MediStreams Strengthens Leadership Team with Strategic New Hires

Healthcare firm adds top healthcare industry talent to accelerate growth and product development.

ROSWELL, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MediStreams LLC, a leading provider of remittance, reconciliation, and payment automation solutions, today announced the addition of Jeff Hlozek as Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations and Christopher S. Watson as Chief Technology Officer. Their professional experience, healthcare knowledge, and leadership skills will enhance the company’s ability to accelerate growth and bring additional technology-enabled services to the healthcare revenue cycle market.

Hlozek will lead teams responsible for growing new business through direct and reseller channels, while serving existing clients to maximize value. He will also spearhead marketing efforts to grow the MediStreams brand. Hlozek brings to MediStreams 36 years of experience in medical device and healthcare technology sales and leadership. He was a founding team member of SCI Solutions, where he was a perennial top performer and business leader in various executive roles for 20 years. He is a graduate of Clarion University of Pennsylvania, with a B.S. in Business Administration.

Watson joins MediStreams with 20 years of experience across multiple technology platforms, including 14 in healthcare IT with focus on development, architecture, and leading global teams. He has developed patented techniques to prevent exposure of Protected Health Information (PHI) during the processing of healthcare claims. Watson will oversee technology strategy and development to enable the company’s continued growth and adoption of best practices. He graduated from Kennesaw State University with a B.S. in Computer Science.

MediStreams is also pleased to announce the addition of Julie Diaz and William Vestal to the MediStreams Board of Directors. Both bring strong healthcare focus and skills.

Diaz has 25 years of experience in managing a national client base across both Hospital and Health Systems. Her portfolio includes Physician Practices/Practice Management and Revenue Cycle Management organizations with a focus on client satisfaction, retention, and growth. She will provide valuable insights as MediStreams grows their client base.

For the last 15 years, Vestal has led product development teams in healthcare payment integrity, serving as the VP Engineering for iHealth/COTIVITI and VP Product Development of the Casualty team at CCC Intelligent Solutions. He has a passion for complex clinical, contractual, and statutory payment policies through best-in-class rule platforms in a SaaS environment. This experience provides unique perspectives on the challenges of accurate and expeditious payment of claims to providers.

About MediStreams

MediStreams outsourced services assist healthcare Revenue Cycle Management teams to automate the healthcare receivables process to increase the speed of revenue flow for providers. MediStreams’ large reseller partner network includes banks, clearinghouses, billing companies, and practice management system vendors. The company’s offerings integrate securely with its reseller partners’ products to ensure an efficient, automated receivables process. For more information, visit www.MediStreams.com.

