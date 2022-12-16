MediStreams Expands Sales Team with Treasury Banking and Healthcare Industry Veteran

Healthcare firm strengthens position as an emerging market leader.

ROSWELL, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MediStreams, LLC markets end-to-end healthcare solutions to remove the challenges associated with payments, remittance processing, management, and reconciliation. The outsourced services improve speed to revenue for healthcare professionals with specifically configured solutions that integrate into a provider’s existing platforms. MediStreams has integrated its services into over 10,000+ healthcare sites at hospitals, physician groups, labs, clinics, and Durable Medical Equipment providers.

In September 2022, Sharon Frascogna joined the MediStreams sales team as Vice President of Strategic Relationships. She adds her broad knowledge and practical application of solution selling and account management methodologies, processes, and concepts to the current experienced healthcare team. Sharon will assist in the growth of the company’s relationships by ensuring that the services and solutions align with the client or reseller’s objectives and key strategies.

Sharon is no stranger to MediStreams! Previously marketing MediStreams services at one of MediStreams’ large bank reseller partners, she served in varying roles for the healthcare group to assist clients in driving process improvements in revenue cycles and other business processes. Her 20+ years of healthcare experience span product, sales, operations, and relationship management for banks, clearinghouses, and other healthcare companies. Sharon said, “I was looking for an innovative company committed to developing industry-leading technology, not just a market leader, but an emerging market leader invested in the solution.”

John Koch, Co-Founder of MediStreams, said, “Sharon will significantly strengthen the consultive, expertise-driven sales approach adopted by MediStreams. We think she has found her home and welcome her talents to grow our client and reseller satisfaction, retention, growth, and profitability.”

About MediStreams

MediStreams Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management services automate processes for payment posting and reconciliation of healthcare remittances. MediStreams services include Medical Lockbox, ERA to EFT Reconciliation, Paper to 835 Conversion, Patient Payment Processing, and Correspondence Processing. MediStreams accelerates the posting of remittances, cuts manual processes, and significantly reduces overhead costs. Visit us at https://www.medistreams.com.

