Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences will share how leadership, governance, workforce development, consumer collaboration , and data-driven clinical workflows were intentionally aligned to support sustained reductions in restraint and seclusion, enhance staff safety, and strengthen patient-centered care.

Rural Population Health: Data Insights Drive Enhanced Outcomes and Cost Savings, March 11 at 3:30 p.m. — Bingham Healthcare will discuss how the hospital used patient-centered, data-driven strategies to improve outcomes, expand preventive care, and strengthen financial performance.

Artificial Intelligence-Driven One-Year Mortality Risk Prediction , March 12 at 8:30 a.m. — Fraser Health Authority will discuss its AI-driven one-year mortality risk model, which uses predictive analytics to identify high-risk patients and enable earlier palliative interventions.

Short Message Service Text Reminders Improve Medication Adherence for High-Risk Patients , March 12 at 8:30 a.m. — Magnolia Regional Health Center will share how the organization's use of post-discharge interactive SMS reminders significantly improved medication adherence and reduced hospital readmissions.

Healthcare Innovations Can't Be Borrowed, They Need to Be Built , March 12 at 10 a.m. - The Aga Khan University Centre will discuss redefining innovation in East Africa through locally sourced, context-rich, real-time data to drive equitable care.

A Rural Health System's Leapfrog Improvement Using Smarter Medication Guidance, March 12 at 2 p.m. — St. Mary's Healthcare will share how the healthcare system used data-driven decision support to optimize medication alerts, boost CPOE performance, and improve its Leapfrog Safety Grade.

MEDITECH will also be participating in the Interop & Smart Experience Pavilion in booth #12623, showcasing how Expanse is leveraging interoperability to advance care by reducing clinician burden and powering smarter, more coordinated care. Additionally, MEDITECH will be presenting along with industry thought leaders in the Interop Pavilion’s Education Theater (more details to follow soon).

Visit MEDITECH’s HIMSS26 event page for the latest updates and additional information, including session times and a special customer appreciation event.

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations to expand their vision of what’s possible with Expanse, the intelligent EHR platform you can trust. Expanse transforms care and ushers health systems of all sizes into the future with AI-infused solutions, personalized workflows, next-level interoperability, and predictive analytics — all working together to drive better outcomes. See why thousands of healthcare organizations in 29 countries and territories have chosen Expanse. Visit ehr.meditech.com and follow us on YouTube, LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

MEDITECH Media Contact

