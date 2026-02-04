MEDITECH Secures Best in KLAS for a 12th Consecutive Year

Customers cite dedicated partnership, flexibility, and intuitive design

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEDITECH Expanse has once again achieved KLAS’s top honors, earning 2026 Best in KLAS recognition in the global research firm’s “2026 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report.” This marks the 12th consecutive year of Best in KLAS recognition across Best in KLAS reports, including the Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report and the Best in KLAS Awards: Global Software Report. This recognition reflects the company’s sustained commitment to customer satisfaction and partnership.

“The Best in KLAS winners have earned the trust of their customers over the past year,” says KLAS Research CEO Adam Gale. “With this recognition, they set the standard for excellence through partnership in healthcare technology and services in the months to come.”

For the second consecutive year, MEDITECH ranked #1 in the combined Acute Care EHR & Patient Accounting (Small 1-150 Bed) segment. This is the 7th consecutive year MEDITECH Expanse has led in the Small Acute Care EHR (or Community Hospital) segment and 3rd year for Patient Accounting, with the segments recently merging in 2025.

“This recognition from KLAS reflects our deep commitment to helping healthcare organizations thrive through innovation,” said MEDITECH Executive Vice President and COO Helen Waters. “For community and rural hospitals in particular, interoperability and fiscal sustainability aren’t optional — they’re essential to breaking down barriers to data exchange and preserving the independence needed to serve their communities. Healthcare as an industry is better served by enabling the rightful exchange of patient records across systems, than by replacing modern EHRs.”

She adds, “With MEDITECH Expanse, our customers provide high-quality, local care while remaining seamlessly connected to broader care networks. Intuitive AI tools embedded in Expanse are easing clinical workloads and anticipating the evolving needs of health systems. These advancements are central to MEDITECH’s ongoing recognition as a Best in KLAS vendor.”

MEDITECH continues its position as one of the highest-rated integrated EHR vendors in the industry, earning runner up for best Overall Health System Suite for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, MEDITECH Expanse remains a top performer for Acute Care EHR & Patient Accounting Midsize (151- 400 Beds), Ambulatory EHR (Health System Owned), and Practice Management (Health System Owned).

MEDITECH’s cloud- and subscription-based MaaS solution continues to be the solution of choice for rural and community health systems, providing a modern, KLAS-leading EHR while allowing them to maintain their independence. In 2026, 23 hospitals signed for the MaaS platform, increasing the total number of licensed customers to over 260.

“One of the biggest strengths of MaaS is the cost compared to the alternatives,” says one President and CEO surveyed by KLAS. “We are able to work with the vendor directly rather than having to go through a larger healthcare system like we would have to do with some other solutions. As an independent organization, we really appreciate that. I think that, overall, it is a very useful system that is similar to other systems but also better in some ways. We can work directly with MEDITECH; we have a little more ability to modify or set up the system for how we want it to be set up.” (Dec 2025)

Customers also championed MEDITECH’s partnership, citing the company’s dedicated account managers, the flexibility to tailor the system to their needs, and the incorporation of the customer voice into product development.

“We are extremely happy with MEDITECH,” responded one CIO. “I have been in this industry for many years, and if a vendor does well, I will tout their glories and sing their praises to let everybody know. I have given MEDITECH pretty high marks, so there is no way that our organization would even contemplate moving away from the solution. The vendor has just been too good.” (Nov 2025)

MEDITECH will showcase the latest advancements to its Expanse EHR at several upcoming industry conferences, including AHA Rural, ViVE (booth #1436), and HIMSS (booth #5031). These advancements include powerful AI solutions designed to reduce clinician burden, improve organizational health, and strengthen operational and financial resilience. Attendees will also discover how MEDITECH’s intelligent approach to interoperability and cloud-native MaaS model help to ensure independence and fiscal sustainability in healthcare.

View our Innovators Booklet to discover how health systems leverage Expanse to thrive in today’s evolving healthcare landscape.

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations to expand their vision of what’s possible with Expanse, the intelligent EHR platform you can trust. Expanse transforms care and ushers health systems of all sizes into the future with AI-infused solutions, personalized workflows, next-level interoperability, and predictive analytics — all working together to drive better outcomes. See why thousands of healthcare organizations in 29 countries and territories have chosen Expanse. Visit ehr.meditech.com and follow us on YouTube, LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

About KLAS

KLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS monitors vendor performance through interviewing thousands of healthcare providers representing healthcare organizations throughout the US and here and there across the globe. KLAS uses a simple methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest and impartial to help create market moving moments. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

Jason Patnode

Manager, Content, Branding, and Digital Marketing

MEDITECH

781-774-5746

jpatnode@meditech.com