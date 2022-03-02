MediFind Establishes Medical Advisory Board Led by Dr. Kyle Hogarth of University of Chicago Medicine to Further Advance Development of Consumer-Centric Health Platform

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MediFind, a consumer-centric health technology company that uses advanced analytics to connect patients with leading health experts, today announced that a Medical Advisory Board of physician specialists has been established to provide guidance to MediFind’s senior management team and further develop its advanced algorithms. D. Kyle Hogarth, M.D., FCCP, Professor of Medicine and Director of Bronchoscopy at the University of Chicago Medicine will serve as Chief of the Medical Advisory Board. The Board is expected to provide advice in a number of areas, including the latest in clinical trials, advanced treatments and technologies, and the role of digital therapeutics in clinical practice.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Dr. Hogarth and the University of Chicago Medicine. Our Medical Advisory Board will be comprised of recognized experts across all of the major specialties, and we look forward to leveraging their unique perspectives as we continue to advance our commercial product,” said Patrick Howie, CEO of MediFind. “Dr. Hogarth is an elite lung cancer specialist at a world-class institution who has pioneered advancements in minimally invasive diagnostics in his field of advanced bronchoscopy and exemplifies the MediFind mission,” he went on to say.

“MediFind has built a consumer platform that leverages the power of modern computing and advanced mathematics to connect patients with world-class care. It is critical that consumers have the latest and greatest knowledge when they seek out care,” said Dr. Hogarth.

MediFind continues to support the mission of leading health systems like the University of Chicago Medicine to make the deep expertise of their elite physicians accessible to a broader audience of healthcare consumers, helping to ensure that all patients are better able to make more informed health decisions.

About MediFind

MediFind is a privately held, data science and consumer-centric health technology company, focusing on connecting patients with leading experts, clinical trials, health systems, and healthcare technologies through advanced analytics. The company employs machine learning techniques and artificial intelligence technologies to synthesize the latest information from around the globe on a range of chronic and rare conditions with the goal of helping patients make more informed health decisions faster. Learn more about MediFind at www.medifind.com.

D. Kyle Hogarth, MD, is a Professor of Medicine at the University of Chicago. Dr. Hogarth also serves as the Director of Bronchoscopy and Minimally Invasive Diagnostics and Co-Director of the Lung Cancer Screening Program. He is also the Medical Director for the Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program. Dr. Hogarth has authored many publications focused on clinical management of lung cancer and his research interests include minimally invasive diagnosis, management, and staging of lung cancer through bronchoscopy.

