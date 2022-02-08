MEDITECH Receives Best in KLAS Award in 3 Key Segments

MEDITECH Expanse ranked #1 in Acute Care EMR, Patient Accounting & Patient Management, and Home Health EHR





WESTWOOD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BIK2022–KLAS Research has recognized MEDITECH for the eighth consecutive year in the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report. MEDITECH Expanse, the company’s mobile, web-based EHR, once again ranked #1 in three market segments, including Acute Care EMR (Community Hospital), Patient Accounting & Patient Management (Community Hospital), and Home Health EHR (small 1-200 average daily census).

2022 marks the third year in a row that MEDITECH’s acute care EHR and Revenue Cycle solutions earned top honors in these segments. MEDITECH Expanse was also recognized as a Top Performer for Ambulatory EHR (Over 75 physicians), Acute Care EMR (Large Hospital/IDN), and Overall Software Suite.

“The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms,” said KLAS President Adam Gale. “Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors.”

Customers surveyed by KLAS expressed their satisfaction with the personalized, web-based user interface and integration Expanse provides, with one Director commenting, “The nice part about the Expanse platform is that everything ties together. We have one system that does everything together. The system looks and feels the same between the different areas. If a provider is in an ambulatory clinic one day and a hospital the next day, the system looks nearly identical. That makes things easier for the providers because they don’t have to readjust. Patient information flows well. We share one medical record per patient across all our sites, and this system does that very well. Patients can visit any facility, and the record is the same all the way around.” (Director, August 2021).

MEDITECH’s financial solutions also received praise, with another CIO stating, “We were very proud of our transition onto Expanse Patient Accounting. We were dropping claims a few days after go-live. We were very happy that there was no interruption. I have been through EMR transitions where there was oftentimes an interruption with the revenue cycle, but we did not experience one interruption with our transition to Expanse Patient Accounting.” (CIO, February 2022).

For a second year in a row MEDITECH’s Home Care solution was also recognized, with one nurse noting, “MEDITECH Home Health EHR is easy to maneuver around in. It is easy to see past visit notes or put in orders and see what medications patients are on. The system has some nice reports that it can run. I like how on some of the reports, we can easily see how many nurses visits we have done. There are reports to see how we are doing on our quality measures. They come up with the results fast, and they are accurate.” (Nurse, November 2021).

MEDITECH Executive Vice President and COO Helen Waters attributed the awards to the lasting partnerships forged with customers. “We appreciate the trust our customers have placed in Expanse. This Best in KLAS distinction is a strong validation of our success,” stated Waters. “We are always motivated by the successful clinical, financial, and operational outcomes our customers continue to achieve with Expanse, and supporting their digital health transformation. The Expanse platform is our launching pad for continued innovation, from app development to genomics, to a fully interoperable healthcare record. We are committed to providing our customers with the advanced solutions they need to support their communities, remain competitive, and control their own destinies.”

The company will accept these awards at the Best in KLAS Awards Reception on March 14.

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH has driven EHR innovation during every stage of the industry’s evolution. Today we’re helping healthcare organizations around the world expand their vision of what’s possible with MEDITECH Expanse, a web-based EHR setting new standards for usability, efficiency, and clinician satisfaction. Our software is used by a quarter of all hospitals in the U.S., nearly half of all Canadian hospitals, and healthcare organizations in 23 countries. We help power the best care possible in every setting, from acute centers and ambulatory practices, to home health and hospice, long-term care facilities, patients’ homes and beyond. Expand your possibilities. See why KLAS rates MEDITECH Expanse the #1 EHR in three categories and the #2 Overall Software Suite. Visit ehr.meditech.com, find MEDITECH Podcasts on your favorite podcast app, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world’s healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.

